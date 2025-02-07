"That's so iconic of her"— Fans react as pictures of BLACKPINK's Jennie attending the 2025 Grammys after-party go viral online

Despite not attending the main award ceremony, BLACKPINK's Jennie made buzz online for her appearance at the Grammys after-party. She was spotted by netizens on Simi & Haze's Instagram page, where she was seen socializing with DJ-turned-beauty entrepreneur Simi Khadra at a Grammy afterparty.

Fans rushed to social media to discuss her under-the-radar appearance at the afterparty with Khadra.

"that’s so iconic of her," a fan commented.

"Jennie is everywhere," another netizen reacted.

"Jennie.... Babe.. What Did You Do To Make Simi Shy Like This. Anyway Much Love To These Hottest Babes," a fan wrote.

Some netizens expressed surprise at the appearance and wondered why the BLACKPINK member kept this under wraps on her social media.

"JENNIE went to the Grammy After Party in LA 2 days ago?" a fan remarked.

"and she didn't post not even one picture on her insta for us to snack on," a fan reacted.

Some even hilariously referred to the singer as a ninja for her low-key appearance at such a global event.

"Seriously how could jennie come to the Grammys after party and not get caught at all? Ninja for real°°," wrote a fan.

"What I can't believe it our Nininja JENNIE did it again," commented another fan.

But amidst all the discussion, a fan praised all BLACKPINK members for their impressive social skills during US promotions and events.

"blackpink going to after parties during us promos and events, they definitely did not sit pretty and gathered as much connections, like can you imagine? lisa with rosalia, doja and raye, rose with bruno, jennie with soo many big names, i cant wait for jisoo to surprise me gahdamn," a fan reacted.

Jennie is gearing up for the release of her upcoming solo album, Ruby

Jennie is all set to release her debut solo album, Ruby, on March 7, 2025. The album will be launched via her own label, ODD ATELIER, and Columbia Records. The album would mark her first release after parting ways with YG Entertainment for her solo activities. YG Entertainment, however, would continue to manage BLACKPINK group activities.

The album has 15 tracks and will feature renowned Western artists such as Dominic Fike, FKJ, Doechii, Childish Gambino, Kali Uchis, and Dua Lipa. In an interview with Harper's Bazaar in September 2024, she mentioned that she wants to empower young women and, through her album, emphasize the importance of self-acceptance.

The lead single from the upcoming album, Mantra, was released in October 2024. The single peaked at No. 3 on the Billboard Global 200 and marked Jennie's debut on Billboard's Hot 100 at 98.

On January 25, 2025, she released the music video for her song Zen, which piqued the audience's interest in her upcoming album due to the video's aesthetics and concept. She released her highly anticipated single Love Hangover with Dominic Fike from the album on January 31. The song earned 2.88 million streams on Spotify and debuted at #30 on the Global Spotify List.

Jennie will hold three concerts titled The Ruby Experience. The show will commence in Los Angeles on 6 March, followed by a concert in New York on 10 March, and conclude in Seoul on 15 March. A portion of the ticket sales will be donated to the rehabilitation efforts related to the Los Angeles wildfires.

Jennie's album Ruby is scheduled to be released on March 7, 2025.

