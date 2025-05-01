“That season 3 is coming”- Fans speculate following Ryeoun and Choi Hyun-wook’s viral interaction at Weak Hero Class 1 & 2 Homecoming GV

Netflix's Homecoming GV (guest visit) for Weak Hero Class 1 & 2 took place on May 1, 2025. The director and the lead cast of both seasons were present at the event. They spoke about the show, the story, their characters, and also answered fan questions. The event was also telecasted live on Netflix's K-content YouTube channel.

Choi Hyun-wook, who was a part of season 1 of Weak Hero Class, and Ryeoun, who is a part of season 2 of the show, previously worked together in the hit drama Twinkling Watermelon. The duo's interaction at the event attracted fans' attention as they suspected that the two might have dropped a spoiler for the upcoming season.

"HYUNWOOK SAYING 'DONT YOU WANNA SEE BAKU AND SUHO TOGETHER?' AND EVERYONE FREAKING OUT!????? I FEEL THAT ANNOUNCEMENT COMING SOON," one fan said.

Here is how many fans reacted to the interaction:

"That season 3 is coming for real it’s not even a secret anymore i fully believe they panicked bc it was a spoiler thank you tom holland of the whc cast choi hyunwook <3333," a user wrote.

"Ryeoun calling Hyunwook 'father' and Hyunwook calling Ryeoun 'son' OUR TWINKMELON FATHER AND SON DUO," a fan wrote.

"Everyone and their mamas panicked when hyunwook mentioned he wanted to see suho and baku tgt therefore ik for sure that’s a spoiler WE ARE GETTING THAT CLASS 3 SOON," another fan replied.

Fans compared Hyun-wook to Tom Holland as the Spider-Man actor was also known for dropping spoilers for the Marvel movies he is in. Here's what the fans wrote:

"Yall i hope what Hyunwook said was a spoiler please," a fan wrote.

"Tom hollandification of hyunwook thank you spoiler king," another fan replied.

"Hyunwook be the spoiler king you are and continue the legasy We badly want Si Eun - Suho - Baku trio in s3," a user wrote.

All you need to know about Netflix's Weak Hero Class series

Weak Hero Class is adapted from a webtoon of the same name, which was serialized on Naver. The story follows Si-eun (played by Park Ji-hoon), a high school student who finds himself fighting off bullies to protect himself and his friends.

In season 1, he receives help from his friend Su-ho (played by Choi Hyun-wook). He succeeds eventually, but not without heavy emotional and physical turmoil.

Season 2 of Weak Hero Class picks up where the first season left off. Si-eun transfers to a new high school, hoping for a fresh start. He keeps his head low and forms new friends. However, he is once again put to test as bullying and gang mafia interruptions arise at his new high school.

Both seasons of Weak Hero Class are currently streaming on Netflix.

