"The audacity": Netizens angered following a fan's disrespectful interaction with NCT's Haechan at the airport

On Thursday, November 14, NCT's Haechan was mobbed at the airport, as the NCT DREAM members returned to Korea from their Europe leg of the ongoing The Dream Show 3. At the airport, the members left in different groups to avoid overcrowding. As Haechan walked through the airport, the scene was initially calm, as the crowd was blocked by barricades.

However, as he moved further around the airport, the crowd began to get heavy and surround the idol. Though the security guards were protecting them, many fans continued to swarm around the members. At one point, the security guards also made a human chain around Haechan. However, one fan was seen surpassing the human chain.

She bumped into the idol while getting in front of his path, proceeding to pull out her phone to take a selfie with him. Subsequently, when this video landed on the internet, many fans and netizens were angered at the person and her behavior towards the idol. Many expressed that the interaction was disrespectful and crossed the personal boundaries of Haechan.



"No way she had the audacity to get in front of him like that," one user said.

"This will forever be weird and sick in the head to me..like chasing after folks and shoving a camera in their face while they tryna catch a flight or attend a schedule," said a fan on X.

"Literally ANYONE would be p*ssed if a person just cuts infront and bumps into you like that," added another fan.

"Idols are better than me. I would have pushed everyone who dares to invade my personal space idc," commented a netizen.

More fans and netizens expressed their anger and displeasure with the incident.

"Where is the manner ??? Not even a bit civilized," stated a fan.

"He's so much better than me bc i would've started shoving," added another X user.

"Tired of u people man get a life leave these boys alone," said a netizen.

"I’m crying at the fact that she still shoves her phone in his face after bumping into him and making him drop his bag I would’ve had to drop kick her," added another user.

All you need to know about NCT's Haechan and his recent activities with NCT DREAM

Haechan, aka Lee Dong-hyuck, is a 24-year-old South Korean singer. He debuted under SM Entertainment as an NCT member in 2016 and soon became a permanent member of the fixed groups NCT DREAM and NCT 127.

The idol also participates in NCT U tracks, which refer to the rotative subunits created with the NCT members. Currently, the idol is active as an NCT DREAM member, as the group is rolling out its comeback. The group recently released its fourth full-length album, DREAMSCAPE, on November 11. It comprises a total of eleven tracks, with When I'm With You being the title track.



INTRO: DREAMSCAPE When I'm With You Flying Kiss i hate fruits No Escape Best of Me YOU Heavenly Night Poem Off The Wall Rains in Heaven

Meanwhile, the group also recently wrapped up their world tour, The Dream Show 3. NCT DREAM made several stops, including South Korea, Indonesia, Japan, Brazil, the United States, France, Germany, and more. The encore of the tour will be held at the Gocheok Sky Dome in Seoul, South Korea over three days—November 29, November 30, and December 1.

While fans have been excited about the members' recent album and other related content, they've also been concerned about Haechan and other NCT members' safety in public spaces.

