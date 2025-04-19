"Let the man live" – Internet reacts as SHINee’s Taemin addresses dating rumors with dancer Noze, following his agency’s denial

On April 18, 2025, SHINee's Taemin addressed the dating rumors with Noze in a message shared on the fan platform Bubble. This followed a statement from his agency, Big Planet Made, denying the claims.

Ad

For those unversed, Noze, known for her choreography, performed as a backup dancer in Taemin's Guilty stage and also appeared in his track Advice. One day later, the SHINee star directly talked about the matter through a letter on the platform. He did not confirm or deny the dating rumors in the message but acknowledged the concerns raised.

Expand Tweet

Ad

Trending

The 31-year-old expressed regret that fans had to experience confusion. Taemin stated that he had been hurt by what he described as misunderstandings and comments taken out of context.

The K-pop idol also wrote about his difficulty expressing himself, explaining that even one word can sometimes lead to further misinterpretation. Taemin asked fans to continue trusting him and stated his intention to reciprocate their support with sincerity.

"I hope you'll continue to trust me like you do now. And as much as you trust me, I'll do my best to repay your love, your sincerity, and clear up any misunderstandings," the SHINee's maknae penned to fans on Bubble (via Pannchoa).

Ad

The letter gained attention in online communities shortly after it was shared.

"Idols really out here having to explain friendship like it’s a crime. Let the man live 😀Taemin can breathe next to someone without it being a scandal," an X user commented.

Expand Tweet

Ad

Many fans kept supporting the SHINee star in the comments.

"He's been in the industry for around 16-17 yrs Let him be like?? He still have delulu fans?," a fan remarked.

"Hope both are doing okay amidst all this!," a person shared.

"Even if they did date just leave them alone, omg both are gorgeous and talented i see nothing wrong w them," a user said.

Ad

Though the letter was intended to offer clarity, its abstract tone left fans and netizens divided. While many accepted the possibility of him dating (citing his maturity and long career), others expressed confusion and questioned the message's ambiguity.

"It's confusing cz he actually didn't say anything? He just apologised about the turmoil. I find these explanations very funny and entertaining," a netizen wrote.

Ad

"My! How much exaggeration from him, the media and also Korean society... Did they ask the girl how she feels too? I don't think so, do you?," a viewer mentioned.

"We know you're in a relationship with her Taemin, take it easy. Just keep loving to sing and perform too pls," another fan added.

Ad

SHINee’s Taemin’s agency denies dating rumors with Noze, calls them close colleagues

Expand Tweet

Ad

Speculation about SHINee's Taemin and Noze's alleged relationship began after several photos surfaced online, allegedly showing the two engaging in affectionate behavior. The images, said to be from December 2024, were compared with Taemin's outfits from that time.

On April 16, Big Planet Made responded to the rumors by saying that they needed to review it before making any judgment or official response.

“We haven't checked the content yet. We’ll tell you if we have a position after watching (the content),” Big Planet Made told OSEN.

Ad

Then, a day after, on April 17, Big Planet Made broke its silence, citing its K-pop idol's busy schedule as the reason for a delayed statement. The agency clarified that the South Korean artists are only "close colleagues" who have worked together professionally. It requested fans and the public to avoid "excessive speculations."

Similar rumors had surfaced in December 2024 after clips of Noze at Taemin's concert spread on X. BPM Entertainment refuted the allegations and announced plans to pursue legal measures.

Ad

SHINee's Taemin is now touring the world with Ephemeral Gaze, set to wrap up in Seoul on April 27, 2025.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Shreya Jha Shreya Jha specializes in K-Pop and K-Drama content at Sportskeeda. With a Bachelor’s and a Master’s Degree in Journalism and Mass Communication, she brings a refined approach to Entertainment Journalism. Over the course of two years, she has worked with media agencies such as FandomWire and Animated Times, publishing over 2000+ articles.



Some of the highlights of Shreya's career include writing an exclusive piece on the Bvlgari Necklace and reviewing the Jaguar Type 00 for The Luxxe Mag. Entertainment is a space she resonates with the most. Some of the favorite aspects of her work comprise analyzing plot twists, discussing comebacks, and covering other pop-culture news in general.



Putting forward a sensitively-written article, by incorporating a multiplicity of perspectives is important to her. Outside of her professional commitments, she enjoys reading contemporary romance novels and performing Bharatnatyam. She admires Amelia Dimoldenberg for her deadpan humor. Know More