"For a english song by non-koreans ?"- Fans slam MTV VMAs 2025 for awarding Best K-Pop to BLACKPINK's Lisa, Doja Cat & Raye's 'Born Again'

BLACKPINK’s Lisa won Best K-Pop at the 2025 MTV Video Music Awards for her track Born Again with Doja Cat and Raye. However, the decision has sparked heated debate online. The ceremony, held on September 7 at UBS Arena in New York, was packed with big wins.The award for &quot;Best K-Pop&quot; went to Born Again, an English-language collaboration between Lisa, Doja Cat, and Raye. It beat strong contenders, including BTS’ Jimin’s Who, Stray Kids’ Chk Chk Boom, aespa’s Whiplash, Rosé’s Toxic Till the End, Jisoo’s Earthquake, and Jennie’s Like Jennie.The Rockstar singer’s win marked her third in four years, tying her with BTS for the most Best K-Pop awards since the category was introduced in 2019. While the idol expressed gratitude in a pre-recorded message, thanking fans and collaborators, the decision to place an English-language pop track under “K-Pop” did not sit well with many viewers.Social media quickly filled with criticism. Some netizens questioned how a song with no Korean lyrics and only one K-pop idol involved qualified for the category. One X user, @freakingdreamy, wrote:&quot;Kpop award for a english song by non-koreans ?!?!?!&quot;Simran♡ @freakingdreamyLINK@chartdata Kpop award for a english song by non-koreans ?!?!?!Others argued that the VMAs were blurring genre boundaries and undermining Korean artists who had released music in their native language this year. One widely shared post read that giving a K-pop award to “three non-Korean artists for an English song” was absurd.JennyM💜 @Jhch26LINK@PopBase Wait! A K-pop song without a single Korean in the group? That's incoherent, but these are American awards; they'll always try to make sure a Westerner wins, no matter what래니🌧️ @justarainiiedayLINKThe term “Kpop” has lost all its meaning nowφtiq🐥 @aespienneLINKWe know she's a kpop act, but this song doesnt even have any korean lyrics at all. What kind of category is the &quot;Best Kpop&quot; that VMAs mean?Jimin-Mochi-Chimchim-13 @SangeetaTaman19LINK@vmas giving &quot;best kpop&quot; to three non-korean artists for an english song is actually insane🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣Another said the category seemed “rigged,” while others pointed out that the song would have been more suited under Best Pop or Best Collaboration.Aripinkbarb𓇢𓆸 @AripinkbarbLINKUnpopular opinion: this should’ve been nominated for best collaboration and not best kpop. This song doesn’t have a lick of Korean in it for it to be considered a kpop song. No shade.﹅ @sooyarbieLINKI’m sorry, but MTV clearly doesn't know the difference between what is K-POP and what is not. Like, if you are not going to nominate actual songs that are K-POP, just discontinue this category.rainn @ifwkoomiLINKthe concept of giving kpop award to non kpop artists ? vmas shit is rigged everyone’s a fraud asfMore on Lisa’s win, her career, and the VMAs 2025 highlightsDespite the criticism, BLACKPINK's rapper's achievement cements her status as one of the most consistent performers in the category. She previously won Best K-Pop in 2022 with Lalisa and again in 2024 with Rockstar. Here is every winner of MTV's Best K-Pop award from 2019 to 2025:2019: BTS (ft. Halsey) – Boy With Luv 2020: BTS - ON2021: BTS - Butter2022: BLACKPINK's Lisa - Lalisa2023: Stray Kids - S-Class2024: BLACKPINK's Lisa - Rockstar 2025: BLACKPINK's Lisa (ft. Doja Cat &amp; Raye) - Born Againَ @pinksviewLINKLISA now ties with BTS as the most awarded K-pop act to win ‘Best K-pop’ at the VMAs (3).The win also gave Doja Cat her sixth VMA trophy and marked Raye’s first-ever victory, a milestone in her career following multiple nominations last year.Meanwhile, BLACKPINK as a group also won Group of the Year, while Rosé and Bruno Mars made history with APT., which won Song of the Year. This marked Rosé as the first K-pop artist to achieve the honor.The Dream artist has been steadily expanding her global profile throughout 2025. Her solo album Alter Ego dropped earlier this year. She made her debut with Rockstar, followed by Born Again, both released under her label LLOUD in partnership with RCA.She also made headlines for balancing her music career with acting, filming The White Lotus while working on her album.2022 MTV VMAs – Show - Source: GettyStill, the decision to award Born Again under Best K-Pop continues to divide audiences. For some, it highlights the singer's impact as a global K-pop star breaking boundaries. For others, it raises questions about how award shows define and represent the genre on an international stage.Currently, BLACKPINK is on their DEADLINE World tour.