"So thoughtful" — Fans praise BTS' j-hope for wearing gloves during fan interaction at HOTS Jakarta stop, out of respect for Muslim customs

On May 3, 2025, during the Jakarta stop of HOPE ON THE STAGE, BTS j-hope made a subtle yet meaningful change that didn’t go unnoticed by fans. He wore gloves for the first time during his tour while performing Equal Sign. It is a song segment known for its close fan interaction, where he usually holds hands with selected audience members. The move quickly caught attention as many realized it was likely done out of cultural respect.
For those unaware, Indonesia is a Muslim-majority country that observes customs where many Muslim women prefer not to shake hands with men outside their families. Fans interpreted j-hope’s decision to wear gloves as a sign of understanding and respect for these beliefs.
This moment was particularly touching for fans because j-hope has never worn gloves during this segment in over 20 previous concerts. The Equal Sign performance is one of his show's most emotionally intimate parts. It is designed to connect personally with fans by looking them in the eyes and holding their hands.
By adapting the interaction instead of removing it, fans believe he upheld the meaning of the performance while being mindful of cultural sensitivities. Fans online called the gesture “thoughtful,” “gracious,” and an example of why BTS is admired beyond just their music. An X user, @uarmyvibe, wrote,
"Oh, hobi was wearing gloves for Equal Sign at Jakarta concert because Indonesia is a predominantly Muslim country and Muslim women usually refrain from shaking hands with men outside their family. hobi was showing his respect for the local culture and customs. he's so thoughtful!"
ARMYs (BTS' fandom) took to social media to praise this gesture as the clips from the concert went viral.
"he's so thoughtful, my sunshine," a fan commented.
"Dyring Singapore concert too, idk if it's his intention but I noticed how he tried his best not to touch the ones who wore hijab. Even while running he lowered his hands when he was passing through them. It might be just coincidence idk," an X user added.
"“Why do you love bts so much” simple, they’re so respectful of people, cultures, each other, their craft like their respect is prob my #1 reason rn," another user added.
"Okay this makes sense too and he did the halal version of baepsae too," a fan remarked.
Many also felt that the gloves might have served as protection from scratches, especially since fans tried to grab his hands during the event. He was recently seen with a scratch on the back of his hand from one of the earlier shows.
"I think it was mostly to avoid getting scratched because he got hurt during the soundcheck," a fan commented.
"Well said, also, I believe to avoid getting scratches since many barricade ARMYs adorned long nails," another user added.
"And also to prevent him to get scratches when shaking hands to fans," a netizen wrote.
More about j-hope’s tour, cultural awareness, and recent fan experiences
j-hope’s HOPE ON THE STAGE tour started in February 2025 and has traveled through Seoul, North America, and now Asia. The Jakarta concerts are part of the final stretch leading up to the grand finale in Osaka. While his performances are filled with energy and connection, they have also seen moments that raised concern.
One of them included recent incidents where fans grabbed j-hope's arm or touched him inappropriately during the Equal Sign interaction. These instances have sparked debates online about fan behavior and respecting personal space.
In contrast, the Jakarta moment stood out as a reflection of j-hope’s continued efforts to approach his global audience with care. Fans also recalled past examples of BTS adapting to local customs, such as Yoongi speaking about cultural considerations before shows in Saudi Arabia or j-hope gently guiding interactions at past fan events with Muslim fans.
After completing his military service in October 2024, j-hope returned with new music and a full-scale solo tour. He released tracks like Sweet Dreams (featuring Miguel) and Mona Lisa. They were introduced live before their digital release.
j-hope has also hinted at more solo projects before BTS reunites later this year. The tour will conclude on June 1, 2025, in Osaka, with a global live cinema broadcast for fans who couldn’t attend in person.