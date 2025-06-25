"Taehyung is the standard" — Fans delighted as Thai pop star Santa names BTS' V as his role model and expresses desire to collaborate

Thai pop star and popular BL actor, Santa, recently opened up about his admiration for BTS' Taehyung, calling him his role model. He also shared that V would be his dream collaboration. This moment came during episode 31 of the YouTube talk show Talktaurant, released on June 24, 2025, by Mingle.

Ad

Santa appeared on the show alongside his fellow JASP.ER members Joong, Aou, and Pond, all of whom are known both as idols and as beloved actors in the Thai BL scene. When asked about a dream musical collaboration he'd love to do as a singer, Santa didn't hesitate before naming Kim Taehyung.

Expand Tweet

Ad

Trending

Santa explained with heartfelt sincerity that he looked up to the BTS idol.

"It's Taehyung from BTS, because I've looked up to him as an idol since even before I entered the industry. It's like he's the passion that has brought us to where we are today," he said, as translated from Thai.

The genuine answer touched many fans, especially those who are both ARMYs and Thai BL drama enthusiasts. They rushed to social media platforms to share their delight in the Thai star's comment.

Ad

"Taehyung is the standard," one fan tweeted.

Expand Tweet

Ad

Similar comments were made by other fans as they shared their love for Taehung.

"Santa so real for that," a fan claimed.

"Yesssss he's THE KIM TAEHYUNG, the idol of idols and most popular idol ever," another fan remarked.

"My ARMY hearteu," another fan stated.

Several said that seeing their fandoms collide with Santa's mention of Taehyung was scream-worthy while some admired how deep V's influence ran and how he inspired the next generation of artists.

Ad

"My ARMY and BL Fan heart is screaming to the highest level right now," a fan expressed.

"The fact that 3 people in 4 of them santa,pond and joong are tae baised," another fan mentioned.

"Aww, that's so wholesome—Tae's influence runs deep! Love seeing artists inspire the next gen," another fan said.

JASP.ER members' love for BTS' Taehyung seen throughout the years

Talktaurant is a popular Thai YouTube talk show where celebrities are invited over for candid, light-hearted conversations in a casual restaurant setting. Known for its humorous yet meaningful discussions, the show gives fans an intimate glimpse into the lives of Thailand’s entertainment stars. In episode 31, the show welcomed the rising T-pop boy group JASP.ER.

Ad

Project JASP.ER is a four-member Thai boy group under Riser Music, officially debuting in December 2024, with their digital single SADISTIC. The group consists of four GMMTV-affiliated talents: Aou (leader, lead vocalist), Joong (main vocalist), Pond (rapper), and Santa (main dancer, youngest).

The name "JASP.ER" combines the initials of the members' names (J, A, S, P) with the suffix "-ER," while also referencing jasper, a gemstone that supposedly symbolizes strength and resilience. Following their debut, the group released a second single, TAKE IT OFF, in 2025.

Ad

Ad

While member Santa's admiration towards BTS' Taehyung was seen vividly in the Talktaurant episode, he isn’t the only one in the group who's a fan of V. Joong and Pond have also shown their love for V on several occasions.

On the day of V's military enlistment in December 2023, Santa reposted one of V's Instagram pictures with a purple heart and the caption:

"I will wait for you"

Ad

Joong hand-drew a portrait of Taehyung and shared it with fans through his Instagram stories. He's also known for frequently sharing V's photos and music on Instagram. Pond once posted a TikTok clip of V singing a verse from BTS' Idol and captioned it with:

"Bro went OFF...oh mannnn"

These recurring moments highlight BTS' V as one of the more popular K-pop idols in the Thai entertainment scene.

Ad

Stay tuned for more updates.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Rujula Bhanarkar Rujula is a pop culture journalist who covers K-pop at Sportskeeda. She graduated with a bachelors in English Literature from Mumbai University, following which, as a self-proclaimed K-pop fangirl, Rujula pursued her passion for the written word to report on all things Korean. Rujula has over 4 years experience in curating content for diverse companies like Disney (Star Sports), KpopWise, Icy Tales, Nettv4u, and Walking Wicket.



For her, referring to official sources and cross-verifying information are of utmost importance to maintain objectivity and credibility of the information she offers to her readers. She also takes into account social media posts from people experiencing an incident first-hand to add depth and perspective to her story.



While creatively presenting information about an artist’s particular look or campaign is Rujula’s forte, she believes her true strength lies in interviewing celebrities and idols. At Sportskeeda, Rujula has exclusively interviewed famous K-pop groups and idols such as ChoCo, Jae Chong, BLACKSWAN, DKZ, Lee Taevin, E:LFIN, Kim Seong-gyeong, and Hyun-woo.



Rujula’s favorite artists in the K-circle are BTS, Jackson Wang, ENHYPEN, and SEVENTEEN, and she admires them for their humility, genuineness, and generosity. When not busy tracking the latest developments in Korean entertainment, Rujula can be found playing cricket, a sport she has played professionally for over 10 years. Know More