  "He's their biggest money maker": Fans celebrate as Celine creates an exclusive collection dedicated to BTS' Taehyung

By Adrija Chakraborty
Modified Oct 06, 2025 09:49 GMT
BTS V (Image via Instagram/@hairbymujin and @celine)
Luxury fashion house Celine has released a curated online collection personally selected by V aka Kim Taehyung of the South Korean group BTS. On October 6, 2025, fans discovered a new feature on Celine's official website. The collection, which is prominently featured on the brand's official website, is titled:

"A variety of silhouettes chosen by Celine global ambassador V."

The online collection features various silhouettes and pieces reflective of V's personal style. V was officially announced as a Celine global ambassador in March 2023. Since then, his public appearances and editorial features wearing the brand's apparel.

The update coincides with Celine's Été 2026 Show at Paris Fashion Week, which Taehyung is attending as the brand's global ambassador. Making his Paris Fashion Week debut, V attended the show on October 5.

Following the reveal of the special collection, fans quickly took to social media to express their excitement. They praised the collaboration that reaffirmed Taehyung's strong influence in the global fashion scene for them. One fan commented,

"Ofc he's their biggest money maker"
Following the announcement of Celine's exclusive collection fans flooded social media with enthusiastic reactions. Many expressed amazement at the brand's gesture, calling it proof of Taehyung's immense global influence and popularity within the fashion industry.

Excited posts celebrated his presence at Paris Fashion Week and his role as Celine's global ambassador. Hashtags like #TAEHYUNGXCELINE, #CELINESUMMER2026, and #VxCelinePFW and phrases like "V FOR PARIS FASHION WEEK", "CELINE AMBASSADOR TAEHYUNG" soon started trending online.

Fans continued to express their admiration online. They praised Celine for recognizing the BTS member's global influence and treating him with the respect befitting one of their most prominent ambassadors.

Many highlighted how the brand's gesture reflected their genuine appreciation for Taehyung's impact on fashion and culture. Others pointed out how his partnership with Celine stood out among other celebrity collaborations.

Celine unveils exclusive collection curated for BTS’ Taehyung with prices in won and dollars

The exclusive collection curated by BTS' Taehyung from CELINE Men Collection features a range of total 26 items. These include clothing, accessories, bags and jewelry reflecting the style preferences of the global ambassador as the brand says.

Here's the complete list of items from V's Celine collection:

  1. Large Smiling Luggage – Supple Shiny Lambskin – ₩6,900,000 (≈ $4,968.00)
  2. Large Travel Bag – Triomphe Canvas & Calfskin – ₩3,650,000 (≈ $2,628.00)
  3. Bandana – Heritage Silk Twill – ₩395,000 (≈ $284.40)
  4. Square – Crocodile Silk Twill – ₩750,000 (≈ $540.00)
  5. Crewneck Sweater – Wool (Navy) – ₩1,700,000 (≈ $1,224.00) (New)
  6. Crewneck Sweater – Wool (Red) – ₩1,700,000 (≈ $1,224.00) (New)
  7. Long Sleeve T-shirt – Ribbed Cotton Jersey (White) – ₩990,000 (≈ $712.80) (New)
  8. Triomphe Polo – Fine Cotton (Beige) – ₩1,400,000 (≈ $1,008.00)
  9. Pleated Trousers – Cashmere Canvas (Gray) – ₩2,300,000 (≈ $1,656.00) (New)
  10. Drawstring Trousers – Cotton Canvas (Olive Green) – ₩1,600,000 (≈ $1,152.00) (New)
  11. Blue Jean – Lambskin (Black Leather Jacket) – ₩6,900,000 (≈ $4,968.00)
  12. Triomphe 01 Sunglasses – Acetate (Black) – ₩730,000 (≈ $525.60)
  13. Black Frame 04 Sunglasses – Acetate – ₩550,000 (≈ $396.00)
  14. Triomphe 01 Sunglasses – Metal (Brown) – ₩840,000 (≈ $604.80)
  15. Pampelon Hat – Hemp – ₩2,650,000 (≈ $1,908.00)
  16. Medium 25mm Western Belt – Vintage Calfskin – ₩840,000 (≈ $604.80)
  17. Triomphe Beach Bracelet – Acrylic & Rhodium-finish Brass – ₩520,000 (≈ $374.40)
  18. Mini Triomphe Bracelet – Gold-finish Brass – ₩750,000 (≈ $540.00)
  19. Triomphe Rhinestone Necklace – Gold Finish Brass & Crystal – ₩890,000 (≈ $640.80)
  20. Triomphe Solitaire Sparkle Necklace – Strass & Gold-finish Brass – ₩890,000 (≈ $640.80)
  21. Triomphe Locket Necklace – Gold-finish Brass – ₩890,000 (≈ $640.80)
  22. Triomphe Pearl Double Necklace – Gold-finish Brass & Resin Pearl – ₩1,100,000 (≈ $792.00)
  23. Mini Triomphe Necklace – Gold-finish Brass – ₩890,000 (≈ $640.80)
  24. Triomphe Studs – Gold-finish Brass – ₩570,000 (≈ $410.40)
  25. Triomphe Asymmetric Hoop – Gold-finish Brass – ₩690,000 (≈ $496.80)
  26. Small Note Hoop – Gold-finish Brass – ₩690,000 (≈ $496.80)
On October 5, 2025, Taehyung attended Celine’s Été 2026 show at the Paris Fashion Week. He wore a brown knee-length coat with matching trousers, a white shirt, leopard-print tie, and black leather boots for the event. His look quickly went viral, earning over 2 million mentions on X.

Adrija Chakraborty

Adrija Chakraborty is a writer at Sportskeeda with a Master's degree in English literature, which provided her with a strong foundation in research, analysis, and writing. Currently, she covers all things K-drama trends. In school, Adrija served as an editor for her school magazine and has published many stories that received delightful responses.

Adrija's passion for pop culture, especially K-pop and K-dramas, developed during her university years. Writing blog posts and articles on these topics, which received positive feedback, helped her build a portfolio and opened doors to opportunities in the pop culture writing industry. This also allowed her to combine her academic background with her love for K-pop and K-dramas.

Accuracy is key for Adrija, and she maintains this by thoroughly researching and cross-verifying information from multiple credible sources. 

Adrija loves BTS, whom she admires not only for their music but also for their resilience, passion, and dedication. 
In her free time, Adrija enjoys watching K-dramas, reading books in different languages on various topics, singing, painting, and cooking.

