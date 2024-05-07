"Stayed up all night watching"— Stray Kids' Bang Chan comments on the ongoing Rap Beef between Drake and Kendrick Lamar

On Saturday, May 4, Stray Kids' Bang Chan took to Bubble, JYP Nation's fan-artist community platform, to comment on the ongoing rap beef between Drake and Kendrick Lamar. Bang Chan stated—

"The rap beef these days is crazy hahaha Stayed up all night watching hahaha."

The beef between Drake and Kendrick Lamar, aka K-Dot, started in 2023 but surfaced again recently after the two have been releasing diss tracks for each other. In the fall of 2023, when Drake released First Person Shooter featuring J. Cole, it was also revealed that Kendrick Lamar was initially chosen as the featuring artist.

Expand Tweet

Given that the song later led to Drake and J. Cole naming themselves as the Big Three of Rap alongside the K- Dot, Lamar responded with the song, Like That, featuring Future and Metro Boomin, expressing his dislike of what went down with First Person Shooter. Since then, there has been a back-and-forth of diss tracks between the two artists.

Stray Kids' Bang Chan comments on the ongoing rap beef between Drake and Kendrick Lamar through Bubble

Netizens as well as other artists in the industry have been responding to the ongoing rap beef between Drake and Kendrick Lamar. Stray Kids' Bang Chan was also seen commenting on the controversy. Bang Chan took to his Bubble account and stated that he was quite upset about the whole breakdown of events since he's a fan of both artists.

He said—

"Nah I won’t tell you what cause they’re too explicit hahaha. Kinda upset cause they’re all my favorite artists. But it’s fun to watch hahaha. I’m not taking sides… hahaha. But! Nah I ain’t speaking… hahaha. Guess whose side I’m on~ I’m not gonna tell you hahaha. Pretty sure you know?? I’m always on STAY’s side~ Hehehehe"

Expand Tweet

However, Bang Chan didn't reveal whether he was on Drake's or Kendrick Lamar's side. He effortlessly answered the question by stating that he's always on STAY's side.

What is the Rap Beef between Drake and Kendrick Lamar all about?

As mentioned, with the release of First Person Shooter, Drake kickstarted a beef between him and Kendrick Lamar in 2023.

The lyrics read—

"Love when they argue the hardest MC/ Is it K-Dot? Is it Aubrey? Or me?/ We the big three like we started a league, but right now, I feel like Muhammad Ali/ Huh, yeah, yeah, huh-huh, yeah, Muhammad Ali"

Expand Tweet

However, the beef recently resurfaced when Drake released a track with DJ Akademiks, titled Push Ups. In that song, he dissed several aspects of Kendrick Lamar such as his height, his wife, and his supposedly low-influential position in the industry.

The beef continued as Kendrick Lamar released two other diss tracks called, Euphoria and 6: 16 in LA, which called out Drake's several insecurities. Drake also responded to the diss with a few tracks such as Family Matters and Meet the Grahams. Most recently, Kendrick released a song called Not Like Us, and Drake has yet to respond to the beef.