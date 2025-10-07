"The cutest"- Fans in awe BTS' Taehyung turns heads at Paris Fashion Week by making Korea's morning exercise dance go viral worldwid

BTS member V aka Kim Taehyung garnered significant attention on October 6, 2025, when he was spotted on the streets of the Paris with his team. The K-pop star was captured on video by fans performing an impromptu dance in front of his crew. It resulted in his team breaking out in laughter at his antics.The idol was dressed in dark brown leather bomber jacket paired with Celine Homme pyjama trousers in a checked wool pattern of beige, brown, and azur. Clips of the moment of the day after the the star attended the Celine Été 2026 show in Paris Fashion Week rapidly went viral across social media platforms. On Instagram and X, fans shared numerous memes and edits of the unexpected performance.The situation took a surprising turn when the fandom identified the &quot;dance&quot; as the Korean health millennium exercise, officially known as the &quot;New Millennium Health Gymnastics&quot; or 새천년 건강체조. This specific routine was currently a viral trend in South Korea, widely performed as a morning exercise.This revelation increased the fanbase's amusement and surprise amidst his widely discussed appearance at the fashion show. X user @vt111111 noted that parody clips of Korea’s New Millennium Health Exercise, inspired by V were now circulating across multiple countries.Fans took to social media to express their heightened admiration for the global star's humour. One fan commented,&quot;That happy dance pls Taehyung is the cutest&quot;ꪜ✧ @_thvmuse_LINKthat happy dance pls Taehyung is the cutest😭 #VxCelineEte26 #CELINESUMMER2026 #TAEHYUNGxCELINE #PFW @celineofficialFans flooded social media expressing both humor and affection for the BTS member. Many of them pointed out how he blend his superstar persona with a down-to-earth that making even mundane moments entertaining. They emphasized that his ability to let loose and show his fun side without worrying about appearances was exactly what made him endearing to the fans worldwide.Kim Anh @nguyendokimanhLINKjust imagine being his bodyguard. holding his pistachio ice-cream for him while staying alert. watching him dance goofy exercise routine without ijbol while staying alert.ReikaChen880418 @ReikaChen880418LINKV sometimes really forgets that he is a Superstar... But that's what makes him ADORABLE~🤭🤭💖kae⁷ @kaepsaeLINKcan he stop being so cute i actually can’t take it anymoreFans couldn’t stop gushing over Taehyung’s playful moment in Paris, and shared on social media their affectionate, emotional, and humorous reactions. For many fans, the moment carried deeper emotional weight, as it reminded them of how much they missed seeing the idol’s playful and carefree side. Others found amusement in his duality of antics.Taedrop⁷ BTS IS BACK BITCHES || BTS YEAR @Taedrop1115991LINKJust too adorable 😍😍😍😍Onanana @SolimanLornaLINKAs usual, he memorized them in no time. He's funny though🤣There's no boring moment with Taeyhung..love him💜Jocelyn가영 @Jocelyn_ahLINKI dont know why I teared up at this clip but as a long time fan of Tae who fell in love with his playful personality during their early days, it felt so warm and fuzzy inside to see that side of him coming back after his military. 🥹🥹🥹🥹🥹🥹🥹kei ⁷ || JIMIN MONTH 🐣 @mi_casatanniezLINKtaehyung is hot as f**k but he has to do something cute and silly every five minutes or he'll explodeTaehyung steals the spotlight at Paris Fashion Week as Celine’s global ambassador, generating 77 million engagements within 24 hoursBTS member Taehyung made a striking debut at Celine’s Été 2026 show during Paris Fashion Week on October 5, 2025. This was one of the most talked-about appearances of the season. As a global ambassador for the luxury brand, his presence drew significant attention from both fashion insiders and fans worldwide.For the runway event, Taehyung wore a double-breasted tan-brown coat over a crisp white shirt, paired with tailored brown trousers. He accessorized the look with leopard-print silk scarf, styled as a tie. The look received widespread praise across the fashion community, with Vogue China naming him among the best-dressed male stars at Paris Fashion Week.Beyond the runway, his appearance sparked a massive surge in online engagement. According to data analytics firm Talkwalker, Taehyung’s attendance at the Celine show on October 5 generated 9.2 million mentions and 33 million engagements, including comments, likes, and shares on X. Within 24 hours, the numbers climbed sharply as fans and media outlets circulated photos and clips from the event.By 3 p.m. the following day, mentions of Taehyung had skyrocketed to 18.3 million, with total engagements reaching 77 million. Remarkably, 76% of all mentions from that week were recorded within a single day of his appearance.Taehyung has returned to South Korea on October 7. Meanwhile, BTS is gearing up for their highly anticipated comeback album, reportedly followed by a world tour. The project is scheduled for release in the spring of 2026.