“So tired of seeing True Beauty"— Internet divided over Japanese live-action movie remake rumors of the hit kdrama

True Beauty will be getting a Japanese adaptation, as reported by Josei Seven. Koki will play the character of Im Ju-gyeong, a high school student who struggles with her appearance.

The star cast of the drama, which features Moon Ga-young, Cha Eun-woo, and Hwang In-yeop in key roles caused a stir on social media. The Kdrama was loved globally, though it did not manage to have the same effect in its home country.

The K-drama, which was based on the webtoon of the same name, received praise from critics for addressing issues including bullying, poor self-esteem, physical attractiveness, and suicide.

While the Korean drama is already an adaptation of a webtoon, fans seem to be of different opinions when it comes to another Japanese remake. Some fans felt that the story had more hype than it deserved.

"no hate on the actress but d*mn I'm so tired of seeing "True Beauty," said one fan.

"True beauty does not deserve all the hype, the first few episodes were but the series got messy when it continued. There are tons of other manhwa's that deserve adaptations more than True Beauty," said another fan.

"Why is this series so popular? Like I am sure there are better shojo Webtoon?" asked another fan.

Some fans, however, looked forward to seeing a different interpretation of the manhwa.

"I love that it talked about the reality that women face with beauty standards but I feel the story lost it’s way. It’s similar to lookism. Started with good intentions of awareness on looks prejudice but then turned into a gang story. We need more media that talks about lookism," said another fan.

"OMG True Beauty is my favorite school drama show ever! I hope the Japanese version will do justice to the og series and be as successful worldwide even for many years after! Best of luck!!!" said yet another.

"I'd watch it, I will never forget how hooked up I was with true beauty in its early days although I never completed the webtoon or the kdrama but I liked it and I will continue to like it" said another fan.

Who is Koki, the lead actor in the Japanese adaptation of True Beauty?

Koki is the daughter of the 51-year-old Takuya Kimura, the famous Japanese actor, and the 54-year-old Shizuka Kudo, the former Japanese idol. At the age of 15, she became the first Japanese person to be named an ambassador for Bulgari.

Since then, she has been the brand-approved friend of the house for Valentino, Vuitton, and other labels. Her first lead role was in the horror movie Ushiku Village, which she acted in in 2022. For her performance in this movie, she took home the Blue Ribbon Award for Best Newcomer.

Koki is set to star in the Japanese remake of 'True Beauty' (Image via @koki/Instagram)

Reportedly, Koki, who often wears natural makeup, transformed into someone entirely different. She graduated from an overseas school, so she is not familiar with Japanese education, yet, she appears to be having fun playing a high school student.

