"Thank you for waiting": TXT's Soobin pens a heartfelt letter for fans as he reunites with the group after 3-month hiatus

On Friday, February 7, the TXT members started a Weverse livestream with Soobin for their latest BEOMEDIO episode, a music show where the members gather to roll out covers, talk about their recent updates, and more. This marked Soobin's first time joining the members of the show since its start, following his return after a three-month hiatus.

During the show, the idol not only updated fans and his fellow members about his life during the hiatus, but he also read out a letter he had penned for his fans that he had prepared for the livestream. The letter expressed his gratitude towards the people who patiently waited for the members to reunite after a long break. Here's part of what he read from his letter during the livestream, as translated by X account @translatingTXT:

"I may not be a deep sea or a tall tree, but I will become a sanctuary that embraces you, letting you drift freely and a place you can lean on and rest at when you’re going through a hard time. Thank you for waiting for the five of us and unchangingly welcoming us today, just like always."

He concluded his letter with the following words (translated by @translatingTXT):

"And lastly, I want to take this opportunity to say thank you to my extremely reliable members who worked extra hard to make up for my absence. We’ll work hard to become a cool TOMORROW X TOGETHER who repays all your love. Thank you."

TXT's Soobin opens up about his three-month hiatus during the latest BEOMEDIO episode

In November 2024, BIGHIT Music released a statement announcing the hiatus of TXT's Soobin following health concerns. Due to the idol's deteriorating health and the doctors' recommendation for him to take some rest and recover, the idol halted all activities and went back home to focus on his health. Following the same, the idol returned to his activities with the group on February 7.

The same was announced through TXT's latest BEOMEDIO episode. While many fans and netizens were happy to have the idol back, they were all the more touched when Soobin read out his heartfelt letter of gratitude to his fans. He started off by stating that it was awkward to write to letter to his fans after so long, but he soon dived into expressing his thoughts and emotions during his hiatus.

He talked about how the hiatus was very helpful for him and also revealed that he was able to tick several things off his bucket list such as going on a trip to Sapporo, getting his driver's license, etc. He also stated that he was able to spend a lot of time connecting with his hometown friends.

However, he also stated that there were many downsides to his hiatus. As translated by @translatingTXT:

"Despite enjoying myself so much, there were also days when I endlessly spiraled into deep thoughts. the past three months were a precious time where I realized that I’ve been living my life within enormous amounts of love. I also thought about how my job, where I can learn how to receive love from the people I love, is extremely cool and special. "

He continued:

"I was also able to learn that resting for a bit doesn’t mean that i’m stopping or falling behind, but that it’s a time where i can recuperate and restore myself so i can go on for longer and go even further. they were small things but i made a lot of memories that brought me huge amounts of happiness. MOA, i’ll cheer you on so that 2025 can be a year where you realize and learn a lot as well."

Soobin then continued to talk about how he's excited to see what 2025 holds for him and the TXT members. Following his letter, many fans and netizens were moved by the same. Regardless, they were excited to have Soobin back and see all the TXT members reunited with each other.

