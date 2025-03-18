"That's why they are unique"- Fans react as SHINee's Taemin praises BTS members' work ethic and performances 

On March 18, 2025, SHINee's Taemin praised BTS members' work ethic and performance during his appearance on the BANGTAN BOMB episode titled 'j-hope's Sweet Dreams (feat. Miguel) Challenge Sketch, leaving the fandom in awe. During the segment, the bandmate j-hope asked for his advice as he stated to be embarking on solo tour.

Ad

In response, Taemin mentioned, as translated by X user @winnttaebear:

"from me...you're already so good though. But, I can really see that you genuinely love music, and the BTS members always give their all, and I'm sure that's the reason people always go back to watch you perform. That's how I feel."

Expand Tweet

Ad

Trending

Subsequently, SHINee' member's remarks about the seven-member group circulated among the fandom ARMYs and went viral. They resonated with his viewpoint, and an X user tweeted:

"i can really see that you genuinely love music" exactlyyyyyy that's bts that's why they are unique and different than others they have love for the art."

Expand Tweet

Ad

The fans mentioned SHINee's Taemin was one of the senior idols who sincerely acknowledged the group and their hard work. They added that the seven-member band loved music and continued to convey their message through it.

"Taemin is one of thoses senior idols that actually acknowledges Bts impact and their hard work without being jealous or his fans attacking Bts," a fan reacted.

Ad

"Taemin's a sweetheart for real. And the way Hobi hasn't changed one bit, not knowing what to do with himself when he gets complimented...'ve noticed it even during the sendoffs after his concerts. My babyyy," a fan shared.

"I Just realised taemin is older than jhope & also debut before jhope....but still taemin gives the maknae vibe & jhope hyung vibe....cause I guess we r used to see them in their grp as maknae & hyung," a fan commented.

Ad

"so true everyone knows that BTS are the rare artists who really loves music, stage and their fans with all their hearts and always give their all. This is why they are so loved. Thank you Taemin," a fan mentioned.

The fandom mentioned that Taemin was always supportive of them. They confessed about liking him since the release of Suchwita episode where he appeared as a guest.

Ad

"I love how he's always so supportive of them like hes genuinely the best," a user said.

"i really like taemin a lot ever since suchwita, the way hes so well mannered and spoken," a fan mentioned.

"For some reason it's unbelievable that teamin is hobi's hyung here," a fan commented.

"TAEMIN is such a sweetheart....he is so sincere. Thank you for saying the terms because BTS they love making music and we will never leave the MAGIC SHOP," a fan mentioned.

Ad

Recent activities of BTS

Jungkook, Jimin, Kim Taehyung and Kim Namjoon were promoted to the rank of Sergeant during their military service. Suga was rumored to be spotted at the bandmate j-hope's first solo world tour concert, 'Hope On The Stage' by the fans. However, the claims weren't officially confirmed.

Meanwhile, Jimin released his second solo album, Muse, on July 19, 2024, through BigHit Music. The record featured seven tracks.

Ad

Additionally, Jin and j-hope were discharged from the mandatory military service in June and October, 2024, respectively. Following the discharge, the latter embarked for his first world tour, 'HOPE ON THE STAGE, while the former released his solo album Happy on November 15, 2025, through BigHit Music.

The band is expected to be reunited as a group in 2025.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback