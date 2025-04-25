"Bro is a kpoper"—Fans react as Coldplay's Chris Martin jokingly claims he has tattoos of BTS, BLACKPINK, G-Dragon, and Psy during Seoul concert

Chris Martin of Coldplay jokingly claimed during Coldplay's concert in Seoul that he has tattoos of BTS members on his body, as reported by @TheePopCore on X on April 25, 2025. The singer also said that he has G-Dragon's tattoo on one leg, Psy on the other leg, and BLACKPINK on his back.

Coldplay is currently in Seoul performing for their ongoing Music of the Spheres World Tour. During one of their shows on April 22, this hilarious interaction took place when Chris asked fans to come and join him on the stage.

Chris Martin first read out their poster, which said that those fans had traveled and already attended the band's concert in the U.S., Japan, the UK, Ireland and Italy. Fans further shared that they had Coldplay's tattoo, to which Chris humorously responded:

"I have a tattoo of BTS, all over my body, but I am not gonna show it today. I have RM here, V, Jungkook, Jimin, j-hope and Jin and Suga. I have BLACKPINK on my back. And I have G-Dragon on my leg and I have PSY on my other leg."

As video clips from the concert went viral, netizens expressed their thoughts on the English singer's comment. One fan wrote on X:

"bro is a kpoper."

Similar fan reactions continued on X, where one noted Martin's "dry humor," while another suggested that he might be weary of all the fan wars.

"Dry humor pfft.. Never know this side of him.. But I'll take it as a compliment on who big artists of kpop he acknowledged," reacted another fan.

"his stan twt account must be tired of all the fanwars," remarked a fan on X.

"Did he just say these are the only relevant kpop artists/groups who are carrying kpop industry? He didn't lie tho," commented another fan.

Many netizens, however, pointed out that he has not included the name TWICE in the list, even though the girl group is a special guest for all their Seoul concerts.

"isn't coldplay's special guest star is twice? why isn't there a tattoo from crist for them?" questioned a netizen on X.

"Ohh...where is the nations gg btw?!? There fans were saying legends only appreciates talented idols?!" exclaimed another netizen.

"His openers not being included LMFAOOOOOOO," added another netizen.

More about Coldplay's Music of the Spheres World Tour in Seoul

Coldplay's Music of the Spheres World Tour is the eighth concert tour in support of their albums Music of Spheres and Moon Music. The tour kicked off on March 18, 2022, at San José's Estadio Nacional de Costa Rica and is scheduled to end in September 2025 at Wembley Stadium, London.

The band is currently in South Korea for six scheduled shows. The first show started on April 16 at Goyang Stadium and will conclude on April 25. The concert is all set to draw an estimated 50,000 attendees per show, as reported by The Korean Herald on April 20.

Their Seoul concerts also featured famous K-pop artists. BTS' Jin made a special appearance on April 19, performing his single, The Astronaut, alongside Chris Martin. He also joined the band to perform their popular collaborative track with BTS titled My Universe.

The girl group TWICE serves as the opening act for all six concerts and performed a special collaboration with the band for the single, We Pray. BLACKPINK's Rosé also delivered a surprise performance of her popular track, APT. on April 22, 2025.

The British rock band is all set to head to the United States for their next set of concerts starting May 31, 2025.

