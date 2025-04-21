"It's just too much age gap" - Fans divided as Go Youn-jung and Koo Kyo-hwan reported casting in My Liberation Notes director's new drama

Actress Go Youn-jung and actor Koo Kyo-hwan are reportedly in talks to star together in a new drama titled Everyone is Fighting Their Own Worthlessness (tentative title). On April 21, 2025, South Korean outlet Xports News reported that the series is helmed by Cha Young-hoon, known for When the Camellia Blooms.

The script of Everyone is Fighting Their Own Worthlessness is penned by My Liberation Notes writer Park Hae-young. The drama will unfold against the backdrop of the filmmaking industry.

Following reports of the potential casting of Go Youn-jung and Koo Kyo-hwan made headlines, sparking debates online. The discussion mainly surrounds the noticeable age gap between the two leads. 28 years old Go Youn-jung, born in 1996, is reportedly 14 years younger than 42 years old Koo Kyo-hwan, born in 1982.

While many fans expressed anticipation for the project due to its creative team and the thematic focus, others raised questions about the casting decision. Some commentators described the age difference as “too much” for a romantic pairing.

One netizen commented:

"Kinda bit upset with the male lead, i know he’s great but it’s just too much age gap.. but anytime younjung cast news is a good news.. still support! fly high go."

"I hope there won't be any romantic love lines in the drama between them please," said this fan of Go Youn-jung.

"I like both of them but do we really want pairings with 14y age gap...??" mentioned an commenter.

Despite the initial discussion over the age gap, many fans have also come forward to defend the casting and express their excitement. Social media platforms lit up with mixed reactions, ranging from surprise to sheer joy.

"They are complaining about age gap as if younjung doesn't have a drama where people are screaming over their chemistry," posted one netizen.

"I guess her break time is over and she’s ready to jump back into work! busy bee Youn Jung. Hwaiting," said a fan.

"One of the most versatile actors and my most beloved writer of my most beloved drama and my absolure fav human. I truly have won," wrote an individual on X.

In addition to excitement over the potential lead pairing, many fans also turned their focus to the creative team behind the project. With acclaimed names attached, expectations are already rising.

"The crazy eatery pls the writer and the director about to pop off in this story while younjung and kyohwan about to pop off in the acting department EAT !" wrote an X user.

"DAmNnNNnnn the writer and director my expectations are quite high but they can't be too high or you'll be disappointed," shared a netizen.

"MY LIBERATION NOTES WRITER AND WHEN THE CAMELLIA BLOOMS DIRECTOR OHHHH ITS ABOUT TO EAT OMFG," said an X user.

About cast and crew of Everyone Is Fighting Their Own Worthlessness: Go Youn-jung and Koo Kyo-hwan

Writer Park Hae-young is known for crafting deeply introspective dramas such as Another Miss Oh (2016), My Mister (2018), and My Liberation Notes (2022). For Everyone Is Fighting Their Own Worthlessness, she will team up with Cha Young-hoon, who previously directed titles like Uncontrollably Fond (2016), When the Camellia Blooms (2019), and Welcome to Samdal-ri (2023). The collaboration between the acclaimed writer-director duo has already begun generating significant attention.

Go Youn-jung, born on April 22, 1996, is a South Korean actress and model with a background in contemporary art from Seoul Women's University. She began her acting career in 2019 with the drama He Is Psychometric and soon gained wider recognition through the Netflix series Sweet Home (2020).

Go Youn-jung has since built an impressive resume with notable roles in Law School (2021), Alchemy of Souls (2022–2023), Moving (2023), Death’s Game (2023–2024), and the action film Hunt (2022). Go Youn-jung is currently appearing in Resident Playlist.

Go Youn-jung's performance in Moving earned her multiple accolades. These awards include the Best New Actress title at both the 2023 Asia Contents Awards & Global OTT Awards and the 3rd Blue Dragon Series Awards.

Expand Tweet

Koo Kyo-hwan, born on December 14, 1982, is a South Korean actor and filmmaker. A graduate of the Seoul Institute of the Arts, he has worked across various aspects of film production, including directing, producing, editing, costume design, and screenwriting.

Koo made his screen debut in the 2009 film Castaway on the Moon. Over the years, he gained attention for his roles in independent and commercial projects alike, including Jane (2016), Peninsula (2020), and Escape from Mogadishu (2021). He also earned recognition for his performance in the Netflix military drama D.P. (2021–2023).

His acting has received several accolades. In 2016, he was named Actor of the Year at the Busan International Film Festival for Beaten Black and Blue. In 2017, he was honored with Best New Actor awards at the Busan Film Critics Awards and Buil Film Awards for Jane.

At the Chunsa Film Art Awards he received best new actors for Beaten Black and Blue. He continued his award streak in 2018 with a Best New Actor – Film award at the Baeksang Arts Awards for Jane.

Despite mixed reactions from fans, the collaboration of a celebrated writer-director team and two acclaimed lead actors - Go Youn-jung and Koo Kyo-hwan - has sparked strong interest. This has raised anticipation for Everyone Is Fighting Their Own Worthlessness.

