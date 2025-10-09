"Jimin you are so loved!" - From billboards to yatch tours, internet in awe as korea transforms into "Jimin land" for BTS star's birthday

As BTS member Jimin’s 30th birthday approaches on October 13, celebrations across South Korea have taken over cities from Seoul to Busan. Fans have organized large-scale projects, events, and charitable activities to honor the idol.According to a report by media outlet STARNEWS on October 9, Busan has transformed into “Jimin Land,”. The citywide events include large-scale birthday events including a yacht tour and fireworks show planned in his honor.In Seoul, multiple fanbases have joined hands to celebrate Jimin with grand visual projects. As per X page @PJM_data, a total of 52 fanbases have prepared 4 large-scale advertisements set to run across 15 screens around the city.They are running along the transfer passage between Hongik University Station’s Airport Railroad and Line 2. These digital ads, filled with heartfelt messages from fans worldwide, are being displayed from October 1 to 14.From heartfelt projects and artistic displays to charitable acts, fans across the country have united to express their admiration for the global star. As Korea lights up in celebration, news of the grand birthday events quickly spread across social media. Fans worldwide quickly take over X to gush over the nationwide displays of affection, calling them proof of the country’s deep love for the BTS star. One fan comments,&quot;Jimin you are so loved!!!&quot;Kris - ⟭⟬ ⁷ 💜 @kdramaot7LINKJimin you are so loved!!!Fans have been sharing their excitement and admiration online as the Who singer's birthday celebrations take center stage across Korea. Many express their enthusiasm on social media, highlighting the large-scale projects, global attention, and their love for the BTS star. They emphasized the worldwide attention acknowledging the idol's influence.Mimi 𑁍 @mimichimmieLINKJimin is so loved!! 💞 Jimin birthday celebration projects are ready in Seoul, and most especially in Busan! 🎈 Happy Jimtober! ✨️🎉 🔗https://t.co/v8bCwNq0aH #JIMIN #지민 #ジミン #JIMTOBER #Jimtober2025angel.ic-PJW🐄 @angeli_pjwLINKOur main focus JIMIN JIMIN JIMIN…it’s JIMTOBER AND THE WORLD NEEDS TO KNOW IT 😍😍😍🌙ྀིྀི @lalettrajmLINKJimin Day should be a national holiday fr DIOR GLOBAL AMBASSADOR JIMIN #JiminxDior #DiorSS26 #PFW @DiorFans have been actively sharing their excitement and heartfelt messages online as Jimin's birthday celebrations, dubbing the momth of October as &quot;Jimtober&quot;. Social media is filled with expressions of joy, admiration, and pride over the scale and creativity of the events dedicated to the BTS star. They continue to share their excitement over the festive atmosphere.sashy¹³ | 지민 | HAPPY JIMTOBER @_AngelBabyJ2_LINKHappy Jimtober 🫶🏻🥳 hope our Jimin will see the all projects!!!𝄃𝄃𝄂𝄂𝄀𝄁𝄃𝄂𝄂𝄃 꼬지민 ❀ @speak_freely29LINKBTS Jimin's birthday celebration event is not just a simple celebration, but a spread of fans' affection, solidarity, and touching support for the artist throughout the city and the nation.. The Global IT BOY 🎂 JIMIN JIMIN #HappyJimtober2025 #JIMIN #지민 #ParkJiminChim Chiminie @JMbiasalwaysLINKIt is so cool that amount of things happening in observance of Jimin's birthday. 🥳 JIMTOBER VIBES 💛𝖊𝖓𝖔𝖏𝖎𝖒𝖎𝖓¹³ @enojimin13LINKOMGGGGGGG cryinggg 😭it’s really happening my Jimtober ad design made for 52 Jimin fanbases 💛 i’m so beyond honored and grateful, still feels unreal 🙇‍♀️ coordinated by @ThePJMSoc_BU 🙏 WITH JIMIN TILL THE ENDBusan transforms into &quot;Jimin Land&quot; as fans celebrate BTS star’s birthday with yacht tours, buses, ads, and charitable eventsThe celebrations in Busan are particularly elaborate. The city, which is BTS’s hometown, is hosting special events. The ZMillennial cafe, owned by Jimin's father, has been decorated with 60 new banners, including recent airport photos, to welcome fans from around the globe. With high anticipation, STARNEWS predicts that Busan will be packed with admirers on October 13.The highlight of the Busan festivities is a special yacht tour in Haeundae, organized by one of the BTS member’s fan bases. The event is scheduled for October 12 and 13. Fans who pre-registered will be able to enjoy a birthday party on a yacht, offering views of the Gwangan Bridge nightscape and a fireworks display beneath the bridge.Complementing the sea events, a wrapped bus inspired by Jimin's second mini-album, Muse, will cruise the streets of Busan from October 10 to the 14. This bus will also function as a shuttle service to the yacht marina on the days of the tour, October 12 and 13, 2025.Beyond these major attractions, the &quot;Jimin Land&quot; ambiance is being solidified with banners celebrating his birthday as per STARNEWS. These are fluttering across the streets and digital poster advertisements displayed throughout Busan, including Seomyeon Station. In Seoul fans have also set up ads at Collabo House Dosan Panorama and the Art Wall, which will be displayed from October 2 to 13.The commemorative activities further extend to charitable and military-supporting efforts. A. annual blood donation event is taking place in honour of the BTS member. Additionally a 300 hamburger sets will be distributed for 3 days, from October 11 to the 13. These are for the soldiers working during the holiday season in Yeoncheon, the area where Jimin has served his mandatory time in military.Other than Seoul and Busan, various exhibitions celebrating the singer's birthday are being held in cafes in multiple cities across the nation. Furthermore, several birthday projects for the idol are currently taking place in different cities around the globe as well. As per X id @km_charts, in Tokyo, a large-screen advertisement is running on Shinjuku Yunika Vision from October 7 to 13.The BTS member will turn 30 on October 13, 2025.