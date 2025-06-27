“Slowly turning into him & Jungkook's joint account”- Fans hilariously react to Jimin’s latest “Jaykay” artwork Instagram post

On Thursday, June 24, BTS' Jimin made an Instagram post on his personal account with the caption, "JayKay...". The phrase is often used between the BTS members and ARMYs to refer to their fellow member, Jungkook. The post, on the other hand, was a drawing that looked like Jimin, and many netizens speculated that Jungkook could've drawn a portrait of the idol, and he chose to post the same.

Fans were not excited about the several updates from the idol in the recent days after his military discharge, but they were also elated to see the close friendship between the two BTS members. Given that Jungkook was also featured in the idol's previous post of his Killin' It Girl dance challenge, fans hilariously joked that Jimin's Instagram has now become a joint account with Jungkook.

Here are a few fan reactions to the same:

"living in a world where ji min's insta acc is slowly turning into him & jungkook's joint account"

"if two members would have a joint acc it WOULD be them so checks out," said a fan on X.

"Jikook are jikooking again," added another fan.

"they're so unserious bye 😭 ji min looks like an unc in his drawing," commented a netizen.

More fans and netizens were also happy to see the members spend more time and bond with one another after their military discharge.

"They have been jikooking so hard lately" stated a fan.

"on a real note its really beautiful that ji min and jungkook enjoy spending so much time with each other" added another fan.

"Thanks ji min for giving us jk giggles and now a drawing that he did, at least we got crumbs" said a netizen.

"omg these two are so unbearable, i love them" commented another X user.

All you need to know about BTS' Jimin's recent solo activities

BTS' Jimin or Park Ji-min is a South Korean singer and dancer who debuted under BigHit Entertainment, now rebranded as HYBE Labels, in 2013. The idol currently stands as one of the vocalists of the group, which also includes the other BTS members, Jin, Jungkook, and V.

As a BTS member, the idol has rolled out several solo tracks through the group's albums, such as Lie, Serendipity, and Filter. He has also put forth a few SoundCloud songs, such as Promise and Christmas Love. His official solo debut, however, was in March 2023, with the release of his first solo album, FACE. The album held the track, Like Crazy, as the lead single.

He enlisted in the military for his mandatory service in December 2023 and joined the military alongside Jungkook through the Buddy System. Regardless, in July 2024, the idol rolled out his second solo album, MUSE, which was recorded before his enlistment. The album held the song, WHO, as its title track. Following these releases, there haven't been any solo music releases from the idol.

On the other hand, most recently, on June 11, BTS' Jimin and Jungkook were discharged from the military following the successful completion of their mandatory enlistment.

