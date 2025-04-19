"Let the man live" – Internet reacts as SHINee’s Taemin addresses dating rumors with dancer Noze, following his agency’s denial

On April 18, 2025, SHINee's Taemin addressed the dating rumors with Noze in a message shared on the fan platform Bubble. This followed a statement from his agency, Big Planet Made, denying the claims.
For those unversed, Noze, known for her choreography, performed as a backup dancer in Taemin's Guilty stage and also appeared in his track Advice. One day later, the SHINee star directly talked about the matter through a letter on the platform. He did not confirm or deny the dating rumors in the message but acknowledged the concerns raised.
The 31-year-old expressed regret that fans had to experience confusion. Taemin stated that he had been hurt by what he described as misunderstandings and comments taken out of context.
The K-pop idol also wrote about his difficulty expressing himself, explaining that even one word can sometimes lead to further misinterpretation. Taemin asked fans to continue trusting him and stated his intention to reciprocate their support with sincerity.
"I hope you'll continue to trust me like you do now. And as much as you trust me, I'll do my best to repay your love, your sincerity, and clear up any misunderstandings," the SHINee's maknae penned to fans on Bubble (via Pannchoa).
The letter gained attention in online communities shortly after it was shared.
"Idols really out here having to explain friendship like it’s a crime. Let the man live 😀Taemin can breathe next to someone without it being a scandal," an X user commented.
Many fans kept supporting the SHINee star in the comments.
"He's been in the industry for around 16-17 yrs Let him be like?? He still have delulu fans?," a fan remarked.
"Hope both are doing okay amidst all this!," a person shared.
"Even if they did date just leave them alone, omg both are gorgeous and talented i see nothing wrong w them," a user said.
Though the letter was intended to offer clarity, its abstract tone left fans and netizens divided. While many accepted the possibility of him dating (citing his maturity and long career), others expressed confusion and questioned the message's ambiguity.
"It's confusing cz he actually didn't say anything? He just apologised about the turmoil. I find these explanations very funny and entertaining," a netizen wrote.
"My! How much exaggeration from him, the media and also Korean society... Did they ask the girl how she feels too? I don't think so, do you?," a viewer mentioned.
"We know you're in a relationship with her Taemin, take it easy. Just keep loving to sing and perform too pls," another fan added.
SHINee’s Taemin’s agency denies dating rumors with Noze, calls them close colleagues
Speculation about SHINee's Taemin and Noze's alleged relationship began after several photos surfaced online, allegedly showing the two engaging in affectionate behavior. The images, said to be from December 2024, were compared with Taemin's outfits from that time.
On April 16, Big Planet Made responded to the rumors by saying that they needed to review it before making any judgment or official response.
“We haven't checked the content yet. We’ll tell you if we have a position after watching (the content),” Big Planet Made told OSEN.
Then, a day after, on April 17, Big Planet Made broke its silence, citing its K-pop idol's busy schedule as the reason for a delayed statement. The agency clarified that the South Korean artists are only "close colleagues" who have worked together professionally. It requested fans and the public to avoid "excessive speculations."
Similar rumors had surfaced in December 2024 after clips of Noze at Taemin's concert spread on X. BPM Entertainment refuted the allegations and announced plans to pursue legal measures.
SHINee's Taemin is now touring the world with Ephemeral Gaze, set to wrap up in Seoul on April 27, 2025.