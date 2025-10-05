“THE MAIN EVENT”- Fans react as BTS’ Taehyung breaks the internet with 2M+ mentions on X following his CELINE 2026 Paris Fashion Week appearance

BTS’ Taehyung appeared at CELINE’s Été 2026 show in Paris on October 5, 2025, catching instant attention. He stepped out in a brown knee-length coat with matching trousers. Inside, the K-pop idol wore a simple white shirt with a leopard-print tie. Black leather boots completed his overall look.This marks Taehyung's second CELINE show since finishing his military service. He first returned to the runway in July at CELINE’s Printemps 2026 presentation in Paris, alongside Park Bo-gum and Bae Suzy. That show was part of Paris Haute Couture Week. Now, his latest outing instantly lit up social media, racking up over 2 million mentions on X. Fans are reacting to the milestone, with one user stating,&quot;SEE when you’re a GLOBAL ICON and THE MAIN EVENT that will happen,&quot; an X user commented.DG @dylanggcraveLINKSEE when you’re a GLOBAL ICON and THE MAIN EVENT that will happenFans are widely commenting on the &quot;impact&quot; he holds.ʙᴏʀᴀᴛᴀᴇ ʲᵏ ∞ @bngtnborahaetkLINKKIM TAEHYUNG IS THE POWER THE IMPACT THE CLOUT THE MOMENT THE STANDARD THE MAIN CHARACTER THE GLOBAL ICON THE SUPERSTAR THE KINGV AT CELINE FASHION SHOW TAEHYUNG TAEHYUNG#VxCelineEte26 #TAEHYUNGxCELINE @celineofficialanv💥 @kinghyung_anvLINKThe king of impact 😭🔥V AT CELINE FASHION SHOWTAEHYUNG TAEHYUNG#VxCelineEte26 #VxCELINEPFW #TAEHYUNGxCELINE🦸 @Samiksh22997391LINKThat's just kim taehyung and his immaculate impact always V AT CELINE FASHION SHOW TAEHYUNG TAEHYUNG#VxCelineEte26 #TAEHYUNGxCELINE @celineofficialSome are calling him the &quot;idol of idols,&quot; while others describe him as the &quot;standard,&quot; with many commenting on his &quot;supremacy.&quot;⭐ Starry Nyght 💜 @i_m_love88LINKWhen style meets power, this is the result.Kim Taehyung is the standard ❤️🙂ʕ⁠´⁠•⁠ᴥ⁠•⁠`⁠ʔ @daeguhyung95LINKThis is King Kim Taehyung supremacy, he's born to be lovedlux⁷ saw jk @jmblzeLINKhe's thee idols of idols for a reasonBTS’ Taehyung talks about his experience attending CELINE Été 2026In a Vogue interview, BTS' V discussed CELINE’s Été 2026 show, stating,“I went to see the Celine show today, and first of all, there were so many really pretty looks. Among them, there was this purple dress with some sparkles, ah! I really, really want to wear it. But when would I… huh? There’s no rule saying I can’t, right? I’ll try it someday.”Throughout the event, he engaged with attendees, signing autographs, waving, and posing. The Layover hitmaker even helped Uma Thurman when her hair slipped. Taehyung also met Sidney Toledano, former Dior and LVMH chief and current advisor to LVMH chairman Bernard Arnault, exchanging polite greetings in French:“Merci. I’m doing good, great!”He shared a playful moment with MEOWW’s Narin, doing the cat paw pose. Taehyung interacted with TWS members too, concluding the meeting with a V pose. The 29-year-old also acknowledged reporters courteously and took pictures with CELINE global CEO Séverine Merle. When Merle asked about his previous day, the artist said,“It was nice but I want ‘Tuh Tuh’ music.”Clips online also captured him enjoying a pistachio croissant. Kim Taehyung officially joined CELINE on March 15, 2023, earning the nickname “CELINE Boy” from Hedi Slimane.Earlier, BTS’ V departed from Incheon Airport to Paris on October 4th. He wore a white checked cotton shirt paired with light-wash wide-leg jeans. The outfit was completed with CELINE’s calfskin Western boots and a brown CELINE duffel, which featured a ‘Fight for Joy’ plush keychain.