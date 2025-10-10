  • home icon
  • "KING OF PARIS FASHION WEEK": Fans cheer as Jimin becomes most talked-about K-pop artist during PFW, driving Dior to #1 most mentioned brand

By Adrija Chakraborty
Modified Oct 10, 2025 12:46 GMT
BTS Jimin at Dior&rsquo;s show (Image via Instagram/@j.m and @dior)
BTS Jimin at Dior’s show (Image via Instagram/@j.m and @dior)

BTS member Jimin was the most discussed K-pop artist on social media during Paris Fashion Week. According to Thai media outlet Onclusive, Jimin achieved a Share of Voice (SoV) of 17.06%, securing the second-highest individual celebrity mention at the event. This placed him closely behind the Thai actresses duo Lingorm (Lingling Kwong and Orm Kornnaphat), who garnered an 18.10% SoV.

Jimin’s appearance at Dior’s Spring/Summer 2026 womenswear show on October 1 was his first official public engagement since completing his military service in June 2025. The artist attended the show as the Dior’s global ambassador which generated huge global attention. He was seated in the front row alongside Vogue Global Editorial Director Anna Wintour, American actress Monica Barbaro, and Bridgerton actor Jonathan Bailey.

His presence, however, quickly became a focal point at the event, attracting significant media coverage and public attention. The influence of Jimin’s attendance was immediately reflected across digital platforms as well. It contributed to Dior being the most mentioned brand during the fashion week with 46.20% SOV.

The news of the Who singer ranking as the second-most mentioned individual on social media swiftly circulated through fan and media pages. It led to a rapid and substantial surge of engagement from his followers across the platform. One fan commented,

"JIMIN THE KING OF PARIS FASHION WEEK!!!!!"
Fans expressed overwhelming excitement online. Many highlighted how his single post and presence at the Dior Spring/Summer 2026 show drew global attention, not just from fans but also from the general public and local attendees.

Others pointed out the extensive media coverage surrounding his appearance, emphasizing his influence as "global it boy" and Dior’s ambassador. Some also noted that the ranking and buzz was expected, given the number of articles and reports dedicated solely to him.

Fans continued to shower the BTS member with praise following his ranking. Many admired his confident yet warm aura, noting how his presence "commanded" attention.

Others highlighted the "elegance and grace" he displayed at the event, emphasizing how well he carried Dior’s Spring/Summer 2026 collection. Several fans also remarked about what they saw as his undeniable impact, saying that whether people love him or not, the conversation inevitably revolved around him.

BTS Jimin dominates paris fashion week social media rankings, securing second most-mentioned spot individually

Jimin's appearance at the Dior show generated an immediate and significant digital response. Within a mere 12-hour window, the social media platform X recorded 4.8 million mentions related to the K-pop artist's attendance, as reported by Star News.

The event and the presence of the BTS member garnered extensive coverage from prominent international media, including major fashion publications like Women's Wear Daily (WWD) and news outlets such as The Guardian.

WWD notably highlighted the magnitude of his impact, stating that while the show was the debut of Creative Director Jonathan Anderson's womenswear collection for Dior, Jimin "steals the show." The publication further stressed that his presence captured the entire spotlight, creating a frenzy among attendees and establishing him as one of the most prominent figures of the evening.

For the runway show, the singer opted for a sleek monochrome look. The K-pop star appeared in a sharp black suit jacket matched with black leather pants, creating a clean and polished silhouette.

He completed the outfit with classic black dress shoes, while his blonde hair added a striking contrast to the dark ensemble. His ensemble for the show also included several jewelleries from the brand's Le Jardin de Christian Dior collection, such as gold and silver rings, silver hoop earrings, and gold chains.

Beyond the fashion event, the artist's upcoming birthday on October 13 has initiated extensive fan-organized celebrations across South Korea. Jimin's hometown of Busan is witnessing citywide large-scale birthday events,including a yacht tour and fireworks show planned in his honor. In Seoul, multiple fanbases have collaborated to execute large-scale visual projects, events, and charitable initiatives to honor the idol.

