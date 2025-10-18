"So unprofessional": Fans slam SM Entertainment after RIIZE's North America concert at Gas South Arena is canceled 2 weeks before show

RIIZE’s upcoming concert at Gas South Arena in Duluth, Georgia, has been canceled less than a month before the scheduled date November 4, 2025. The 13,000-capacity venue has been set to host the group as part of their RIIZING LOUD World Tour’s North American leg.On October 17, 2025, fans have been notified of the cancellation only 2 weeks before the event, with no details provided about rescheduling or alternative locations. As per the social media on the day, Ticket holders receive an automatic refund notice from Ticketmaster.The Kpop group's agency SM Entertainment has yet to issue an official statement regarding the cancellation. The tour's promoter hello82 has also remained silent, prompting frustration among fans.The group is starting their ongoing concert's North American leg on October 17. The timing of the cancellation announcement being so close to the tour dates, has raised concerns among ticket holders about the possibility of other dates being affected.Foans expressed their frustration and disappointment following the abrupt cancellation of RIIZE's concert at Gas South Arena in Duluth, Georgia. Many criticized SM Entertainment and the tour management for the lack of communication, describing the decision as unprofessional and unfair. One fan commented,&quot;SM cancelling riize in duluth two weeks and a half before the concert is so unprofessional&quot;moni ✮ saw txt 9/22 @moawishesLINKsm cancelling riize in duluth two weeks and a half before the concert is so unprofessionalThe announcement, made just over two weeks before the event, has left many ticket holders frustrated and concerned. They particularly criticized the lack of official communication from SM Entertainment. Social media platforms quickly filled with reactions, with fans criticizing the company’s handling of the situation. Many shared disappointment that the company did not provide any prior announcement.cyd⁺¹୨୧ misses enha @staroswrldLINKi can’t believe sm doesn’t even have the decency to release a statement about it being cancelled before learning from ticketmaster… i’m sorry to all my oomfies that were going to the duluth show ☹️🤍🧛🏼‍♀️scar🧚🏽‍♂️ @girlboss404LINKthis is so unfair why can’t they just move to a smaller venue. GA was the only stop in the southeast and ppl in states nearby planned on traveling here. wtf brojade ૮ ․ ․ ྀིა @greenteayaku1tLINKto all my oomfies going to the duluth show im so so sorry my loves 🫂☹️💔💔 the fact that the tour management team doesnt even have the decency to make an annoucement is so f***ed upThe cancellation sparked widespread speculation, with the leading theory pointing to low ticket sales. Tickets of the concert went on sale in August, and both Korean and international fans expressed surprise at the slow uptake.With the cancellation, fans have continued to voice frustration and confusion questioning why this specific stop was canceled while other tour dates remain scheduled. Others suggested the venues chosen were ambitious for a relatively new K-Pop group in the U.S. market.liz ♡ @heonyongsLINKother riize venues aren’t selling well either AGAIN TELL ME WHY DULUTH IS THE ONLY ONE CANCELLED @SMTOWNGLOBAL @SMTOWN_USAsoph ⋆𐙚₊˚⊹ @ihrtsesLINKgive an official announcement for riize in duluth or move it to a smaller venue i’m not even playing rn im so upset @RIIZE_official @SMTOWNGLOBAL𓆩𓄂𝕽𝖆𝖛𝖊𝖓𓆃 @Unkindness_rvnLINKTicket sales so low they're not even considering moving to a smaller venue they're just straight up cancelling it 😭 this is humiliatingbee ⋆˚꩜｡ @riizingggLINKnever f***ing mind i guess. i hope we get an explanation for why only riize in duluth was cancelled. final ticket sales were at around 64%. duluth wasn’t the only stop struggling with ticket sales, so why cancel only one stop? i’m so sad and disappointed.RIIZE's Riizing Loud Tour upcoming datesRIIZE CONCERT TOUR [RIIZING LOUD] is the second concert tour by South Korean boy group Riize. The tour is organized to promote their first studio album, Odyssey (2025).The tour begins on July 4, 2025, in Seoul at KSPO Dome with three back to back concerts on July 5 and 6. The tour is scheduled to conclude on February 23, 2026, in Tokyo. It includes a total of 35 concerts across 10 countries in Asia and marks the group’s second major tour following Riizing Day in 2024.The RIIZE CONCERT TOUR [RIIZING LOUD] has already visited several Asian countries, including South Korea, Japan, China, Malaysia, Taiwan, and Thailand, performing at major arenas. Next, the tour will continue in additional locations across Asia and North America. Here is the complete list of upcoming tours' dates:October 30: Rosemont, United States, Rosemont TheatreNovember 1: New York City, United States, The Theater at Madison Square GardenNovember 2: Washington, D.C., United States, The AnthemNovember 4: Duluth, United States, Gas South Arena (canceled)November 7: Seattle, United States, WaMu TheaterNovember 9: San Francisco, United States, Bill Graham Civic AuditoriumNovember 11: Los Angeles, United States, Peacock TheaterNovember 14: Mexico City, Mexico, Agustín Melgar Olympic VelodromeJanuary 10: Jakarta, Indonesia, Indonesia Convention Exhibition, Hall 5-6January 17: Manila, Philippines, SM Mall of Asia ArenaJanuary 24: Singapore, Singapore, Singapore Indoor StadiumFebruary 7: Macau, China, Galaxy ArenaFebruary 21–23: Tokyo, Japan, Tokyo DomeRIIZE's other North American tour dates, including stops in Illinois, New York, Washington DC, Washington state, California, and Mexico City, are still scheduled take place. However many of these venues remain largely unsold raising concern among ticket holders following the sudden cancelation of Duluth, Georgia's show.