“Can we put it to rest now” — Internet reacts as SHINee’s Taemin’s agency, BPM, shuts down dating rumors with Noze 

On April 17, 2025, South Korean entertainment agency Big Planet Made issued an official statement denying the dating rumors involving its artist, SHINee member Taemin, and dancer Noze. The agency also cited Taemin's hectic commitments as the reason for not addressing the matter sooner.

"We ask for your understanding as confirmation has been somewhat delayed due to Taemin's continuous schedule," and "The two are close colleagues who have worked together. We respectfully ask you to refrain from making excessive speculation in the future," the label confirmed in a brief note to OSEN.

The rumors began circulating on April 15 after online users shared pictures that seemingly showed the two in a close moment. The images quickly gained attention, fueling talk of a possible romantic link. As of now, neither Taemin nor Noze has released personal statements regarding the dating rumors. Fans, however, are respecting both artists' privacy, with one X user saying:

"This rumor started 2 years ago and was denied then too… can we put it to rest now🙄."

Many are defending the artists' right to privacy, saying there's nothing to apologize for, even if the rumors are true.

"Even if it’s true What’s there to be sorry about ?? Why are we asking anyone to be sorry for being in one of the most beautiful feeling in the world ??? Seriously He is respectable Idol with outstanding career years and counting Ooofff I can’t, a fan remarked.

"I feel sorry for him. He must be anxious and doesn’t deserve it. Still don’t understand why artists’s private life belongs to kfans. They haven’t the right to love someone it’s incredible 🥲 ," a user mentioned.

"Why would dating someone be considered a scandal in the first place? Taemin is a person like anyone else. People date, get married, have kids — it is l a natural part of life. There’s nothing controversial about it🤦🏻‍♀️," a netizen shared.

Others criticize the invasion of their private lives, while others question why people are still debating this issue.

"SO WHAT? They both are adults and they can date if they want.. Geez its 2025…. People still arguing over this lol," a person said.

"Like.... Aren't they normal human beings like you too guys? Isn't it normal to hang out with friends? Even is boy or girl This is what makes it difficult for Korean idols to confirm their own friendships," a viewer added.

"It doesn't matter who Taemin is with or not. It's his private life and his business. Leave him alone. It's truly inhumane how people treat him. As if what a grown man does needs to be checked. My gosh, we live in the 25th century," another fan noted.

SHINee's Taemin's agency previously addressed its artist's dating rumors with Noze

SHINee's Taemin and dancer Noze are currently attracting public attention after a photo, allegedly featuring the two walking side by side, began circulating online. The image, which went viral on social media on April 16, shows a man and a woman appearing close, with their arms linked.

The man's face is mostly obscured by a scarf and cap, though many believe him to be a member of SHINee. The woman is widely assumed to be Noze. In light of the image, Noze's label, Big Planet Made, offered a brief remark to the Korean news outlet OSEN, stating:

“We haven’t yet reviewed the material. We will share our stance once we’ve seen it.”

The timing and place where the photo was taken have not been confirmed. However, some followers have compared it to an older post shared by SHINee's Key in December 2023.

They believe both visuals are connected, suggesting that the photo might have been captured before that month. Dating rumors between SHINee's maknae and Noze resurfaced in December 2024 after clips of Noze at Taemin's concert circulated on X. Taemin's agency, BPM Entertainment, denied the rumors and announced legal action against those spreading false claims.

Noze, widely recognized for her dance performances and choreography, was one of the backup dancers for Taemin's live performance of "Guilty. "She was also seen in SHINee's maknae's track "Advice. "

