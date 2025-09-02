  • home icon
  From Physical:Asia to Kian's Bizarre B&B Season 2: Netflix unveils upcoming Korean reality show lineup

From Physical:Asia to Kian's Bizarre B&B Season 2: Netflix unveils upcoming Korean reality show lineup

By Mantasha Azeem
Published Sep 02, 2025 23:25 GMT
Netflix unveils upcoming Korean reality show lineup (Images via X/@NetflixKR)
Netflix unveils upcoming Korean reality show lineup (Images via X/@NetflixKR)

On September 2, 2025, Netflix Korea revealed its upcoming reality and variety show lineup for late 2025 and 2026. The announcement came during the Netflix Variety Festival in Seoul. The platform highlighted both sequels to fan-favorite titles and several brand-new concepts.

The new slate features the highly anticipated Physical: Asia, a spinoff of the global hit Physical: 100, which will premiere this October. Meanwhile, the return of Culinary Class Wars season 2 in December marks another highlight, following its record-breaking success last year.

Netflix is also teaming up with legendary producer Na Yeong-seok for travel-themed projects like Three Idiots in Kenya and Ready or Not: Texas.

Here is the release timeline announced so far:

DATES RELEASED:

  • September 23, 2025: Crime Scene Zero
  • October 2025: Physical: Asia
  • November 2025: Three Idiots in Kenya
  • December 2025: Culinary Class Wars Season 2
  • January 2026: Single’s Inferno Season 5
  • February 2026: Agents of Mystery Season 2

2026 (TBA):

  • Kian’s Bizarre B&B Season 2
  • Better Late Than Single Season 2
  • Yoo Jae-suk’s B&B Rules!
  • Ready or Not: Texas
  • The Devil’s Plan Season 3
With a mix of survival competitions, travel comedies, dating shows, and mystery formats, Netflix Korea aims to build on the international momentum of its unscripted titles.

More about Netflix Korea’s unscripted lineup for 2025-26

The new reality slate begins this month with Crime Scene Zero, a reboot of the mystery deduction game format, set for September 23, 2025. Each episode will feature star players and special guests like Park Ji-yoon, Jang Dong-min, and Park Sung-woong. It will include upgraded, large-scale deduction challenges.

October will bring the highly anticipated Physical: Asia. As a spinoff of the global hit Physical: 100, this edition will feature teams from eight countries: South Korea, Japan, Thailand, Mongolia, Türkiye, Indonesia, Australia, and the Philippines.

Legendary boxing champion Manny Pacquiao will lead Team Philippines, raising international stakes.

November introduces Three Idiots in Kenya, created in collaboration with producer Na Yeong-seok for this Netflix show. It will star Lee Su-geun, Eun Ji-won, and Kyuhyun on an unscripted travel adventure.

Na will also return with Ready or Not: Texas in 2026, joining Lee Seo-jin on a journey across Dallas, Seo-jin’s dream retirement destination.

In December, Culinary Class Wars makes a much-anticipated comeback for its second season. The show became the first Korean unscripted program to top Netflix’s Global Top 10 Non-English TV list for three weeks straight. It will see Paik Jong-won and Ahn Sung-jae return as judges.

Upcoming shows starring Lee Seo-jin & Yoo Jae-suk (Images via X/@NetflixKR)
Upcoming shows starring Lee Seo-jin & Yoo Jae-suk (Images via X/@NetflixKR)

2026 will kick off with Single’s Inferno Season 5 in January. It will be followed by Agents of Mystery Season 2 in February. Better Late Than Single will return later in the year, alongside Kian’s Bizarre B&B Season 2 and Yoo Jae-suk’s new project B&B Rules!. It has already drawn over 55,000 applications from viewers hoping to appear on the show.

Finally, Jung Jong-yeon’s The Devil’s Plan will return for season 3. The show promises a new twist after the mixed response to its second installment.

The schedule spans the rest of 2025 and into 2026. It ensures a steady stream of new entertainment for global audiences.

About the author
Mantasha Azeem

Mantasha Azeem

Mantasha is a pop culture writer at Sportskeeda who covers K-pop and K-drama. She has recently completed her Masters in English and has a rich 3-year writing experience where she crafted engaging content for top companies such as Unacademy, Apollo Hospitals, Adani Airports, and the Economic Times. Her experience has helped her create a strong foundation that complements her passion for creating the best content related to K-pop, K-dramas and Korean movies.

Mantasha's interest in pop culture took root when her cousin introduced her to classic Hollywood and Bollywood tunes and the rest, as they say, is history. Mantasha’s connection with K-pop supergroup BTS is a special one as their song lyrics, hard work, and dedication resonate with her like no other group does.

Maintaining accuracy, relevance, and ethics in her reporting is extremely essential for Mantasha. She prioritizes thorough research, delving deep beyond just superficial sources, to ensure comprehensive and trustworthy information.

When not writing, Mantasha enjoys journaling and doodling, watching K-dramas and listening to songs.

Know More

Edited by Sriparna Barui
