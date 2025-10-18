  • home icon
"So unprofessional": Fans slam SM Entertainment after RIIZE's North America concert at Gas South Arena is canceled 2 weeks before show

By Adrija Chakraborty
Modified Oct 18, 2025 15:50 GMT
RIIZE (Image via X/@RIIZE_official)
RIIZE (Image via X/@RIIZE_official)

RIIZE’s upcoming concert at Gas South Arena in Duluth, Georgia, has been canceled less than a month before the scheduled date November 4, 2025. The 13,000-capacity venue has been set to host the group as part of their RIIZING LOUD World Tour’s North American leg.

On October 17, 2025, fans have been notified of the cancellation only 2 weeks before the event, with no details provided about rescheduling or alternative locations. As per the social media on the day, Ticket holders receive an automatic refund notice from Ticketmaster.

The Kpop group's agency SM Entertainment has yet to issue an official statement regarding the cancellation. The tour's promoter hello82 has also remained silent, prompting frustration among fans.

The group is starting their ongoing concert's North American leg on October 17. The timing of the cancellation announcement being so close to the tour dates, has raised concerns among ticket holders about the possibility of other dates being affected.

Foans expressed their frustration and disappointment following the abrupt cancellation of RIIZE's concert at Gas South Arena in Duluth, Georgia. Many criticized SM Entertainment and the tour management for the lack of communication, describing the decision as unprofessional and unfair. One fan commented,

"SM cancelling riize in duluth two weeks and a half before the concert is so unprofessional"
The announcement, made just over two weeks before the event, has left many ticket holders frustrated and concerned. They particularly criticized the lack of official communication from SM Entertainment. Social media platforms quickly filled with reactions, with fans criticizing the company’s handling of the situation. Many shared disappointment that the company did not provide any prior announcement.

The cancellation sparked widespread speculation, with the leading theory pointing to low ticket sales. Tickets of the concert went on sale in August, and both Korean and international fans expressed surprise at the slow uptake.

With the cancellation, fans have continued to voice frustration and confusion questioning why this specific stop was canceled while other tour dates remain scheduled. Others suggested the venues chosen were ambitious for a relatively new K-Pop group in the U.S. market.

RIIZE's Riizing Loud Tour upcoming dates

RIIZE CONCERT TOUR [RIIZING LOUD] is the second concert tour by South Korean boy group Riize. The tour is organized to promote their first studio album, Odyssey (2025).

The tour begins on July 4, 2025, in Seoul at KSPO Dome with three back to back concerts on July 5 and 6. The tour is scheduled to conclude on February 23, 2026, in Tokyo. It includes a total of 35 concerts across 10 countries in Asia and marks the group’s second major tour following Riizing Day in 2024.

The RIIZE CONCERT TOUR [RIIZING LOUD] has already visited several Asian countries, including South Korea, Japan, China, Malaysia, Taiwan, and Thailand, performing at major arenas. Next, the tour will continue in additional locations across Asia and North America. Here is the complete list of upcoming tours' dates:

  • October 30: Rosemont, United States, Rosemont Theatre
  • November 1: New York City, United States, The Theater at Madison Square Garden
  • November 2: Washington, D.C., United States, The Anthem
  • November 4: Duluth, United States, Gas South Arena (canceled)
  • November 7: Seattle, United States, WaMu Theater
  • November 9: San Francisco, United States, Bill Graham Civic Auditorium
  • November 11: Los Angeles, United States, Peacock Theater
  • November 14: Mexico City, Mexico, Agustín Melgar Olympic Velodrome
  • January 10: Jakarta, Indonesia, Indonesia Convention Exhibition, Hall 5-6
  • January 17: Manila, Philippines, SM Mall of Asia Arena
  • January 24: Singapore, Singapore, Singapore Indoor Stadium
  • February 7: Macau, China, Galaxy Arena
  • February 21–23: Tokyo, Japan, Tokyo Dome
RIIZE's other North American tour dates, including stops in Illinois, New York, Washington DC, Washington state, California, and Mexico City, are still scheduled take place. However many of these venues remain largely unsold raising concern among ticket holders following the sudden cancelation of Duluth, Georgia's show.

Edited by Adrija Chakraborty
