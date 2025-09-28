  • home icon
BTS' Jungkook's creamy truffle pasta and egg jam toast Weverse live recipes go viral: Here's full ingredient list & step-by-step guide

By Mantasha Azeem
Published Sep 28, 2025 17:40 GMT
BTS
BTS' Jungkook's creamy truffle pasta and egg jam toast (Images via Weverse)

On September 28, 2025, BTS maknae Jungkook went live on Weverse from his home kitchen. The livestream ran for over an hour as Jungkook unhurriedly chatted while cooking two late-night dishes on camera. The dishes he cooked were:

  • A creamy truffle mushroom pasta
  • A buttery toast topped with jam and soft scrambled eggs.

Jungkook also shared that the pasta was inspired by a restaurant dish he tried days earlier. He also mentioned he prefers pasta softer than “al dente.” For those unaware, "al dente" is an Italian phrase that means pasta that is cooked to be firm and slightly chewy when bitten. Jungkook said he boils it several minutes past the pack time.

After finishing the pasta, Jungkook made a second plate. It was toast browned in butter, spread with strawberry jam, and crowned with creamy eggs.

Viewers spotted the various ingredients and dishes that Jungkook used during the livestream. Here’s the item list he had out during the live:

Staples & dairy:

  • Baemin Fresh Milk
  • Parmigiano Reggiano
  • La Conviette butter
  • Président mini butter
  • Maldon salt
  • Ottogi black pepper

Truffle & oils:

  • Luxt truffle butter
  • Levante truffle olive oil
  • Mueloliva extra-virgin olive oil

Pasta & bread:

  • La Fabbrica Della Pasta di Gragnano paccheri (e paccheri lisci)
  • plain sandwich bread
  • Ottogi strawberry jam

Produce & add-ins:

  • Mushrooms (button and oyster)
  • onion
  • eggs
Cookware & plating:

  • Dorco MyChef Foresta IH 28 cm frying pan
  • Global SAI 7.5″ chef’s knife
  • HORANG Table Size Set (Black Edition)
  • Costa Nova “Luzia” 24 cm pasta plate
  • Russell Hobbs salt/pepper grinder

BTS' Jungkook's Creamy Truffle Pasta & Egg Jam Toast: Complete guide

If you want to try Jungkook's recipes, here's a step-by-step guide you can follow at home:

1) Jungkook-style creamy truffle mushroom pasta

  • Serves: 1–2 generous plates
  • Time: 25–30 minutes
Ingredients

  • Paccheri (or rigatoni): 180–220 g
  • Mixed mushrooms (button + oyster), sliced: 180–220 g
  • Onion, finely sliced: ½ small (about 60 g)
  • Unsalted butter: 1 tbsp (plus 1 tsp for finishing)
  • Luxt truffle butter: 1 heaping tbsp
  • Mueloliva extra-virgin olive oil: 1 tbsp
  • Whole milk or light cream: 150 ml (start with 120 ml; add as needed)
  • Grated Parmigiano Reggiano: 40–50 g (about ½ cup, loosely packed)
  • Levante white truffle oil: 1–2 tsp (to finish)
  • Maldon salt: to taste
  • Ottogi black pepper: to taste
  • Hot pasta water: ½–¾ cup reserved
Jungkook&#039;s truffle pasta (Images via Weverse)
Jungkook's truffle pasta (Images via Weverse)

Method

  1. Boil & salt water: Large pot, rolling boil, salt generously.
  2. Cook the pasta: Cook the pasta to your preference. If the pack says 13 minutes and you like it softer, go 15–17 minutes. Stir occasionally. Reserve ¾ cup of pasta water before draining.
  3. Start the base: Pan on medium heat. Add 1 tbsp olive oil + 1 tbsp butter.
  4. Sweat the onion: Add the sliced onion and a pinch of salt. Cook 3–4 min until translucent and lightly sweet.
  5. Brown the mushrooms: Add mushrooms. Cook 5–6 min, letting them take on color. Season with salt & pepper.
  6. Truffle butter melt: Lower the heat to medium-low. Stir in 1 tbsp truffle butter until glossy.
  7. Make the sauce: Pour in 120–150 ml milk/cream. Add ¼–⅓ cup of pasta water. Simmer 1–2 min to emulsify. Sauce should lightly coat a spoon.
  8. Mix the pasta & the sauce: Add the drained pasta to the pan. Toss 1–2 min on low, adding splashes of pasta water until it’s silky and clings to the tubes.
  9. Add the cheese: Turn the heat off, sprinkle in Parmigiano while tossing so that it melts and does not clump. If too thick, loosen with a spoonful of pasta water; if thin, cook 30 sec on low.
  10. Finish & plate: Stir in 1 tsp butter for shine. Drizzle 1–2 tsp truffle oil (don’t cook it). Grind black pepper. Taste; adjust salt.
  11. Serve: Twirl into a warm plate (Jungkook used a Costa Nova “Luzia” dish). Add extra Parm and pepper if you like.
Notes

  • Keep the heat low once the cheese goes in to prevent splitting.
  • Truffle oil is a finisher. Add off heat to preserve aroma.
  • If mushrooms don’t suit you, swap in sautéed zucchini or roasted chicken strips.

2) Jungkook’s butter-jam toast with creamy scrambled eggs

  • Serves: 1
  • Time: 8–10 minutes
Jungkook enjoying his scrambled eggs &amp; jam toast (Images via Weverse)
Jungkook enjoying his scrambled eggs & jam toast (Images via Weverse)

Ingredients

  • Eggs: 3
  • Whole milk or cream: 1–2 tbsp
  • Maldon salt: pinch
  • Ottogi black pepper: to taste (optional)
  • Unsalted butter: 1–1½ tbsp total
  • White bread slice (thick-cut preferred): 1
  • Ottogi strawberry jam: 1–2 tbsp

Method:

  1. Beat the eggs: In a bowl, whisk three eggs with 1–2 tbsp milk/cream. Add a pinch of salt and whisk until smooth and a bit frothy.
  2. Warm the pan: Use a nonstick pan on medium-low heat. Melt ½ tbsp butter.
  3. Soft scramble: Pour in eggs. With a silicone spatula, stir constantly, lifting from the edges. Take the pan on and off the heat to control the setting. Aim for small, glossy curds (about 60–90 sec). When still a touch loose, remove to a warm plate. They’ll finish with carryover heat.
  4. Toast in the pan: Add ½–1 tbsp butter to the same pan. Lay in the bread. Toast 45–60 sec per side until golden and lightly crisp.
  5. Build: Spread a thin layer of butter on the toast (optional), then 1–2 tbsp Ottogi strawberry jam.
  6. Top & finish: Spoon the creamy eggs over the jam. Crack black pepper on top if you prefer a sweet-savory flavor. Serve immediately.
Tips

  • Pull the eggs before they look fully done, as they set fast.
  • For extra richness, whisk in a teaspoon of cold butter right at the end, after the pan is taken off the heat.

Jungkook also kept fans entertained beyond the recipes. He shared that he removed his lip piercing to cook more comfortably. He also impressed fans with his pan-tossing skills and one-handed egg cracking.

He also revealed that a recent blood test had advised him against mushrooms, but that he enjoyed the dish regardless.

