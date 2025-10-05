“This is huge”- Internet surprised by Anna Wintour’s interaction with TWS at CELINE show following BTS Taehyung’s Vogue World invite

On October 5, 2025, TWS showed up at Paris Fashion Week, drawing eyes with a rare moment next to Vogue’s editor-in-chief, Anna Wintour. The group was spotted chatting casually with her. For fans, the encounter came as a surprise. This event marked their first official appearance as brand ambassadors for the French luxury fashion house.The K-pop act's interaction follows a personal invitation from Anna Wintour to BTS’ Taehyung to attend Vogue World Hollywood during CELINE’s Printemps 2026 event. A video shared online captured her greeting V, saying,“Happy to meet you. Welcome to Paris. We are hoping you are coming to our event in Hollywood in October.”Vogue World Hollywood is set for October 26, 2025, at Paramount Studios. This time, although both Taehyung and Wntour were at the event, no meeting between them was observed. Meanwhile, TWS’s appearance in Paris, combined with this news, has fans in a frenzy.&quot;TWS was with Anna Wintour 🫶 Oh my god, this is huge! She usually doesn’t give much attention unless someone is really important!!!,&quot; an X user commented.Many fans are in awe of the boys’ star power, while others are amazed by their interaction.kir @aaeginukdaeLINKour boys is big BIG💙🪽 @sLhwhwyoLINKlike “youll never guess who was in my dream last night. tws talking to anna wintour” sounds realer to me than this video 😂snor @firsthuekyLINK&quot;tws talking to anna wintour&quot; is a sentence never said before if you think about itFans are hoping she extends a 2026 &quot;Met Gala invite&quot; to the group.🐻‍❄️ྀིྀི jiah 냠냠 @kuromiiemLINKim telling u guys, anna wintour was gagged by tws visuals so she had to stop by 🤭 anyways tws met gala soonjeo @182cmtallLINKTWS ABOUT TO GET INVITED TO THE MET GALA SAIDEUL WAKE THE F*CK UParise - SVT D6 !!!! @ritsuantiLINKtws at the met gala 2026 oh she Loves themTWS launches OVERDRIVE LICENSE fan eventTWS (Image via Instagram/@tws_pledis)TWS is back with a new promotion ahead of their fourth mini-album. The six members (Shin Yu, Do-hoon, Young-jae, Han-jin, Ji-hoon, and Kyung-min) launched a three-day OVERDRIVE LICENSE event from October 5 to 7. The promo ties to their title track OVERDRIVE. Fans can join as “professional over-immersers.” The K-pop boy band designed a mock certification exam, hosting study sessions to guide participants. Any field (hobbies, media, interests, or people) can be submitted as an exam category. Members revealed their own categories on Instagram: seasonal seafood (Shin Yu), “neujot” or “feels good” (Do-hoon), K-pop (Young-jae), K-dramas (Han-jin), Animal Crossing (Ji-hoon), and dopamine (Kyung-min).The promo includes certifications, written exams, and PT-style interviews. It mirrors OVERDRIVE’s theme of full immersion. The mini-album play hard, releasing October 13, includes six tracks, featuring the pre-released single Head Shoulders Knees Toes. This marks their first album in six months since their third EP, Try With Us, in April. Preorders started September 22, and a teaser for the new single was released on HYBE’s YouTube channel.Since debuting in January 2024 with Sparkling Blue and lead track Plot Twist, TWS has built a growing fanbase with songs like If I’m S, Can You Be My N? and Countdown!. The band’s name, “Two-us,” stands for “Twenty Four Seven With Us.”TWS has also been named official ambassadors for the Korea Football Association, supporting the national team’s 2026 World Cup campaign. Their first activity in this role will be a halftime performance during the friendly against Brazil on October 10 at Seoul World Cup Stadium.