“TAKE THE FLOWER”— Fans hilariously react to BTS’ Jimin’s latest ‘Smeraldo Garden Marching Band’ TikTok video with LOCO

On Jue 28, 2024, BTS' Park Jimin dropped the song Smeraldo Garden Marching Band featuring the South Korean rapper, LOCO. The track comes as a pre-release single from the BTS idol's forthcoming solo album, MUSE, set to be globally released on July 19.

On June 30, 2024, the BTS member released a dancing video for a TikTok challenge for the same. In the latest TikTok video, Kwon Hyuk-woo, also known as LOCO, of the hip-hop label AOMG, made ARMY guffaw uncontrollably.

As the BTS sensation performed on the Smeraldo Garden Marching Band, he was observed lounging on a couch.

In the end, he claps and tries to give a flower to the Promise singer-songwriter, who walks out of the frame, indirectly rejecting LOCO's flower. Fans praised LOCO's amusing response, saying that they believed the video was wholesome and entertaining. ARMYs took to the social media platform X(formerly Twitter) to express their thoughts. One X user wrote:

"JIMIN TAKE THE FLOWER"

Here's how various fans reacted to the latest TikTok challenge video that was uploaded on BTS' official Instagram page.

"Soo damn cute the way Loco is just adoring him. And Mimi walked away at the end," one person wrote.

"Loco and jimin r so cute. I want to see more of them and the ending when he was giving the flower," an X user wrote.

"JIMIN COME BACK THERE IS A FLOWER FOR YOU WHY SO ADORABLE," another person said.

"NOT LOCO LOOKING TO THE CAMERA LIKE IN THE OFFICE AFTER GETTING GHOSTED BY JIMIN" — another user wrote.

Some fans underscored how LOCO hilariously represented them in the TikTok video since ARMYs would have stared at the Like Crazy singer-songwriter as well, while he was performing.

"I am Loco! Iwill just stare at Jimin all smiling with heart eyes then miss the opportunity to give Jimin his flowers," one person said.

"JIMIN LEAVING WITHOUT GETTING THE FLOWER LOCO GAVE HIM, HIS REACTION, THIS IS SO FUNNY" — another person said.

"LOCO IS SUCH A MOOD!! JUST ADMIRING JIMIN WITH HEARTS IN HIS EYES!!" — an X user wrote.

"It's a more heartbreaking story than Titanic. Poor loco," an X user commented.

BTS Jimin's Smeraldo Garden Marching Band (feat. LOCO) tops the iTunes charts

Smeraldo Garden Marching Band featuring the South Korean rapper, LOCO, topped the Worldwide and the European iTunes Song Charts on June 29, 2024.

As of writing this, the track maintained its place at the peak on both charts on June 30. Furthermore, the song became the fastest track to reach #1 in over 100 countries in 2024 within 3 hours surpassing Jungkook's Never Let Go.

On June 28, the song topped the US iTunes Top Song Chart and became the fastest climb to #1 on US iTunes for a K-pop song in 2024. However, the song descended to #6 on June 30, after reigning at #1 for two days since its release.

Smeraldo Garden Marching Band received an All-Kill on iTunes in the eight largest music markets including Japan, the United Kingdom, Australia, Brazil, Canada, France, Germany, and the United States.

As of June 30, the track reached #1 across 110 countries on the iTunes chart and has been trending at No.1 Music Video Worldwide on YouTube. These countries include Australia, Germany, Greece, Ghana, India, Ireland, Israel, Finland, and Italy, among others.

In other news, the FACE singer-songwriter has been serving in the military since December 2023 and will return in June 2025. He will release his second solo album MUSE via BIGHIT Music label, and the album focuses on themes of love, finding true inspiration, and hope.

The track Smeraldo Garden Marching Band is said to be loosely inspired by the legendary English band, The Beatles, eighth studio album, Sgt. Pepper's Lonely Hearts Club Band (1967).