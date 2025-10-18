  • home icon
"So she's money laundering" Internet reacts as W Korea editor-in-chief faces donation discrepancies allegations

By Adrija Chakraborty
Modified Oct 18, 2025 13:09 GMT
W Korea editor in chief and celebrities that attendedthe event (Image via Instagram/@wkorea and @hyejoo_w)
W Korea editor in chief and celebrities that attendedthe event (Image via Instagram/@wkorea and @hyejoo_w)

W Korea is facing mounting criticism over its Breast Cancer Awareness Campaign Charity Event after new information reveals discrepancies in its donation claims. The magazine has long touted contributions totaling ₩1.1 billion KRW over 20 years.

However, according to a report by South Korean media outlet Kbizoom, official data from the Ministry of Health and Welfare shows differently. The data claims that the Korea Breast Cancer Foundation has received only ₩315.69 million KRW (approximately $230,000 USD) between 2007 and 2025, an amount less than one-third of the advertised total.

This revelation, combines with the fact that W Korea’s editor-in-chief Lee Hye-joo also serves as CEO of the Korea Breast Cancer Foundation, has fueled speculation online. Netizens are describing the situation as potential money laundering.

Social media backlash has further intensified after reports suggested that in multiple years, including 2008, 2009, and 2017–2023, no donations were recorded despite extravagant annual events. It also reveals that sponsorship funds may have been used for marketing purposes rather than charitable support. In the wake of these revelations, W Korea has yet to comment on the controversy, simply stating,

“We have nothing to say.”

This lack of explanation, coupled with the financial inconsistencies, has led to intense speculation and sharp criticism across online communities. Many netizens are now expressing disbelief and leveling accusations of charity fraud and "money laundering." One X user comments,

"So she's money laundering, no wonder she doesn't give a f*** about the awareness events being treated like parties"
As more details emerge about the gap between the magazine’s claimed and actual contributions to the Korea Breast Cancer Foundation, netizens are voicing anger, frustration. Many users argue that the campaign has been built on the goodwill and generosity of celebrities and the public, but that the donations may have been mismanaged or redirected. They are questioning how a campaign with such high-profile backing could deliver such a comparatively small amount over nearly two decades.

The public backlash continues to escalate as more netizens voice their outrage over the campaign’s alleged mismanagement. Online discussions have shifted from skepticism to outright condemnation. Users are accusing the organizers of exploiting a breast cancer awareness initiative for profit and branding.

Many have expressed anger over claims that the campaign prioritized luxury sponsorships and image-building over genuine charitable contributions. Netizens are particularly critical of the way the event has reportedly run, calling out what they see as unethical and exploitative practices.

W Korea's "Love Your W" under fire as records expose years of zero donations and tenfold financial inflation

The official records obtained from the Ministry of Health and Welfare provide a precise, year-by-year accounting of the contributions made by W Korea to the Korea Breast Cancer Foundation. According to a report by South Korean media outlet Chosun Ilbo, between 2007 and 2024, the recorded donations were as follows:

YearDonation Amount (KRW)
2007₩34.9 million
2008₩0
2009₩0
2010₩14 million
2011₩32 million
2012₩42 million
2013₩13 million
2014₩29 million
2015₩17.4 million
2016₩5 million
2017–2023₩0
2024₩125 million
The data reveals several multi-year gaps where the highly publicized charity gala also known as Love Your W was held. However, no money was transferred to the foundation as per the report, including a seven-year period from 2017 to 2023.

This was particularly notable in 2016 incident where a press release announced a donation of ₩ 50 million KRW. However, official records showed only ₩ 5 million KRW was received, a tenfold inflation of the amount. According to a source's suggestion even a former Doosan Group chairman was unaware of the true figure.

Beyond the donation discrepancies, questions are being raised about the financial mechanism of the annual gala. Investigations have revealed that the magazine charges substantial sponsorship fees for brand participation. High-end fashion houses pay up to ₩ 30 million KRW and jewelry sponsors contributing ₩ 5 million KRW.

These brands received prominent placement through celebrities wearing their products on photo walls and in promotional videos. These brands leverage the event for commercial content creation under the guise of philanthropy.

Reports indicate that celebrities attended without payment, while the commercial revenue generated was significant. The event’s tone also drew sharp rebuke, with a breast cancer survivor stating that it was painful to see their illness reduced to a “marketing tool” with drinking and luxury goods promotion.

Furthermore, as per Kbizoom, W Korea has attempted to obscure past details by privatizing a video of its 2016 Love Your W event. However, the gala’s structure, including exclusive guest rules and manager prohibitions, has also caused friction within the entertainment industry.

Lawmakers are now demanding a comprehensive audit of the entire Love Your W campaign, including sponsorship deals and expenditure details. They are citing that transparency is the least W Korea owes the public.

The growing public and political pressure persists as W Korea and Doosan Magazine have yet to issue any official substantive response to the mounting allegations.

Edited by Adrija Chakraborty
