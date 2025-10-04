"Just give him the Grammy!": Fans cheer as j-hope submits 'Killin' It Girl' for 2026 Grammy for Best Music Video and Best Pop Duo/Group Performance

BTS member j-hope’s 2025 track, Killin’ It Girl, has been submitted for consideration at the 2026 68th Grammy Awards. As reported by the X page Pop Core (@TheePopCore) on October 4, 2025 the track is submitted in the categories of Best Music Video and Best Pop Duo/Group Performance. However, it is important to note that the Recording Academy has not yet announced the official list of nominations.

The track, which features artist GloRilla, is released on June 13, 2025, coinciding with BTS' 12th anniversary. This release is j-hope's third released single following his completion of military service. It is the fourth track overall he has been a part of since his discharge.

The accompanying music video for Killin' It Girl achieved significant initial success, reaching 1 million views on YouTube within just 43 minutes of its release. This made j-hope the fastest Korean act to reach this milestone in 2025. Following its release, the song quickly achieved global chart presence. The music video's release also led to it being a top trend across the internet, inspiring numerous dance challenges and reels.

The song's live performances, including during the HOPE ON THE STREET world tour and at Lollapalooza Berlin 2025 and overall choreography were also heavily celebrated. j-hope's on-screen and on-stage dynamic with dance partner Alyssa Santos was widely praised.

As the news broke in social media, fans flooded the platform expressing overwhelming support for the track. Many praised the song and its music video, with one fan declaring,

"Just give him the Grammy!"

Jane⁷ adores Ilya rozanov ✨ @bsumcat_bb Just give him the Grammy!

Fans quickly took to social media to express their excitement, support, and strong conviction that the song deserves the prestigious recognition. They expressed support and a strong belief in the song's quality and its rightful place among Grammy contenders.

Some suggested that the song was already a cultural phenomenon whose value surpasses the need for industry validation. Others shared that a lack of nomination or win would invalidate the integrity of the awards process itself.

♡ emma⁷ 🇳🇬 @e_uphoriankooki Killin it girl does not need the grammys the grammys need killin it girl

Outro: Wings @LeEgO_7 Imma be for real rn. If this is real and he doesn't win just know everyone granny's are actually a scam and nothing more. I swear to God.

Strong Power, Thank You! ⁷ @KakePop7 See, this is legit. No delusional submission.

The excitement surrounding j-hope's Killin' It Girl submission has only intensified online, with fans expressing immense pride and admiration for the artist's achievements. Many described the track as one of the defining moments of his solo career, emphasizing both its musical quality and the energy it brings to live performances. Others praised how the song unites crowds worldwide.

Some users also voiced criticism of the award itself, suggesting that recognition in Western institutions remained unequal. They pointed towards racial bias and systemic inequity within the award ceremony.

~ᴡᴡʜ ᴘsʜʜʜsᴘʜʜʜ⁷|Namu Day🪷|⟭⟬|🇵🇸|| @Cute_Pie777 if he was white trust me, he would have bagged that grammy

𝐊𝐢𝐦𝐊𝐢𝐦⁷ ⟭⟬E ARE B⟬⟭CK! @KimsterW And Jhope performing Killin' It Girl would absolutely kill at the Grammys. FACTS 🔥 #BTS

rea ⁷ is killin’ it ❥ @SopeforSoul a song that gets the crowd sooo hyped that they sing it word for word should WIN!!

Cvmv ⁷ @tannies4E This is the song the best performance JHope the Most successful k solo tour 🔥🔥🔥🔥

j-hope makes history with Killin’ It Girl as multiple K-pop acts submit entries for 2026 Grammy Awards

Released on July 13, Killin’ It Girl followed j-hope’s earlier 2025 releases, Sweet Dreams with Miguel and Mona Lisa. BigHit Music officially described the composition of Killin' It Girl as a "hip-hop track that captures the adrenaline of love at first sight," noting its fusion of "bouncy pop rhythms with gritty hip-hop beats."

The single achieved a significant commercial performance, debuting at Number 3 on the Billboard Global 200 chart. It amassed 55.1 million streams and 43,000 units sold worldwide upon its debut. Furthermore, the song debuted at No. 2 on the Global Excl. U.S. chart and maintained the No. 3 position on the Global 200.

This chart success established a new milestone for the artist, as j-hope became the first Asian act/rapper in 2025 to debut in the Top 3 on both the Billboard Global Excl. U.S. and Global 200 charts. The track also granted j-hope his first Top 10 ranking on the Global 200 as a soloist.

Apart from j-hope, several other K-pop acts have also made submissions for the 2026 Grammy Awards across different categories. The list includes BLACKPINK and its members Rosé, Jennie, and Lisa.

Along with them are also groups such as TWICE, ATEEZ, SEVENTEEN, ENHYPEN, and aespa. Soloist Yves has also joined the lineup of Korean artists aiming for recognition at next year’s ceremony.

The nominations for the 68th Grammy Awards will be announced on November 7, 2025, with the main ceremony scheduled to take place on February 1, 2026.

