Where to stream ToGetHer online? Complete release schedule, airtime, & all you need to know

ToGetHer is the latest addition to the South Korean reality show section, becoming its first-ever lesbian dating show. The show features a lineup of seven contestants from different walks of life. The show premiered on April 25 on Wavve.

Ad

The reality TV show follows a similar format to other reality shows, except it features an all-women cast. The show is available to view on Wavve for the South Korean audience and on Rakuten TV for select international regions.

Lesbian dating reality show ToGetHer: Release date, time, airing schedule, and all you need to know

Ad

Trending

The show premiered on April 25, 2025. The first two episodes created a wave of surprise and curiosity amongst the viewers. According to MyDramaList, the remaining episodes will be aired every Friday. The episodes will air at 11 am KST on Wavve. Each episode is just over an hour, showcasing the participants' time spent together.

Episode Number Airing Date Episode 1 April 25, 2025 Episode 2 April 25, 2025 Episode 3 May 02, 2025 Episode 4 May 09, 2025 Episode 5 May 16, 2025 Episode 6 May 23, 2025 Episode 7 May 30, 2025 Episode 8 June 06, 2025 Episode 9 June 13, 2025 Episode 10 June 20, 2025

Ad

ToGetHer is a play on the word "together." Capitalizing the alphabet encapsulates the idea behind the show. All seven members live in a shared space in a house on Jeju Island, and participate in games, conversations, and activities that will help them find the one to date.

The seven members are Ri-won, Hee-young, Seo-yeon, Ji-na, Hang-yeol, Da-gyo, and Mirang. They are born in the 90s and in the 2000s and come from different backgrounds, like a social media influencer, a tattoo artist, a content producer, among others.

Ad

Fans have begun to show interest and support for the members of this dating show. From appreciation towards the makers for breaking the norms and taboo around homosexual relations, to applauding the women who partook in the dating show, fans have been increasingly encouraging of the show.

Are there other dating shows that represent the LGBTQIA+ community?

Ad

While ToGetHer is the first lesbian dating show, it is not the first LGBTQIA+ show. Earlier, Wavve has showcased reality shows like Merry Queer, a show which highlighted all LGBTQIA+ couples in general. The show presented the couples' coming-out story, their journey since they began dating, and their personal experiences.

There was another show called His Man, the very first dating show of its genre. It was released in 2022, with a format similar to the latest show. It has completed three seasons so far. While there has been a surge in LGBTQIA+ romance stories, the rise in dating shows for the community is slowly picking up space.

Ad

With prominent actors like Lee Hye-ri appearing in seemingly girls' love (GL) shows like Friendly Rivalry, the community is slowly opening to accepting and embracing stories from the LGBTQIA+ communities as well. While there has been backlash for both of these shows, the support seems to outdo the backlash in these changing times.

The next episode of ToGetHer will premiere on Friday, May 2, on Wavve.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Nandini S I Nandini S I specializes in K-pop and K-drama at Sportskeeda, bringing an extensive experience in entertainment reporting where she honed her ability to discern news from the noise. Nandini believes that her keen observations and ability to tune out chatter to find valuable insight bring out the best in each piece she creates. Outside of her professional pursuits, Nandini enjoys reading and trying her hand at crocheting. Know More