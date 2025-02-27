Stray Kids’ Bangchan, TWICE’s Mina, & Song Hye-kyo make show-stopping appearances at the Fendi FW25 show

On February 25, 2025, Stray Kids’ Bangchan, TWICE’s Mina, and actress Song Hye-kyo attended Fendi’s Fall-Winter 2025. The event was part of Milan Fashion Week and marked Fendi’s 100th anniversary. It took place at Fendi’s headquarters on Via Solari 35 on February 26, showcasing the brand’s latest coed collection.

Bangchan, the newly appointed Fendi ambassador, attended in an all-cream outfit. The Stray Kids leader paired an off-the-shoulder light knit with a sandy camel-colored tank top that featured white trim. He completed the look with long crepe pants and white sneakers. He carried a black Fendi bag like a clutch, the only contrast to his monochrome outfit.

TWICE’s Mina wore a translucent long-sleeved mini dress at the event. The outfit had floral-shaped gem embellishments, and the design matched her signature style. The Japanese singer celebrated Fendi’s milestone in an Instagram video, saying:

“I am deeply honored to be alongside Silvia Venturini Fendi and the FENDI family for this memorable show and the 100th anniversary. I am so happy to celebrate together. Congratulations, FENDI!”

Actress Song Hye-kyo, a Fendi global ambassador since 2021, attended in a Look 40 from Fendi SS25 with a Fendi floral handbag. She paired it with a long brown coat. After the event, she posted pictures on Instagram.

This event isn’t Song Hye-kyo’s first time at Milan Fashion Week. The actress has made three appearances, first in February 2020 with a sleek black ensemble. She returned in February 2023 for Fendi’s Fall/Winter show. Most recently, the Descendants of the Sun star attended Fendi’s Spring/Summer 2025 showcase in September 2024.

(G)I-DLE’s Yuqi also attended Milan Fashion Week as Fendi’s brand ambassador. She wore Look 41 from Fendi’s Spring/Summer 2025 collection, pairing it with a Nyanza-colored Fendi handbag. Later, the 25-year-old performed Red Rover at the exclusive after-party.

Stray Kids’ Bangchan and TWICE’ Mina were spotted at the airport ahead of Fendi FW25

TWICE’s Mina and Stray Kids’ Bangchan (Image via X/@fendi)

Stray Kids’ Bangchan and TWICE’s Mina’s Milan trip had fashion moments before the show started. On February 25, 2025, Bangchan was spotted at Incheon Airport wearing a Fendi denim jacket and matching pants, styled with a white tee, platform sneakers, and a black baguette messenger bag adorned with a WolfChan Skzoo pendant. After arriving in Milan, Bangchan shared a photo of his Fendi invitation and a bouquet on Instagram, still dressed in his travel outfit.

Ahead of the event, Mina was seen in a gray Fendi wool coat, a diagonal ‘FF’ motif knit top, a Fendi Selleria skirt, gloves, and Fendi Match sneakers. She accessorized with a Mamma Baguette featuring a pineapple charm.

More Korean artists attended Milan Fashion Week. On February 26, TWICE’s Momo and Squid Game actor Wi Ha-joon arrived for the Onitsuka Tiger Autumn/Winter 2025 collection launch. The event took place at Milano Via Olana 6.

