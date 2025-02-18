Squid Game 2 star Won Ji-an confirmed to join Park Seo-joon in JTBC's upcoming drama series Waiting for Gyeongdo

On 18 February 2025, Hiin Entertainment announced via social media that Squid Game 2 star Won Ji-an is set to star in JTBC's upcoming drama series, Waiting for Gyeongdo. She will portray the character Seo Ji-woo opposite Park Seo-joon, who has been confirmed for the role of Lee Kyung-do.

The series is directed by Lim Hyun-wook, who is recognized for his work on popular dramas such as King, the Land, and Reflection of You. The screenplay is written by Yoo Young-ah, who is known for Divorce Attorney Shin, Thirty-Nine, and Kim Ji-young: Born 1982.

The series also marks Park Seo-joon's return to the romantic comedy genre, where he has established a legacy with roles in iconic series such as She Was Pretty, What's Wrong with Secretary Kim, and Fight for My Way.

Waiting for Gyeongdo is a romantic comedy

Waiting for Gyeongdo, a romantic comedy, tells the poignant love story of Lee Kyung-do (played by Park Seo-joon) and Seo Ji-woo (played by Won Ji-an), two former lovers who parted ways twice: first at the age of 20 and then again at 28.

Years later, they cross paths under the most unexpected circumstances. Lee Kyung-do is a journalist who exposes an affair scandal involving none other than Seo Ji-woo's husband.

Seo Ji-woo, played by Won Ji-an, is a beautiful and fiery celebrity who secretly suffers at the hands of her problematic husband. When a scandal involving her husband leads to her divorce, she confronts her past.

All eyes are on Won Ji-an as she brings Seo Ji-woo's intricate emotions to life, evoking memories of both the darkest and happiest moments of her life. Moreover, anticipation builds to see how Park Seo-joon and Won Ji-an will weave the narrative as former lovers who rekindle their romance after a heart-breaking separation.

Won Ji-an is known for her performance as Se-mi in Squid Game 2

Won Ji-an as Se-mi in Squid Game 2 (Image via Instagram/@netflixkr)

Won Ji-an captured attention with her performance in Squid Game 2, which was released on December 26, 2024. It is the second installment of the dystopian survival thriller Squid Game.

Season 2's plot is set three years after Seong Gi-hun won the Squid Game. He gives up on going to the United States, intending to stop the game once and for all. He once again dives into the survival game with new participants gathered to win the prize of 45.6 billion won.

In the second installment, Won Ji-an plays the role of Se-mi, also known as player number 380, who is identifiable by her chic haircut and choker. She eventually becomes a part of Thanos and her crew in the game.

However, her loyalty towards her team is wavering and conditional. She is kinder and smarter than those she surrounds herself with. Although player 380's time on screen was brief and her death disappointing to the audience, her courageous decision to stand up and fight against the odds leaves a lasting impression.

She also garnered attention with her brief yet powerful role in the Netflix drama series DP. She played Moon Young-ok, the girlfriend of the deserter Jeong Hyeon-min, in episode 3, That Woman.

Waiting for Gyeongdo is set to premiere on JTBC, while a further announcement on the release date is awaited.

