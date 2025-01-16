"So horrible and irresponsible"- Fans react as KQ Entertainment announces the cancellation of Xikers' Asia tour a day before commencement

On Thursday, January 16, Xikers' agency KQ Entertainment released a statement announcing the cancellation of the K-pop boy group's upcoming Asia tour, 2025 Xikers WORLD TOUR: TRICKY HOUSE: FIRST ENCOUNTER in Asia. The group was expected to make several stops across countries such as Thailand, China, Indonesia, and more.

The first stop of the Asia tour was scheduled to take place on January 17, in Bangkok. However, the agency announced the cancellation of the tour a day before the tour's commencement. They stated that the cancellation was due to unavoidable circumstances related to visa issues and local conditions.

Therefore, many fans and netizens were naturally angered by the situation. People called out the agency for their alleged irresponsibility in managing and organizing the tour. Additionally, many argued that they should've announced at least a month prior so that the attendees could avoid costs. Here are a few fan reactions regarding the same:

"asian roadys deserve better this is so horrible and irresponsible."

Fan reactions (Image via X/@wenjeons)

"So horrible of you to do this to the fans literally the day before their concert, you know some people travel overseas just for the concerts right?" said a fan on X

"Not a fan but cancelling a whole concert tour one day before it actually starts is pure evil. That's really too much..." added another fan

"can you refund all the money we've spent on fan support, concert supplies, including the accommodation, lightstick, outfit, and ticket itself? aside the money we've spent, can you compensate for the fans' disappointment who were so excited to meet xikers? this is too sudden wtf" stated a netizen

More fans and netizens expressed their anger over the cancellation and highlighted how the situation was unfair.

"canceling tour dates a day before is actually insane btw" commented a fan

"you don't cancel a big and quite important event like that. this is gonna be a loss for everyone and it makes me mad and sad." added an X user

"fans should start suing this is serious" stated a netizen

"that’s crazy… and it starts in a day?? what abt all those flights and hotels booked omg" said another X user

All you need to know about Xikers' Asia tour and its cancellation announcement

In 2024, KQ Entertainment announced an upcoming tour from xikers in Asia called, 2025 xikers WORLD TOUR TRICKY HOUSE : FIRST ENCOUNTER IN ASIA. The tour was expected to make the following stops in various Asian countries:

January 17 - Bangkok, Thailand

January 19 - Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia

January 25 - Macau, China

February 1 - Jakarta, Indonesia

However, the same has been canceled. Here's the statement that KQ Entertainment released regarding the tour cancellation.

"This is KQ Entertainment. We regret to inform you that 2025 xikers WORLD TOUR TRICKY HOUSE : FIRST ENCOUNTER IN ASIA, originally scheduled to take place from January 17 to February 1, has been canceled due to unavoidable circumstances, including visa-related issues and local conditions."

The statement continued,

"Details regarding ticket refunds will be provided by BoxLive Asia, the event organizer. We sincerely apologize to all the fans who were looking forward to the performance. We deeply appreciate your understanding and promise to return with an outstanding performance in the future. Thank you."

On the other hand, xikers is a ten-member K-pop boy group that debuted under KQ Entertainment in 2023. The group consists of the members, Minjae, Junmin, Sumin, Jinsik, Hyunwoo, Junghoon, Seeun, Yujun, Hunter, and Yechan. They debuted with the release of their EP, House of Tricky: Doorbell Ringing.

