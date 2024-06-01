"Soyeon will halt all activities for the time being" — CUBE Entertainment announces the (G)I-DLE member's hiatus due to health issues

On Saturday, June 1, CUBE Entertainment released a statement announcing that (G)I-DLE's Soyeon will be entering hiatus due to declining health. The agency explained that the idol has been experiencing a deterioration in health and has sought medical attention. Following consultation, it was recommended for her to take some time off to rest and recover.

"The label has decided that Soyeon will halt all activities for the time being so that she can focus on rest and recovery," the agency said.

Therefore, she has chosen to take a break from her idol activities and prioritize her health. Consequently, the idol will not be able to take part in the YIZHIYU & (G)I-DLE offline fan sign event that's scheduled to roll out on June 1. CUBE Entertainment concluded its statement by expressing apologies to fans for whom the news might be sudden.

Trending

CUBE Entertainment releases statement announcing (G)I-DLE's Soyeon's hiatus following the decline of her health

On June 1, CUBE Entertainment released a statement announcing the hiatus of G)I-DLE's Soyeon and her subsequent absence from the offline fan sign event scheduled for the same day.

The statement read,

"Hello, this is Cube Entertainment. We notify you regarding (G)I-DLE member Soyeon's absence at upcoming schedules. Recently, the idol experienced a deterioration of health and visited the hospital. She was advised adequate rest to aid her recovery."

It further continued,

"As a result, the idol will not be able to attend the YIZHIYU & (G)I-DLE offline fan sign event scheduled to take place on June 1. The label has decided that Soyeon will halt all activities for the time being so that she can focus on rest and recovery."

CUBE Entertainment concluded the statement with the following,

"As the decision was reached with the artist's health in mind, we ask fans for your understanding. We apologize to the fans for causing concerns with this sudden news, and we will do our best so that the artist can restore her health condition. Thank you."

The five-piece K-pop girl group scheduled a special fansign event to commemorate the collaboration between YIZHIYU and (G)I-DLE on June 1. Despite Soyeon's absence, the other four members will be present at the event. They are likely to perform some of their tracks and interact with the fans in attendance.

In addition to the fansign event, the K-pop girl group has a world tour planned for this summer. Their third world tour, iDOL, is expected to kickstart on August 3 with a two-day concert in Seoul, South Korea. Following the inauguration, the members will make several stops across the world, including Hong Kong, Tokyo, Taipei, Sydney, Belmount Park, and more.

The group also released their second full-length album at the beginning of this year. The album, titled 2, consisted of a total of eight tracks. Both the pre-release and title tracks of the album, WIFE and Super Lady, gained significant traction on the internet.