"He's their biggest money maker": Fans celebrate as Celine creates an exclusive collection dedicated to BTS' Taehyung

Luxury fashion house Celine has released a curated online collection personally selected by V aka Kim Taehyung of the South Korean group BTS. On October 6, 2025, fans discovered a new feature on Celine's official website. The collection, which is prominently featured on the brand's official website, is titled:&quot;A variety of silhouettes chosen by Celine global ambassador V.&quot;The online collection features various silhouettes and pieces reflective of V's personal style. V was officially announced as a Celine global ambassador in March 2023. Since then, his public appearances and editorial features wearing the brand's apparel.The update coincides with Celine's Été 2026 Show at Paris Fashion Week, which Taehyung is attending as the brand's global ambassador. Making his Paris Fashion Week debut, V attended the show on October 5.Following the reveal of the special collection, fans quickly took to social media to express their excitement. They praised the collaboration that reaffirmed Taehyung's strong influence in the global fashion scene for them. One fan commented,&quot;Ofc he's their biggest money maker&quot;Following the announcement of Celine's exclusive collection fans flooded social media with enthusiastic reactions. Many expressed amazement at the brand's gesture, calling it proof of Taehyung's immense global influence and popularity within the fashion industry.Excited posts celebrated his presence at Paris Fashion Week and his role as Celine's global ambassador. Hashtags like #TAEHYUNGXCELINE, #CELINESUMMER2026, and #VxCelinePFW and phrases like &quot;V FOR PARIS FASHION WEEK&quot;, &quot;CELINE AMBASSADOR TAEHYUNG&quot; soon started trending online.Sokkar Rêvé🍀 @josephbles77LINKWhat SERIOUSLY?! That's Totally Amazing! V FOR PARIS FASHION WEEK CELINE AMBASSADOR TAEHYUNG #VxCELINEPFW #CELINESUMMER2026 @celineofficial #TAEHYUNGxCELINEm ⓥ 🍓🍊 @my_TaeTaegiLINKwow they truly adore him. V FOR PARIS FASHION WEEK V FOR CELINE FASHION SHOW CELINE AMBASSADOR TAEHYUNG TAEHYUNG TAEHYUNG #CELINESUMMER2026 #TAEHYUNGxCELINE #VxCELINEPFW #VxCelineEte2026 @celineofficialjazzyV @Tata_LayoVerLINKOmg that’s huge taehyung impact is insane TAEHYUNG TAEHYUNG TAEHYUNGXCELINE V FOR PARIS FASHION WEEK CELINE AMBASSADOR TAEHYUNG #VxCelineEte26 @celineofficialFans continued to express their admiration online. They praised Celine for recognizing the BTS member's global influence and treating him with the respect befitting one of their most prominent ambassadors.Many highlighted how the brand's gesture reflected their genuine appreciation for Taehyung's impact on fashion and culture. Others pointed out how his partnership with Celine stood out among other celebrity collaborations.G I N G E R ⁷ @ginthesoopLINKOh they love him just as much as we do. 🥹방✷탄✷ @krococatLINKDAMNNN, they respect him so much, that's influence 🔥🔥lex @dn4thvLINKand this is how you do it when your ambassador actually mattersmaj 💫 @luvmajzeLINKceline is treating him like the prince that he is 🥰Celine unveils exclusive collection curated for BTS’ Taehyung with prices in won and dollarsThe exclusive collection curated by BTS' Taehyung from CELINE Men Collection features a range of total 26 items. These include clothing, accessories, bags and jewelry reflecting the style preferences of the global ambassador as the brand says.Here's the complete list of items from V's Celine collection:Large Smiling Luggage – Supple Shiny Lambskin – ₩6,900,000 (≈ $4,968.00)Large Travel Bag – Triomphe Canvas &amp; Calfskin – ₩3,650,000 (≈ $2,628.00)Bandana – Heritage Silk Twill – ₩395,000 (≈ $284.40)Square – Crocodile Silk Twill – ₩750,000 (≈ $540.00)Crewneck Sweater – Wool (Navy) – ₩1,700,000 (≈ $1,224.00) (New)Crewneck Sweater – Wool (Red) – ₩1,700,000 (≈ $1,224.00) (New)Long Sleeve T-shirt – Ribbed Cotton Jersey (White) – ₩990,000 (≈ $712.80) (New)Triomphe Polo – Fine Cotton (Beige) – ₩1,400,000 (≈ $1,008.00)Pleated Trousers – Cashmere Canvas (Gray) – ₩2,300,000 (≈ $1,656.00) (New)Drawstring Trousers – Cotton Canvas (Olive Green) – ₩1,600,000 (≈ $1,152.00) (New)Blue Jean – Lambskin (Black Leather Jacket) – ₩6,900,000 (≈ $4,968.00)Triomphe 01 Sunglasses – Acetate (Black) – ₩730,000 (≈ $525.60)Black Frame 04 Sunglasses – Acetate – ₩550,000 (≈ $396.00)Triomphe 01 Sunglasses – Metal (Brown) – ₩840,000 (≈ $604.80)Pampelon Hat – Hemp – ₩2,650,000 (≈ $1,908.00)Medium 25mm Western Belt – Vintage Calfskin – ₩840,000 (≈ $604.80)Triomphe Beach Bracelet – Acrylic &amp; Rhodium-finish Brass – ₩520,000 (≈ $374.40)Mini Triomphe Bracelet – Gold-finish Brass – ₩750,000 (≈ $540.00)Triomphe Rhinestone Necklace – Gold Finish Brass &amp; Crystal – ₩890,000 (≈ $640.80)Triomphe Solitaire Sparkle Necklace – Strass &amp; Gold-finish Brass – ₩890,000 (≈ $640.80)Triomphe Locket Necklace – Gold-finish Brass – ₩890,000 (≈ $640.80)Triomphe Pearl Double Necklace – Gold-finish Brass &amp; Resin Pearl – ₩1,100,000 (≈ $792.00)Mini Triomphe Necklace – Gold-finish Brass – ₩890,000 (≈ $640.80)Triomphe Studs – Gold-finish Brass – ₩570,000 (≈ $410.40)Triomphe Asymmetric Hoop – Gold-finish Brass – ₩690,000 (≈ $496.80)Small Note Hoop – Gold-finish Brass – ₩690,000 (≈ $496.80)On October 5, 2025, Taehyung attended Celine’s Été 2026 show at the Paris Fashion Week. He wore a brown knee-length coat with matching trousers, a white shirt, leopard-print tie, and black leather boots for the event. His look quickly went viral, earning over 2 million mentions on X.