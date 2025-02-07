  • home icon
  • Study Group Episode 5-6 recap: Se-hyeon’s first victory

By prachi senapati
Modified Feb 07, 2025 10:08 GMT
Study Group Episode 5-6 recap: Se-hyeon&rsquo;s first victory(Image via @tving.official/Instagram)
The TVING drama Study Group, adapted from the popular webtoon, premiered on January 23, 2025. Directed by Lee Jang-hoon and Yoo Beom-sang, the 10-episode series is a high school action-comedy that follows Yun Ga-min, played by Hwang Min-hyun—a student determined to succeed academically despite his natural aptitude for fighting.

To tackle the challenges of preparing for college entrance exams at one of the toughest schools, he forms a study group. The ensemble cast also includes Han Ji-eun, Cha Woo-min, Shin Su-hyun, Lee Kwang-hee, Lee Jon-hyun, Yoon Sang-jung, and others.

In episode 5 and 6 of Study Group, Se-hyeon stands up for himself against a bully and even wins the fight. Han-ul decides to attack Han-gyeon, and Ga-min's mother gets injured while protecting her.

Study Group episode 5-6 recap: Does Yun Ga-min get transferred?

Episode 5 of Study Group starts with Han-ul and his gang beating up the gang From Hae-sung High. His motive of becoming bigger than his father is revealed.

While waiting for Ga-min and another member of the Manil High study group, they find out that the Manil High students have been getting bullied by the ones from Manik High.

Ga-min, who ends up in Manik High by mistake and finds Yu Jun-min, the Manil High study group member they were waiting for. He saves him from getting bullied and beats up their gang.

The next day, they find their study room in a mess and clean it up.

Meanwhile, Han-gyeong asks a teacher to approve disciplinary action against Han-ul. The teacher challenges her to raise the study group's rankings by ten places.

Kim Ho-min, the top-ranked student, visits the study room and disrespects them but leaves when Han-gyeong arrives. After assessing their study goals and rankings, they leave.

While the rest want to go for some food, Se-hyeon has to go home. It is revealed that Se-hyeon's financial condition is a result of his mother getting scammed. Hee-won joins him as he is walking back home and comforts him, telling him that he underestimates himself.

Just then, they come across Ho-min and his friends. They start beating them. Though they try to fight back, it is not of much use. However, Ga-min shows up and saves them. Finding himself being helped by Ga-min again, Se-hyeon leaves for his home. After another altercation with his father, he leaves his home to find Ga-min waiting outside.

Ga-min asks him to come home with him, but he refuses and leaves. While wandering, he bumps into Ho-min again, who wants to get back at him. Soon, he receives a call from Ga-min, who decides to ignore his curfew and help Se-hyeon. He instructs Se-hyeon on how to fight.

However, his phone dies, and he is unable to continue to so so. Though Se-hyeom is getting beaten up, he decides to stand up to his childhood bully and land a punch on his face, knocking him out.

Episode 7 starts with Min-hwan and Han-ul talking as Min-hwan tells him about how he is making money from the ones getting bullied by pretending to help them.

Se-hyeon accompanies Ga-min home. They find his mother waiting for him. Since he has broken the curfew, she asks him to get ready to get transferred. Ga-min reveals that his father used to be a genius and that his parents were divorced.

Next day, Ga-min and his mother show up at the principal's office for the transfer. Since they are unable to find a school in Ancheon because of Ga-min's grades, she decides to move to Seoul. The study group members try to stop her but to no avail. Han-gyeong arrives soon and takes the vice principal's van to chase after Ga-min.

However, Tae-oh's and his gang show up on bikes and try to stop them. Ji-woo and Lee-jun fight them off. As the rest leave to chase after Ga-min and his mother, Lee-jun stays back to fight Tae-oh.

Han-gyeong and the three students catch up to her. Ga-min, his mother and Han-gyeong sit to have a chat. While his mother remains unfazed, Han-gyeong asks her why she is doing so when she was the one who had asked Han-gyeon to put up a fight when another teacher, Wu Jeong-hwa had died.

As they are talking, Min-hwan shows up with his gang. They are sent by Han-ul to take care of Han-gyeong since she asked for disciplinary measures against him. Han-gyeong remains calm as they threaten her.

As they attack Han-gyeong, Jeon Mi-hyeon, Ga-min’s mother and the Director of the Korean Taekwondo Association, protects her. Ga-min, Mi-hyeon, and Ji-woo fight off the gang.

Min-hwan shoots at Han-gyeong but misses. When he shoots again, Mi-hyeon shields her, gets injured, and loses consciousness. She is hospitalized.

The next day, Ga-min confronts Han-ul on the terrace but is stopped by his underlings. Geon-yeop had revealed that Han-ul sent Min-hwan to attack Han-gyeong and has security guards, the Three Cheols of Yeonseo.

Han-ul goes to attend the assembly as he asks the three underlings to take care of Ga-min. While he is getting beaten up initially, he recalls his teachings and is able to defeat all three of them calmly. Next, he enters the assembly and lands a punch on Han-ul.

The next episode of Study Group is scheduled to be released on February 13.

Edited by Divya Singh
