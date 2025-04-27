"Stop putting teenagers on dating shows" — Internet reacts to shocking age gap on ToGetHer, Korea's first lesbian dating reality show

ToGetHer, Korea’s first lesbian dating reality show, was designed to be a refreshing new concept. Contestants were only allowed to share their names at first, without revealing personal details like age, background, or occupation. This created an air of mystery as they met and formed connections. However, after the first two episodes aired, netizens started digging into the cast’s real profiles, and a controversial detail came to light.

It was soon revealed that Hangyul, one of the seven contestants, was reportedly born in 2006. If the speculations are true, it would make her around 18 or 19 years old. Meanwhile, Heeyoung, another participant, was reportedly born in 1993. This creates a noticeable 13-year age gap between them.

It is worth noting that the show itself never disclosed ages, however. Online users connected the dots through public information, social media accounts, and school records.

Once Hangyul’s age became widely known, it was met with criticism across X (formerly Twitter). Many viewers felt uncomfortable about placing such a young participant among older women on a dating show. An X user, @lelouchcest, wrote,

"stop putting teenagers on dating shows."

Comments flooded social media, with people calling Hangyul "baby" and questioning why the producers of ToGetHer would cast someone who only recently graduated from high school.

"a 19 year old and a 32 year old on the same dating show..," wrote a netizen.

"2006 babies shouldn’t be in dating show with grown women like-," commented another netizen.

"06 is too young to be on a dating show with someone from 93 omfg," wrote a user.

"I'm sorry but who thought it was a good idea to put a 19 year old in a dating show full of grown women?? like bro that's a teenager," added another user.

However, while some international fans of ToGetHer defended Hangyul’s right to participate as a legal adult, a large section of netizens insisted that the wide age gap made the situation inappropriate and unsettling.

"People here reacting like the one born in 2006 is underage & illegal. She's 19 & none of these girls showed that nasty predatory behaviours. Give me a break. Hating on a rare wlw show instead of supporting them. Feeling uncomfortable for no reason. Weirdos," wrote a fan.

"yall gonna have the shock of ur lives when u realise someone born in 2006 is Not a child," said another fan.

"i hope there’s other girls close to her age cause the only other two we know of are born 93 and 94… i’d feel uncomfortable watching this girl flirt with girls 10 years older than her," added a user.

More about ToGetHer, its cast, and the show's format

ToGetHer premiered on April 25, 2025. It is South Korea’s first lesbian-focused dating show streaming on Wavve and internationally through Rakuten TV. The series features seven women — Mirang, Dagyo, Jinah, Seoyeon, Riwon, Heeyoung, and Hangyul — who live together while forming connections without disclosing personal backgrounds during the initial stages.

This format of ToGetHer aims to encourage genuine chemistry without bias. Each cast member brings a different story. Here is a full list of the cast of ToGetHer:

Hangyul (Instagram: @burn.nightly): Singer-songwriter, reportedly born in 2006. She describes herself as being bold and sincere when it comes to love.

(Instagram: @burn.nightly): Singer-songwriter, reportedly born in 2006. She describes herself as being bold and sincere when it comes to love. Heeyoung (Instagram: @c0c0abutterkiss): Tattoo artist, reportedly born in 1993. She describes herself as someone whose love grows slowly.

(Instagram: @c0c0abutterkiss): Tattoo artist, reportedly born in 1993. She describes herself as someone whose love grows slowly. Seoyeon (Instagram: @violetseoyeon): Studio Choom producer and former HYBE staff member. She characterizes herself as a person who notices hidden charms in people.

(Instagram: @violetseoyeon): Studio Choom producer and former HYBE staff member. She characterizes herself as a person who notices hidden charms in people. Jinah (Instagram: @jinjin.pink): Writer, YouTuber, and former announcer, born in 1994. She describes herself as someone who focuses deeply on emotional bonds in relationships.

(Instagram: @jinjin.pink): Writer, YouTuber, and former announcer, born in 1994. She describes herself as someone who focuses deeply on emotional bonds in relationships. Riwon (Instagram: @xinxi_ix): Popular influencer, who characterizes herself as a cheerful person and as someone who loves making her loved ones smile.

(Instagram: @xinxi_ix): Popular influencer, who characterizes herself as a cheerful person and as someone who loves making her loved ones smile. Dagyo (Instagram: @daaxxgyo): Nurse reportedly born in 2000. She describes herself as a person who takes time to build deep relationships, but actively pursues love.

(Instagram: @daaxxgyo): Nurse reportedly born in 2000. She describes herself as a person who takes time to build deep relationships, but actively pursues love. Mirang (Instagram: @rang9ya): Shown as being distant at first but playful and affectionate once close.

(Instagram: @rang9ya): Shown as being distant at first but playful and affectionate once close. Min Woo (Instagram: @mw__wm_): New participant teased at the end of Episode 2. More about her will be revealed in upcoming episodes.

ToGetHer premiered on April 25, 2025, and releases new episodes every Friday until June 27, 2025. The show is available for streaming on Wavve for Korean viewers and Rakuten TV for international audiences.

