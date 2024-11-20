"Taking a leaf from Jungkook's book"— Fans hilariously react as BTS' j-hope turns on livestream from his live-in bed

On Wednesday, November 20, BTS' j-hope kickstarted a livestream on Weverse to update fans about his recent activities and how he's been doing after his discharge from the military. However, the livestream was hosted while the idol was lying on his bed, and many fans noticed that he either kept falling asleep or was constantly yawning throughout the livestream.

Therefore, one of the viewers commented that BTS' Jungkook might think that j-hope is imitating him. Here's what the comment read:

"Jungkook might think you're imitating him"

This comment was made because Jungkook had previously fallen asleep during a livestream in June 2023. The idol, who turned on the livestream while lying on his bed, soon fell asleep and unconsciously livestreamed the same for about 20 minutes before the broadcast was cut off. The livestream also gathered a total of 6 million viewers and also made the news.

Given that the incident stands as a memorable livestream for ARMYs, fans naturally brought up the same when j-hope was in a similar position during his livestream. After the livestream's end, many fans also teased the idol on how the idol was hilariously following the footsteps of his fellow member, Jungkook. Here are a few reactions regarding the same:

"Hobi taking a leaf from Jungkook's book and having a live in bed, but his way"

"maybe he doesn’t know we all slept with jungkook" said a fan on X

"This was definitely giving the vibes of when Jungkook used to go to sleep while on live with Army." commented a netizen

More fans talked about how the livestream reminded them of Jungkook and his previous livestreams.

"this angle why am i in bed with hobi did jungkook teach him this" added another netizen

"From the era Jungkook's lives in his little house from his bed...Now we have the hobi era in his little house from his bed..." stated a fan

"imagine if hobi fell asleep like when jungkook fell asleep on live that one time" added another fan

BTS' j-hope kickstarts a Weverse livestream, spends time with ARMYs while doing skincare

On November 20, BTS' j-hope kickstarted livestream on Weverse. While the idol didn't talk much during the livestream, he constantly carried his phone across the room to show ARMYs what he was doing. The idol did his whole skincare routine during the livestream and wore a sheet mask as he read through the comments section.

Additionally, he also answered a few questions from fans here and there. Apart from mentioning Jungkook and how he's been working hard and sleeping well amids his military service, j-hope also mentioned another BTS member. A viewer, following Jin's recent solo debut album released, asked the idol what his favorite song from the album was.

The idol mentioned that he really liked his collaborative track with Red Velvet's Wendy, Heart On The Window. Here's what he replied:

"Jin hyung's song that I like? I really like the song he did with Wendy-ssi. Hyung performs really well live."

After spending a few more minutes with ARMYs, the idol soon said goodbye to the viewers before going to bed.

On the other hand, j-hope was discharged from the military on October 17. Following the same, he's rolled out three livestreams in total, including the one that was broadcasted right after he entered HYBE Labels' headquarters after his discharge.

