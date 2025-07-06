“So much better than the Korean one”—Fans hail Fuka Koshiba & Takeru Satoh’s Marry My Husband Japan version over original K-drama

The Japanese spin on Marry My Husband aired on June 27, 2025, and it has been making waves for its reimagined structure of the original Korean drama. Inspired by the same webtoon, the storyline was first adapted in South Korea with Park Min-young and Na In-woo in the central roles.
Titled Watashi no Otto to Kekkon Shite in Japanese, the drama features Koshiba Fuuka and Sato Takeru in the lead roles. The plot trails Misa, a soft-spoken employee who discovers her husband’s affair with her best friend and faces a fatal end. She then wakes up ten years in the past and begins to change the course of her life while pushing the two betrayers together.
Many are hailing this version as a stronger, more grounded take compared to the original Korean adaptation.
"Not to be that person but i find japanese version of #MarryMyHusband so much better than the korean one.. and takeru satoh being the main lead is like cherry on top," an X user commented.
According to fans, the Japanese retelling of Marry My Husband stays true to the original premise, but weaves in cultural nuance.
"The Japanese version of #MarryMyHusband has depth, warmth and that typical jdorama calmness to it. The Korean version felt like a screaming contest coupled with a fashion show," a fan remarked.
"Marry My Husband Japan is just sooo good—like, really GOOD. This version is more heartwarming, has a better screenplay, progression/play out of events, and a stronger inner monologue," a user mentioned.
"Why is #MarryMyHusband jp far better than the kr. ver started watching only cause of Takeru Satoh but the characters, yearning, plot execution, tension and everything is simply better," a person shared.
Admirers are highlighting Takeru Satoh’s performance, while Koshiba Fuka is also receiving praise for her acting.
"So didn't watch the korean one but #MarryMyHusband Japanese is TOTALLY SMASHING IT!!! Takeru Satoh is eating it up from being a brooding director to a yearning lover to a brutal enemy ... and Koshiba Fuka is damn good too!! MUST MUST WATCH!!," a netizen said.
"Marry my husband japan ver is so good. (yes i started it for takeru satoh) but i am now hooked," a viewer noted.
"Idk maybe i'm exxagerating but whoever cast Takeru Satoh in #MarryMyHusband Japan did a GREAT JOB!!! his aura is just perfect for the role of Suzuki Wataru like he is firm but soft spoken too like aaaaaa 🙌🏻," another fan added.
Marry My Husband Japan tops Prime Video charts
The Japanese adaptation of Marry My Husband premiered on Amazon Prime Video on June 27, 2025. As reported by K-media Maeil Business Newspaper, the show quickly reached the No. 1 spot on Japan’s Prime Video rankings, according to data from global streaming analytics platform FlixPatrol.
Since its release, the series has received a positive reception on major review platforms. It has garnered an average score of 4.1 out of 5 on the Japanese review site Filmarks and a 9.2 out of 10 rating on IMDb.
The Korean version of Marry My Husband, which aired on tvN, also returned to the top 10 on Japan’s Prime Video charts following the launch of the remake. In 2024, the Korean drama ranked seventh among the streaming platform's most-viewed non-English content and placed fifth in the global TV show category.
Two new episodes of the Marry My Husband Japanese version air every Friday on Amazon Prime Video.