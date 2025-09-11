  • home icon
  "TAEHYUNG IS A BUTTER ANTI?"- Fans left in disbelief after BTS' V's shocking confession about the hit track

"TAEHYUNG IS A BUTTER ANTI?"- Fans left in disbelief after BTS' V's shocking confession about the hit track

By Mantasha Azeem
Published Sep 11, 2025 09:45 GMT
BTS
BTS' Taehyung admits to not liking Butter (Images via X/@bts_bighit & Weverse)

On September 10, 2025, BTS’ Taehyung (V) sent the internet into chaos after making a confession that left many fans stunned. During a Weverse livestream, he revealed that he was not particularly fond of Butter, one of BTS’ most iconic English-language songs. His comment immediately sparked debate as Butter is considered one of the group’s biggest hits and a major track that helped expand their global reach.

The livestream was set up as a playful “BTS Song World Cup” where he ranked tracks against each other. When the choice came down to Butter versus Moving On, a 2015 fan-favorite from BTS’ The Most Beautiful Moment in Life Pt.1, V admitted he did not like Butter and selected Moving On instead.

As translated by an X user, @eternalhyyh, the singer-songwriter said,

"Move vs Butter? Personally, I don't like Butter, so Move!"
The remark came as a shock to many ARMYs, especially since the upbeat summer anthem remains a fan entry point into BTS’ music. Reactions online quickly turned into a frenzy. An X user, @jjksyoongs, wrote,

"TAEHYUNG IS A BUTTER ANTI??????????"
Some fans admitted they couldn’t bear to hear him say it. Others defended him, saying they also viewed the group’s English singles differently compared to their Korean discography.

For a section of the fandom, the confession felt bittersweet. At the same time, others admired his honesty, even if it rattled long-time listeners.

More from BTS' Taehyung’s recent livestream and solo activities

During the broadcast, Taehyung spent nearly 30 minutes revisiting BTS’ catalog. He sang along to classics like Mikrokosmos and ranked several tracks. He chose Save Me over Mic Drop, Zero O’Clock over Airplane Pt.2, and Mikrokosmos as his personal top pick.

Fans also noticed his outfit. He wore a patterned brown-gray long-sleeve shirt by Alfred Dunner. The shirt brought back nostalgia as he had worn the same piece in past memorable moments with BTS.

Since his discharge from the military in June 2025, Taehyung has kept busy with both music and fashion. He attended Paris Fashion Week as Celine’s ambassador and appeared on the September cover of W Korea.

Taehyung also continued engaging with ARMY through frequent Weverse lives. His earlier solo projects, including Layover and singles like FRI(END)S and Winter Ahead, remain highlights of his expanding career outside the group.

The discussion around Butter also reignited memories of BTS’ English-language trilogy. It included Dynamite (2020), Butter (2021), and Permission to Dance (2021). The songs were released during the pandemic and were designed to spread joy worldwide.

In other recent news, the group’s Grammy performance of Butter surpassed 100 million views on YouTube this month. The stage became the fastest Grammy performance to reach the mark. It also now ranks as the second most viewed in the award show's history.

64th Annual GRAMMY Awards - Telecast - Source: Getty
64th Annual GRAMMY Awards - Telecast - Source: Getty

However, not all members have expressed the same attachment to the tracks. Jin previously admitted he wasn’t fond of Dynamite, while now Taehyung has voiced his lack of preference for Butter.

Meanwhile, BTS is currently preparing to release a new album in spring 2026, followed by a full world tour.

