"We don't deserve him"— ARMY touched as BTS' j-hope rents studio and prepares food for fans during M Countdown pre-recording

On June 17, 2025, Newsen reported that BTS' j-hope had gone above and beyond for fans who attended the pre-recording of M Countdown at the CJ ENM Studio Center in Paju. In a thoughtful gesture, j-hope arranged for a large studio nearby to be rented. This was so that fans would not have to wait outside in the summer heat for long hours before the show.

In addition to providing a shaded indoor space, j-hope prepared gift sets that included bagels, desserts, drinks, water, a lip balm and perfume set, and handwritten letters. He had hinted at this during a fan listening party livestream, asking whether it would be hot later. He shared that he wanted ARMY to have a comfortable resting place.

A user who attended, @je_the1004, shared the experience online. They explained how the rapper had taken care of everything. From a cooled resting area to food and thoughtful presents, he arranged it all.

Fans took to social media to praise the rapper. They wrote how grateful they felt to receive such warmth and love from the artist. An X user, @Minis_Filter, wrote,

"We don't deserve him.. we did even get him to win."

Others too joined in to express their emotions. Many said they were deeply moved by the thoughtful gesture of j-hope.

"So Hobi didn't just gave all of us who came his concert that free towel and pc now he even rented an indoor space/studio for ARMY waiting for the music show? Bro is too sweet, please guys give him all the support he deserves!!" a fan commented.

"Food. Drink. Gifts. Water. A cool place to rest. He thought of everything. We've been comfortably sitting in a studio with amazing AC and given multiple bathroom breaks too. Hobi loves Army so bad," an X user mentioned.

"rented a whole studio and space just for fans to not feel hot during the summer while waiting for him. he is everyone's green flag bf at this point," another one said.

"j-hope’s gifts and the whole studio he rented for fans to wait in before the pre-recording starts. im not even in korea and im not the one experiencing it, but im so grateful streaming and voting non stop for him, will forever be here to support and give it back to u bro," a user added.

Others shared that his handwritten notes and gifts brought a personal touch. They praised his kindness and humility.

"He's so kindhearted. I hope you all are. locking in your votes while you wait in line," a fan commented.

"He deserves the whole world. Only if I could give them all. So proud of you hobi," another person said.

"When i tell you he spoils us too much omg," an X user wrote.

More about j-hope’s comeback, fan gifts, and solo tour finale

This event was part of j-hope’s return to domestic music broadcasts after nearly two years. He’s currently promoting his new single Killin’ It Girl (feat. GloRilla). It is a hip-hop track full of confidence and style. He is scheduled to appear on other shows, including Music Bank, Music Core, and Inkigayo, this week. Each performance will feature different stage production and styling.

The fan-first approach continues a trend of j-hope’s consistent efforts to connect meaningfully with ARMY. He recently concluded his record-breaking Hope on the Stage solo world tour, drawing over 520,000 fans across 16 cities.

The final concert at Goyang Stadium coincided with BTS’ 12th debut anniversary and featured all seven members. The show also included special on-stage appearances by Jin and Jungkook.

j-hope is also set to appear in the June 19 episode of TWICE Sana’s YouTube show Sana’s Fridge Interview. He will reflect on his idol journey and share candid memories.

