BTS' Taehyung, RM, j-hope, TXT's Soobin, Lee Chae-min, Jeon Yeo-been turn heads at 2025 W Korea Love Your W Event: Full guest list, highlights, & more

By Adrija Chakraborty
Modified Oct 15, 2025 12:47 GMT
Guests at 2025 W Korea Love Your W Event (Image via YouTube/@wkorea)
Guests at 2025 W Korea Love Your W Event (Image via YouTube/@wkorea)

On October 15, 2025, W Korea is hosting the 20th edition of its Love Your W Breast Cancer Awareness charity event. The entire event is hosted in the Grand Ballroom on the 3rd floor of the Four Seasons Hotel Seoul, located in Jongno-gu.

This year, W Korea has collaborated with Swiss contemporary artist Ugo Rondinone, whose work focuses on stones, suns, moons, clouds, trees, and rainbows. This milestone occasion is celebrating 2 decades of philanthropic efforts and advocacy for breast cancer awareness in South Korea.

Ahead of the main event set to start at 8:00 pm KST, a red carpet live broadcast begins at 6:30 pm KST on YouTube, giving fans a front-row view of the guests arrivals. The event has drawn a wide array of K-pop idols and actors, emphasizing the continued support of the entertainment industry for the cause.

Complete guestlist of W Korea's 20th Love Your W Breast Cancer Awareness charity event and highlights

The 2025 edition of W Korea's Love Your W Breast Cancer Awareness charity event continues to combine art, entertainment, and philanthropy. It emphasizes the importance of women’s health while bringing together an impressive roster of stars from across the K-pop and acting industries.

The W Korea's event draws an extensive roster of influential figures from Korean entertainment industries, with over 45 celebrated personalities in attendance. Notably, 3 members of the global superstar group BTS Taehyung (V), RM, and j-hope are present at the charity gala.

Their appearance is generating significant attention alongside other top-tier celebrities. These huge celebrity line up includes, ENHYPEN's Jungwon, Jake and Sunghoon, Stray Kids' Bang Chan, Seungmin, aespa, TXT's Soobin, actors like Lee Min-ho, Lee Jun-ho, Lee Chae-min, Byun Woo-seok and more. The entire list of guests of the event is below:

K-Pop Star Lineup:

  • BTS' Taehyung (V), RM and j-hope
  • Stray Kids' Bang Chan and Seungmin
  • aespa's Karina, Winter, Giselle, Ningning
  • TXT's Soobin
  • ENHYPEN's Sunghoon, Jake and Jungwon
  • LE SSERAFIM's Chaewon and Kazuha
  • MONSTA X's Shownu and Hyungwon
  • ITZY's Yeji and Yuna
  • (G)I-DLE's Miyeon, Minnie, Soyeon, Shuhua and Yuqi
  • ILLIT's Yoona, Mocha, Minju, Wonhee and Iroha
  • KiiiKiii's Ji-yu, Lee Sol, Soo Yi, Ha-eum and Kiya
  • NMIXX's Haewon and Seol Yoon
  • ALICE (formerly ELRIS)
  • All Day Project's Annie, Tarzan, Bailey, Youngseo and Woo Chan
  • IVE's Ray, An Yu-jin and Jang Won-young
  • Woo Won-ja
  • Taeyang
Prominent Figures and Actors:

  • Won Ji-an
  • Lee Dong-hwi
  • Lee Min-ho
  • Lee Su-ji
  • Lee Soo-hyuk
  • Lee Young-ae
  • Lee Yoo-mi
  • Lee Joon-hyuk
  • Lee Jun-ho
  • Lee Chae-min
  • Im Soo-jung
  • Im Ji-yeon
  • Jo Yu-ri
  • Choo Young-woo
  • Code Kunst
  • Krystal
  • Ha Jung-woo
  • Hwa Sa
  • Hyoyeon
  • Go Soo
  • Go Hyun-jung
  • Gong Myung
  • Gray
  • Kim Min-ha
  • Kim Se-jeong
  • Kim Young-kwang
  • Kim Young-dae
  • Kim Ji-seok
  • Noh Sang-hyun
  • Noh Jeong-ui
  • DEX
  • Moon So-ri
  • Balming Tiger
  • Park Gyu-young
  • Park Eun-bin
  • Park Jae-beom
  • Byun Woo-seok
  • Suhyun
  • Jang Yoon-ju
  • Jeon So-ni
  • Jeon So-mi
  • Jeon Yeo-bin
  • Jung Ryeo-won

This year's W Korea's campaign highlights a collaboration with Swiss contemporary artist Ugo Rondinone. His works frequently concentrate on motifs like stones, suns, moons, clouds, trees, and rainbows.

About W Korea's Love Your W campaign

The LOVE YOUR W campaign, established in 2006, serves as a pillar for public health education. It was founded at a time when public awareness of breast cancer was limited. Over its two-decade run, it successfully raised 1.1 billion KRW (Korean Won). These substantial funds, propelled by gala arrangements and parties, are instrumental in providing screenings and treatment for women from low-income groups.

The campaign's community efforts have involved celebrities, multinational artists, the Korea Breast Health Foundation, and corroborating readers. It have facilitated over 500 readers receiving specialized women’s health screenings.

Celebrities, multinational artists, the Korea Breast Health Foundation, and supporting readers have driven the initiative forward. Funds raised from gala events like this one are used to provide breast cancer screenings and treatment for women from low-income groups.

