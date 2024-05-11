"Everyone was cheering and greeting me"- Xikers' Seeun shares a hilarious anecdote that he pretended to be one of the SEVENTEEN members

On Friday, May 10, Xikers' Seeun took to his Bubble account to share a recent anecdote with his fans. The incident took place during one of SEVENTEEN's concerts and the idol was crossing by that area after leaving a fansign event.

However, the singer stated that when he crossed the concert venue, many people mistook him for a SEVENTEEN member and began to cheer for him.

"So everyone was cheering and greeting me," he explained.

The misrecognition most likely happened since Seeun was wearing makeup and was riding in a Kia Carnival, a car mostly used by K-pop idols while traveling during their tours.

However, since many people were convinced he was a SEVENTEEN member, he felt he had to safeguard the group's reputation. Since shutting the window without any response to the fans gathered around would be considered rude, he pretended to be a member of Pledis Entertainment's boy band and greeted the fans.

Though it has been a while since the incident, the idol felt the need to apologize for pretending to be a member of the group. Regardless, fans found both the incident and his apology hilarious.

On the other hand, the idol and his team, Xikers, have been active in several other ways. The K-pop group is currently rolling out their world tour, Tricky House, in Europe. Additionally, Seeun has also been proving his stance as a SEVENTEEN fan with his MAESTRO TikTok dance challenge.

