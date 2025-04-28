ToGetHer episode 1& 2 recap: Contestants make first impressions on Korea's first lesbian dating show

South Korea’s first-ever lesbian dating show, ToGetHer, premiered on April 25, 2025, on Wavve and Rakuten TV. It marks a significant moment for Korean entertainment as it offers a platform where women live together and openly explore romantic connections. Unlike traditional dating shows, this program only features female contestants aiming to form real emotional bonds in a beautiful Jeju Island house.

Ad

Seven women make up the initial cast: Mirang, Dagyo, Hangyul, Jinah, Seoyeon, Heeyoung, and Riwon. Rumored ages and professions quickly became a topic online, with Hangyul, born in 2006, being the youngest at 19 years old, while Heeyoung, reportedly born in 1993, is the eldest at 32. Professions range from singer-songwriter and nurse to tattoo artist, YouTuber, influencer, and a Studio Choom producer.

The first two episodes gave a glimpse of the contestants adjusting to life under strict rules: only names could be shared, and no personal phones were allowed. The contestants had to connect naturally without background details.

Ad

Trending

Expand Tweet

Ad

The show, running for 10 episodes every Friday until June 27, aims to capture real emotions, struggles, and romantic excitement of its participants.

ToGetHer episode 1 and 2 recap: First impressions, heartfelt notes, and new bonds

ToGetHer began with each contestant entering the shared house one by one, introducing only their names. They described their personalities, ideal types, and how they approach relationships, all while facing the awkward challenge of getting to know each other with almost no personal information. Here’s a quick summary of their first introductions:

Ad

Riwon (@xinxi_ix) – Influencer. Described herself as cheerful despite a cold appearance. Falls in love quickly and dreams of someone who fits perfectly in a tight hug.

(@xinxi_ix) – Influencer. Described herself as cheerful despite a cold appearance. Falls in love quickly and dreams of someone who fits perfectly in a tight hug. Heeyoung (@c0c0abutterkiss) – Tattoo artist, born 1993. Appears aloof but is warm inside. Believes love grows slowly over time and seeks a strong and mature partner.

(@c0c0abutterkiss) – Tattoo artist, born 1993. Appears aloof but is warm inside. Believes love grows slowly over time and seeks a strong and mature partner. Seoyeon (@violetseoyeon) – Studio Choom PD. Instantly attracted to hidden charms and beautiful hands. Prefers a small age difference in relationships.

(@violetseoyeon) – Studio Choom PD. Instantly attracted to hidden charms and beautiful hands. Prefers a small age difference in relationships. Jinah (@jinjin.pink) – Writer and YouTuber, born 1994. Described herself as deeply loyal and dreams of building a serious, lifelong relationship.

(@jinjin.pink) – Writer and YouTuber, born 1994. Described herself as deeply loyal and dreams of building a serious, lifelong relationship. Hangyul (@burn.nightly) – Singer-songwriter, born 2006. Known for her open and affectionate style, she hopes for a pure, romantic connection.

(@burn.nightly) – Singer-songwriter, born 2006. Known for her open and affectionate style, she hopes for a pure, romantic connection. Dagyo (@daaxxgyo) – Nurse, born 2000. Said she actively pursues those she likes, but also values long-term sincerity.

(@daaxxgyo) – Nurse, born 2000. Said she actively pursues those she likes, but also values long-term sincerity. Mirang (@rang9ya) – Details unknown. Although she gives a cold first impression, she turns out to be playful and affectionate.

Ad

Expand Tweet

Ad

Soon after introductions, the show introduced the first major activity. Contestants anonymously wrote heartfelt handwritten notes to someone they felt made the best first impression. Here's a quick breakdown of the first impressions and notes in ToGetHer:

Seoyeon received a note complimenting her beautiful smile.

received a note complimenting her beautiful smile. Riwon received a message referencing her perfume and a playful encouragement to switch rooms.

received a message referencing her perfume and a playful encouragement to switch rooms. Dagyo was praised for her beauty and quiet charm.

was praised for her beauty and quiet charm. Hangyul sadly received no notes, feeling isolated early on.

sadly received no notes, feeling isolated early on. Jinah received a note wishing her strength during the seven-day stay.

received a note wishing her strength during the seven-day stay. Heeyoung received three notes — from Seoyeon, Hangyul, and Jinah — all expressing admiration and interest.

received three notes — from Seoyeon, Hangyul, and Jinah — all expressing admiration and interest. Mirang also did not receive any note, which left her feeling slightly down.

Ad

In Episode 2 of ToGetHer, matches were made based on mutual votes from the notes, and Jinah and Heeyoung became the first official one-on-one date pair. They shared a private dinner, exchanging thoughts on relationships and growing a strong emotional rapport. Meanwhile, the other contestants stayed behind at the house, where Mirang cooked a hearty seafood meal for everyone, further helping the group bond

Expand Tweet

Ad

The contestants of ToGetHer also participated in a Q&A session using question cards, sharing deep feelings about love, heartbreak, trust, and personal values. One heartwarming moment came when Dagyo spoke about her close relationship with her mother, moving Hangyul and others emotionally.

As the night ended, the women were tasked with writing a second round of heartfelt notes, hinting at deepening emotions and new shifts in dynamics. Just before the end of Episode 2 of ToGetHer, the show teased the arrival of a mysterious new contestant, Min Woo, whose entrance is expected to shake things up even further.

Ad

New episodes of ToGetHer stream every Friday on Wavve and Rakuten TV, with English subtitles for global viewers. The next episode of ToGetHer will air on May 3, 2025, with new episodes releasing every Friday until the season finale on June 20, 2025.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Mantasha Azeem Mantasha is a pop culture writer at Sportskeeda who covers K-pop and K-drama. She has recently completed her Masters in English and has a rich 3-year writing experience where she crafted engaging content for top companies such as Unacademy, Apollo Hospitals, Adani Airports, and the Economic Times. Her experience has helped her create a strong foundation that complements her passion for creating the best content related to K-pop, K-dramas and Korean movies.



Mantasha's interest in pop culture took root when her cousin introduced her to classic Hollywood and Bollywood tunes and the rest, as they say, is history. Mantasha’s connection with K-pop supergroup BTS is a special one as their song lyrics, hard work, and dedication resonate with her like no other group does.



Maintaining accuracy, relevance, and ethics in her reporting is extremely essential for Mantasha. She prioritizes thorough research, delving deep beyond just superficial sources, to ensure comprehensive and trustworthy information.



When not writing, Mantasha enjoys journaling and doodling, watching K-dramas and listening to songs. Know More