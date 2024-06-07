Stray Kids' I.N crowned as the youngest member of the Green Noble Club, following a 100M KRW donation for the upliftment of underprivileged children

On June 7, 2024, the South Korean media Herald Pop reported that Stray Kids' member I.N has become the youngest member of the Green Noble Club following his donation of 100M KRW for the upliftment of underprivileged children in the home country (South Korea). The Green Umbrella Child Fund Korea Foundation confirmed the news.

Green Umbrella Child Fund Korea is a child welfare organization with Hwang Young-ki as the chairperson. According to the charity institution's website, Green Noble Club includes the following supporters who exceed a particular amount of donation.

"This is a group of supporters who have provided valuable support of over 100 million won for children's dreams and future."

Stray Kids' I.N expressed his elation about sharing love with the children

Stray Kids' I.N was born in 2001 and is currently 23 years old, which made him the youngest member of the Green Umbrella Child Fund Korea's Green Noble Club. He is the 474th member to join the club, engaged in helping the cause of underprivileged sections of children throughout South Korea.

According to the outlet, the donation amount will go to multiple child welfare projects, such as providing powdered milk, nutritional supplements for children, belonging to different ages, baby food, customized medical support, and other activities. It would ensure the healthy growth of the malnourished children from the marginalized and underprivileged families of the idol's homeland.

The Stray Kids' member I.N also expressed that he donated to share a hope that all the children would enjoy ordinary life and grow up with love. He cited he was happy to share the love with the children.

"I practiced sharing with the hope that all children would enjoy a normal life and grow up dreaming of love. I am happy to be able to share a little of the love I received from my fans."

Meanwhile, the head of Green Umbrella's Social Contribution and Cooperation Headquarters, Shin Jeong-won, also extended their gratitude to the Stray Kids' I.N for his thoughtful gesture and assured him that the foundation would work for the upliftment of children and spread positive influence.

" We are grateful for I.N's warm sharing for the healthy growth of children in Korea. We will always work by the children's side to spread the good influence of sharing."

Soon, the news about I.N's donation went viral on social media, where Stray Kids fandom STAYs expressed their pride in him. They stated that being only 23 years old, he's contributing to society more than other people of his age and commented that his heart was golden. They also wished to support him with their love and admiration. Subsequently, an X user @StayChuum tweeted:

"It’s amazing that our Jeongin is only 23yrs old and he’s doing more for the world than most people his age. In the position he’s in he could easily be selfish and uncaring about others but he chose to be the amazing man he’s grown up to be. So proud of our maknae."

Recent activities of the group

In recent news, Stray Kids's content SKZFLIX won the Film Festival & Asian 2024 Global Spotlife Award (SSFF & Asian 2024 Global Spotlight Award) at Asia's largest international short film festival, Shorts Film Festival & Asia 2024. The American Academy Award certified the event held at Shibuya, Japan.

For those unversed, SKZFLIX is a music drama that used the song Leave from the group's mini album 5-Star. The eight members went through multiple trials and challenges as participants of a film club who were engaged in creating a film. The drama contained many youthful moments where the members expressed their raw emotions.

They recently released their collaborative track, Lose My Breath, with the American singer and songwriter Charlie Puth on May 10, 2024. The song ranked 90th on Billboard Hot 100 and emerged as the second song of the group to chart following Rock Star. The group also emerged as the first K-pop band to grace the red carpet of the Met Gala in Tommy Hilfiger's outfit.

Stray Kids will headline three prestigious music festivals, including I-Days in Milan, Italy, BST Hyde Park in London, England, and Lollapalooza Chicago in the USA.