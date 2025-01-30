  • home icon
By prachi senapati
Modified Jan 30, 2025 22:56 GMT
Study Group episodes 3-4 recap: How does Ga-min find five members for his study group? (Image via @tving.official/Instagram)

The TVING drama Study Group, adapted from the popular webtoon, premiered on January 23, 2025. Directed by Lee Jang-hoon and Yoo Beom-sang, the 10-episode high school action-comedy follows Youn Ga-min, played by Hwang Min-hyun, a student determined to succeed academically despite his natural talent for fighting. He forms a study group to navigate the challenges of preparing for college entrance exams at one of the toughest schools.

Hwang Min-hyun leads the ensemble cast, including Han Ji-eun, Cha Woo-min, Shin Su-hyun, Lee Kwang-hee, Lee Jon-hyun, Yoon Sang-jung, and more.

In this episode, Ga-min successfully gathers three more members for the study group. Ji-woo and Hee-won join after he helps Ji-woo. Lee-jun, who wants to become a better fighter, joins after seeing Ga-min defeat the strongest students of the school.

Study Group episodes 3-4 recap: How does Han-gyeong get stabbed?

Episode 3 of Study Group starts with Han-gyeong calling Han-ui for a talk. Meanwhile, Ga-min decides to approach Ji-woo for her application. However, they find her being bullied by another girl in her class. As Ga-min tries to talk to Ji-woo, Gyu-jin, who is on the disciplinary committee, comes in, claiming to be Ji-woo's boyfriend, but he starts bullying her as well.

Hee-won, Ji-woo's timid and soft-spoken friend, comes to meet Ga-min, and Se-hyeon and tells them that Ji-woo can stand tall against the bullies. She used to defend her but Gyu-min, who had lent money to Hyeon-wu—Ji-woo's twin brother—had evidence of him robbing a bank. He threatened Ji-woo with the same. Hye-won asks Ga-min to delete the video.

Ga-min hides in the closet of the disciplinary committee room as Gyu-min is on the verge of uploading the video for everyone to see. Just then, he comes out and fights Gyu-min and his two friends. More committee members arrive, and while he gets the pen drive, Hyu-min has the video on the computer and goes ahead with the upload. As the video is processing, finding no other way, Ga-min picks up the CPU and runs with it.

He slides it towards Se-hyeon and holds off the members. Se-hyeon runs to the terrace, and as Gyu-min corners him, he throws it over. Gyu-min walks towards Se-hyeon but Ji-woo comes to his rescue and fights Gyu-min.

Han-ui tells Han-gyeong to turn a blind eye if Hyeon-wu does not come to school. As Hee-won goes to pick up the pendrive dropped by Ga-min, the girl bully takes it. However, Hee-won puts up a fight and takes the pendrive back. Just then, Gyu-min passes by them. They watch as Hyeon-wu runs towards Gyu-min. Han-ui had revealed to Hyeon-woo that Gyu-min was the one who robbed his money and then lent it back to him.

Hyeon-wu goes to stab Gyu-min but Han-gyeong intervenes, taking the blow herself. Aware of Hyeon-wu's difficult childhood, she asks him not to give up. She is carried to the hospital. Fortunately, she is safe and both Ji-woo and Hee-won decide to join the study group.

As the four sit together, Se-hyeon tells them that Han-ui was arrested. Just then, someone throws a brick into their room through the window. Another bully, Kang Tae-oh, had come to fight Ga-min. Uninterested, Ga-min refuses to come down. Just then, the bully's friends bring another student, Lee-jun, who holds the filled application to the study group. Seeing this, Ga-min jumps through the window and punches Tae-oh's face.

Lee-jun's past is revealed in the fourth episode. He was never good at fighting. Even after training hard, he could not rise above the 17th rank in his class. Finding Ga-min to be a great fighter, Lee-jun applied to the study group to learn from him.

In the present, since they had to visit Han-gyeong at the hospital, Ga-min gives him a test to fill. As he was filling out the test, a man comes to him and asks him if he was Ga-min. Posing as Ga-min, he is taken by the man to an abandoned space.

The man is a scouter for the YeonBaek gang and has a test for Lee-jun. He has to grab the car key from on top of the car but there will be three gang members stopping him. Lee-jun fails miserably.

Fortunately, Ga-min, Ji-woo, and Geon-yeop show up to help. Meanwhile, Se-hyeon and Hee-won go to the police station to get more help. Ga-min, Geon-yeop, and Ji-woo fight one member each. After winning his fight, Ga-min helps Geon-yeop and Ji-woo as well. The three then attack the scouter, who is much stronger than the three members.

Ga-min uses the technique his uncle forbade him to and easily defeats the scouter. After the fight is over, the car rushes towards Ga-min, but he is saved by Lee-jun. The person who comes out of it seems to know about Geon-yeop's past. As he leaves, he is followed by Geon-yeop.

After her discharge from the hospital, Han-gyeong goes to the vice-principal with the list of study group students. To his surprise, she has added the names of Han-ui and Hyeon-woo after the five members.

To start with the study group activities, she decides to have an exchange with students from a school in Seoul. While Han-gyeong, Se-hyeon, Ji-woo, Hee-won, and Lee-jun reach Manil High, Ga-min goes to Manik High.

The next episode of Study Group is scheduled to be released on February 6, 2025.

Edited by Meenakshi Ajith
