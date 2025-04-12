TWS releases track list for 'Try With Us

On April 11, 2025, TWS released a track list for their upcoming third mini album, Try With Us, through the official X handle @TWS_PLEDIS. The rookie K-pop group shared the names of five songs for the record. It has been provided below:

Lucky to be loved Isn't it cool to follow your heart? Random Play Free Style Now Playing Go Back

Pledis Entertainment also shared a magazine-themed poster featuring the names of five tracks in different fonts and styles. TWS previously unveiled six track samplers, boY version concept film and photos, Try version concept photos, trailer for the band's upcoming album Try With Us.

TWS made their official debut in January 2024 with extended play Sparkling Blue

For those unversed, TWS, which stands for Twenty Four Seven With Us, features six members, including Shinyu, Youngjae, Dohoon, Hanjin, Jihoon, and Kyungmin. The band made its official debut with the extended play Sparkling Blue on January 22, 2024. It was released through Pledis Entertainment. It contained Plot Twist, Unplugged Boy, First Hooky, BFF, and Oh Mymy 7s.

The six-member group released their second extended play, Summer Beat! through PLedis Entertainment. It consisted of six tracks, namely You+Me+ 7942, If I'm S, Can You Be My N?, Hey! Hey!, Double Take, Keep On, and Fire Confetti. The extended play had commercial success and sold over 500,000 copies.

The band released their first single album, Last Bell. It was dropped on November 25, 2024, through Pledis Entertainment. It consisted of three tracks, Highlight, Last Festival, and Comma. TWS not only released some terrific records, but they were also appointed as models and brand ambassadors for various brands.

In January 2024, they were appointed as the model for Lotte Chilsung Beverage's Milkis. Subsequently, they were officially declared as the brand ambassadors for the French luxury fashion house Celine on November 22. Meanwhile, in April 2025, they became brand inspiration for B.Cave's street fashion brand Wackywill, and participated in the campaign titled, 'Keep Growing, Buddy!'

The group also bagged the Best New Artist and Top New Artist awards at the Melon Music Awards, 2024.

In recent news, they embarked for their much-anticipated first fan meeting titled 42: Club. They organized the first fanmeet on February 14, 15, and 16, 2025 in Seoul, South Korea at SK Olympic Handball Gymnasium.

They organized the event on Musashino Forest Sport Plaza in Japan on March 15 and March 16, 2025, as part of the group's first meeting 42: Club.

