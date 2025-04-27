Where to follow ToGetHer cast on Instagram? Occupation, rumored ages, ideal types, & all we know so far

The Korean entertainment industry has taken a big step forward with the launch of ToGetHer. It is the first-ever lesbian dating show in the country. Known for its traditionally conservative views on same-sex relationships, Korea has been slowly changing, and this show reflects that shift. ToGetHer promises to offer romance and genuinley emotional moments as women openly explore their feelings and connections on Korean television for the first time.
The show premiered on April 25, 2025, and streams on Wavve for Korean viewers and Rakuten TV for global audiences. The show will run for 10 episodes, releasing every Friday until June 27. The basic format is similar to other dating shows where contestants live together, meet, and try to find love, but with an all-female cast. This makes it stand out in the current reality TV scene.
Right from the start, strict rules were introduced in ToGetHer: contestants could only reveal their names and were prohibited from discussing anything else about their backgrounds. This created a curious and fresh atmosphere for the first meetings. The seven participants, Mirang, Dagyo, Hangyul, Jinah, Seoyeon, Heeyoung, and Riwon, were introduced over the first two episodes. Their visuals and diverse charms quickly caught the attention of viewers.
At the end of Episode 2 of ToGetHer, the teaser revealed that another contestant, Min Woo, would be joining the cast, promising even more excitement and tension as the story unfolds.
Meet the cast of ToGetHer: Rumored ages, occupations, ideal types, and Instagram profiles
Since the participants were not allowed to share anything beyond their names at the beginning, Netizens took it upon themselves to uncover more details about the cast. Based on their findings, here is what we know about the participants of ToGetHer so far:
1. Riwon
Instagram: @xinxi_ix, Followers: 288K
Riwon is known as a popular influencer. She described herself as someone who loves deeply and gives her all in relationships. Despite her cool exterior, she is cheerful and affectionate once you get to know her.
She loves people who fit perfectly into a hug and believes seeing someone she loves smile is her biggest happiness.
2. Heeyoung
Instagram: @c0c0abutterkiss, Followers: 34.7K
Reportedly born in 1993, Heeyoung works as a tattoo artist. She said she is someone whose love grows slowly over time. Although she might seem aloof at first, her warm smile is her signature charm.
She is drawn to people who are strong and mature inside.
3. Seoyeon
Instagram: @violetseoyeon, Followers: 12K
Seoyeon is rumored to be a Studio Choom producer and a former HYBE staff member. She shared that she quickly falls for someone when she notices their hidden charm.
She finds hands particularly attractive and prefers partners with long hair and a bright smile.
4. Jin-ah
Instagram: @jinjinpink, Followers: 40.1K
Born in 1994, Jin-ah is a writer and YouTuber and was formerly an announcer. She said that when she falls in love, she focuses completely on the other person.
She dreams of a relationship built on honesty, comfort, and strong emotional bonds.
5. Hangyul
Instagram: @burn.nightly, Followers: 16.1K
The youngest contestant, Hangyul, was reportedly born in 2006 and works as a singer-songwriter. She described herself as a "sincere bulldozer" when it comes to love, saying she expresses her feelings openly.
She hopes to find someone with a pure and romantic connection.
6. Dagyo
Instagram: @daaxxgyo, Followers: 14.7K
Dagyo is rumored to have been born in 2000 and is a nurse. She said that while she gives a great first impression, she takes her time to build a meaningful relationship.
She is someone who actively pursues the person she likes, but also values finding someone serious about the future.
7. Mirang
Instagram: @rang9ya, Followers: 6.5K
While less is known about Mirang's occupation, she shared that although she may seem distant initially, she’s playful and affectionate once close.
Her ideal partner would be someone gentle, kind, and good-looking with a beautiful smile.
8. Min Woo (Intruder Teased)
Instagram: @mw__wm_, Followers: 8K
Min Woo was introduced briefly at the end of Episode 2 of ToGetHer. Her full story and personality will likely unfold in upcoming episodes.
ToGetHer airs new episodes every Friday on Wavve for Korean audiences and is available for international viewers on Rakuten TV.