“SOLO SONGS AND THE TABLO FEATURE”- Fans thrilled as Stray Kids reveals tracklist for their upcoming album, HOP, featuring 12 tracks

On Monday, November 18, Stray Kids released the tracklist for their upcoming album, HOP, otherwise called SKZHOP HIPTAPE. According to the tracklist, the album is expected to hold a total of twelve songs and also includes solo tracks from all 8 members. Therefore, fans have been excited about the same.

Here's the album's tracklist:

Walkin On Water Bounce Back U (Feat. TABLO) Walkin On Water (HIP Ver.) Railway (Bang Chan's Solo) Unfair (Felix's Solo) HALLUCINATION (I.N.'s Solo) Youth (Lee Know's Solo) So Good (Hyunjin's Solo) ULTRA (Changbin's Solo) Hold My Hand (Han's Solo) Like That, Slowly, Us (Seungmin's Solo)

While this isn't the first time the members have rolled out solo tracks through the group's album, fans were thrilled for new music through SKZHOP HIPTAPE. They were also excited to see what each member had in store for them. Here are a few reactions from fans on the same:

Fan reaction to HOP Tracklist (Image via X/@givemeurTMl)

"SOLO SONGS AND THE TABLO FEATURE LET’S F**KING GO," one fan said.

"WE ARE GETTING SEUNGMIN'S SOLO FINALLY," said a fan on X.

"I know this might be wishing for too much but I hope all of them can promote their solo songs even if it's just once," added a fan.

"I can't believe they seriously announced a FULL korean album like the day after dropping a FULL Japanese album this is insane?!" commented a netizen.

More fans talked about how they were excited about the solo songs' release alongside the Stray Kids' collaboration with the Epik High member, Tablo.

"well guess whos gonna be streaming railway every 2 seconds," stated a netizen.

"JYPE it's time for all members to get their solo profiles on Spotify don't you think," added another netizen.

"i apologise for the person I'm going to become when i get hallucination," commented an X user.

"We getting ft Tablo, Jesus song and solos in one album???? Oh this album is special special," stated another user.

All you need to know about Stray Kids' recent activities

The eight-piece K-pop boy group, Stray Kids, is coming out with their new album and mixtape, HOP (SKZHOP HIPTAPE), on December 13, 2 PM KST. Apart from the album, the group has also recently released their second full-length Japanese album called, GIANT, on November 13.

The album holds a total of ten tracks, with its three supporting singles namely, Giant, Night, and Falling Up. The two tracks, Night and Falling Up also stand as the theme songs for the Workshop Battle arc of the second season of Kami no Tō: Tower of God, a Japanese anime series. Here's the tracklist for the same:

Giant

Chk Chk Boom (Japanese Version)

Night

Falling Up

Why?

Saiyan

Ai o Kureta no ni, Naze (Love Is Painful)

Christmas Love

Night (English Version)

Falling Up (English Version)

On the other hand, Stray Kids are also currently rolling out their The DominATE World Tour. The tour kickstarted in August 2024 and is scheduled to take place until July 2025. So far, the members have made stops in cities in South Korea, Australia, Japan, and Taiwan. In the coming days, they are scheduled to roll out shows in the Philippines, China, Canada, the US, and more.

As Stray Kids continues to roll out exciting content and shows, fans, and netizens are thrilled to see what the members have in store for them with their upcoming album, HOP, and the other shows of their ongoing tour, dominATE.

