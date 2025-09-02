From Physical:Asia to Kian's Bizarre B&B Season 2: Netflix unveils upcoming Korean reality show lineup

On September 2, 2025, Netflix Korea revealed its upcoming reality and variety show lineup for late 2025 and 2026. The announcement came during the Netflix Variety Festival in Seoul. The platform highlighted both sequels to fan-favorite titles and several brand-new concepts.The new slate features the highly anticipated Physical: Asia, a spinoff of the global hit Physical: 100, which will premiere this October. Meanwhile, the return of Culinary Class Wars season 2 in December marks another highlight, following its record-breaking success last year.Netflix is also teaming up with legendary producer Na Yeong-seok for travel-themed projects like Three Idiots in Kenya and Ready or Not: Texas.SJ Base @sjpopbaseLINKKYUHYUN, Lee Soo-geun &amp;amp;amp; Eun Ji-won smile brightly for promotional photo of Three Idiots In Kenya, coming to Netflix in November.Here is the release timeline announced so far:DATES RELEASED:September 23, 2025: Crime Scene ZeroOctober 2025: Physical: AsiaNovember 2025: Three Idiots in KenyaDecember 2025: Culinary Class Wars Season 2January 2026: Single’s Inferno Season 5February 2026: Agents of Mystery Season 22026 (TBA):Kian’s Bizarre B&amp;B Season 2Better Late Than Single Season 2Yoo Jae-suk’s B&amp;B Rules!Ready or Not: TexasThe Devil’s Plan Season 3With a mix of survival competitions, travel comedies, dating shows, and mystery formats, Netflix Korea aims to build on the international momentum of its unscripted titles.More about Netflix Korea’s unscripted lineup for 2025-26The new reality slate begins this month with Crime Scene Zero, a reboot of the mystery deduction game format, set for September 23, 2025. Each episode will feature star players and special guests like Park Ji-yoon, Jang Dong-min, and Park Sung-woong. It will include upgraded, large-scale deduction challenges.October will bring the highly anticipated Physical: Asia. As a spinoff of the global hit Physical: 100, this edition will feature teams from eight countries: South Korea, Japan, Thailand, Mongolia, Türkiye, Indonesia, Australia, and the Philippines.Legendary boxing champion Manny Pacquiao will lead Team Philippines, raising international stakes.Netflix @netflixLINKBoxing legend Manny Pacquiao will compete in Physical: Asia — a new twist on Physical: 100 where competitors unite under their national flags for the toughest, most pulse-pounding missions yet. Coming to Netflix later this year 🥊November introduces Three Idiots in Kenya, created in collaboration with producer Na Yeong-seok for this Netflix show. It will star Lee Su-geun, Eun Ji-won, and Kyuhyun on an unscripted travel adventure.Na will also return with Ready or Not: Texas in 2026, joining Lee Seo-jin on a journey across Dallas, Seo-jin’s dream retirement destination.In December, Culinary Class Wars makes a much-anticipated comeback for its second season. The show became the first Korean unscripted program to top Netflix’s Global Top 10 Non-English TV list for three weeks straight. It will see Paik Jong-won and Ahn Sung-jae return as judges.Upcoming shows starring Lee Seo-jin &amp; Yoo Jae-suk (Images via X/@NetflixKR)2026 will kick off with Single’s Inferno Season 5 in January. It will be followed by Agents of Mystery Season 2 in February. Better Late Than Single will return later in the year, alongside Kian’s Bizarre B&amp;B Season 2 and Yoo Jae-suk’s new project B&amp;B Rules!. It has already drawn over 55,000 applications from viewers hoping to appear on the show.Finally, Jung Jong-yeon’s The Devil’s Plan will return for season 3. The show promises a new twist after the mixed response to its second installment.The schedule spans the rest of 2025 and into 2026. It ensures a steady stream of new entertainment for global audiences.