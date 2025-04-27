Where to follow ToGetHer cast on Instagram? Occupation, rumored ages, ideal types, & all we know so far

The Korean entertainment industry has taken a big step forward with the launch of ToGetHer. It is the first-ever lesbian dating show in the country. Known for its traditionally conservative views on same-sex relationships, Korea has been slowly changing, and this show reflects that shift. ToGetHer promises to offer romance and genuinley emotional moments as women openly explore their feelings and connections on Korean television for the first time.

Ad

The show premiered on April 25, 2025, and streams on Wavve for Korean viewers and Rakuten TV for global audiences. The show will run for 10 episodes, releasing every Friday until June 27. The basic format is similar to other dating shows where contestants live together, meet, and try to find love, but with an all-female cast. This makes it stand out in the current reality TV scene.

Right from the start, strict rules were introduced in ToGetHer: contestants could only reveal their names and were prohibited from discussing anything else about their backgrounds. This created a curious and fresh atmosphere for the first meetings. The seven participants, Mirang, Dagyo, Hangyul, Jinah, Seoyeon, Heeyoung, and Riwon, were introduced over the first two episodes. Their visuals and diverse charms quickly caught the attention of viewers.

Ad

Trending

Expand Tweet

Ad

At the end of Episode 2 of ToGetHer, the teaser revealed that another contestant, Min Woo, would be joining the cast, promising even more excitement and tension as the story unfolds.

Meet the cast of ToGetHer: Rumored ages, occupations, ideal types, and Instagram profiles

Since the participants were not allowed to share anything beyond their names at the beginning, Netizens took it upon themselves to uncover more details about the cast. Based on their findings, here is what we know about the participants of ToGetHer so far:

Ad

1. Riwon

Instagram: @xinxi_ix, Followers: 288K

Riwon is known as a popular influencer. She described herself as someone who loves deeply and gives her all in relationships. Despite her cool exterior, she is cheerful and affectionate once you get to know her.

Ad

She loves people who fit perfectly into a hug and believes seeing someone she loves smile is her biggest happiness.

2. Heeyoung

Instagram: @c0c0abutterkiss, Followers: 34.7K

Reportedly born in 1993, Heeyoung works as a tattoo artist. She said she is someone whose love grows slowly over time. Although she might seem aloof at first, her warm smile is her signature charm.

Heeyoung (Image via Instagram/@c0c0abutterkiss)

She is drawn to people who are strong and mature inside.

Ad

3. Seoyeon

Instagram: @violetseoyeon, Followers: 12K

Seoyeon is rumored to be a Studio Choom producer and a former HYBE staff member. She shared that she quickly falls for someone when she notices their hidden charm.

Seoyeon (Image via Instagram/@violetseoyeon)

She finds hands particularly attractive and prefers partners with long hair and a bright smile.

Ad

4. Jin-ah

Instagram: @jinjinpink, Followers: 40.1K

Born in 1994, Jin-ah is a writer and YouTuber and was formerly an announcer. She said that when she falls in love, she focuses completely on the other person.

She dreams of a relationship built on honesty, comfort, and strong emotional bonds.

Ad

5. Hangyul

Instagram: @burn.nightly, Followers: 16.1K

The youngest contestant, Hangyul, was reportedly born in 2006 and works as a singer-songwriter. She described herself as a "sincere bulldozer" when it comes to love, saying she expresses her feelings openly.

Hangyul (Image via Instagram/@burn.nightly)

She hopes to find someone with a pure and romantic connection.

Ad

6. Dagyo

Instagram: @daaxxgyo, Followers: 14.7K

Dagyo is rumored to have been born in 2000 and is a nurse. She said that while she gives a great first impression, she takes her time to build a meaningful relationship.

Dagyo (Image via Instagram/@daaxxgyo)

She is someone who actively pursues the person she likes, but also values finding someone serious about the future.

Ad

7. Mirang

Instagram: @rang9ya, Followers: 6.5K

While less is known about Mirang's occupation, she shared that although she may seem distant initially, she’s playful and affectionate once close.

Mirang (Image via Instagram/@rang9ya)

Her ideal partner would be someone gentle, kind, and good-looking with a beautiful smile.

Ad

8. Min Woo (Intruder Teased)

Instagram: @mw__wm_, Followers: 8K

Min Woo was introduced briefly at the end of Episode 2 of ToGetHer. Her full story and personality will likely unfold in upcoming episodes.

Min Woo (Image via Instagram/@mw__wm_)

ToGetHer airs new episodes every Friday on Wavve for Korean audiences and is available for international viewers on Rakuten TV.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Mantasha Azeem Mantasha is a pop culture writer at Sportskeeda who covers K-pop and K-drama. She has recently completed her Masters in English and has a rich 3-year writing experience where she crafted engaging content for top companies such as Unacademy, Apollo Hospitals, Adani Airports, and the Economic Times. Her experience has helped her create a strong foundation that complements her passion for creating the best content related to K-pop, K-dramas and Korean movies.



Mantasha's interest in pop culture took root when her cousin introduced her to classic Hollywood and Bollywood tunes and the rest, as they say, is history. Mantasha’s connection with K-pop supergroup BTS is a special one as their song lyrics, hard work, and dedication resonate with her like no other group does.



Maintaining accuracy, relevance, and ethics in her reporting is extremely essential for Mantasha. She prioritizes thorough research, delving deep beyond just superficial sources, to ensure comprehensive and trustworthy information.



When not writing, Mantasha enjoys journaling and doodling, watching K-dramas and listening to songs. Know More