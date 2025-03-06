“The getty images curse got NOTHING on him”— Fans in frenzy as ATEEZ's Wooyoung attends the Courrèges show for Paris Fashion Week 2025

On March 5, 2025, ATEEZ’s Wooyoung made a fashion statement at the Courrèges Fall/Winter 2025 show during Paris Fashion Week. The idol turned heads with his all-black ensemble, quickly becoming one of the most talked-about attendees at the event.

Dressed in a black leather moto jacket embossed with the brand’s name on the back, Wooyoung surprised fans by opting to go shirtless underneath. His outfit was completed with matching slim-fit leather pants, silver hardware accents, leather boots, hoop earrings, and an eyebrow piercing.

Many flocked to social media and praised him for defying the so-called "Getty Images curse"—a term used when idols’ candid fashion week photos fail to capture their essence.

"The getty images curse got NOTHING on him," an X user wrote.

The singer’s appearance at Paris Fashion Week quickly became a trending topic, and others also talked about his look.

"Ain’t no such thing as a Getty Images curse when it comes to him," an X user wrote.

"I actually passed out right after tweeting about wooyoung but omg he’s stunning….. the face card is lethal everything is perfect it’s insane. i’m so proud of him," a fan commented.

"HIS VISUALS ARE UNDEFEATED.. i mean LOOK AT HIM," a netizen remarked.

"my jaw DROPPED u can never beat ateez when it comes to fashion week fits," another user added.

Others also expressed their surprise at the shirtless look, stating it was "unpredictable."

"I didn't see it coming. Oh Jung Wooyoung. Your game is unpredictable," a fan remarked.

"JUNG WOOYOUNG I SERIOUSLY DIDNT EXPECT THAT WHEN HE TURNED AROUND," another user added.

"the way my jaw DROPPED so fastttt," a person wrote.

More about ATEEZ, Wooyoung’s recent activities & health update

ATEEZ has been making waves in the music industry, recently kicking off its 2025 Towards the Light: Will to Power European tour. The group has performed in cities like Lyon and Milan, with upcoming stops in Zurich, London, Amsterdam, Barcelona, Berlin, and more.

Their latest album, Golden Hour: Part 2, was released on November 15, 2024, featuring the title track, Ice on My Teeth. The music video for the track has garnered more than 60 million views in three months on YouTube.

Earlier this year, Wooyoung had briefly taken a break from group activities due to health concerns. In January 2025, KQ Entertainment announced that he would sit out scheduled events in Japan due to cold symptoms and a decline in health.

However, he has since returned to performances and public appearances, including his Fashion Week debut.

He has attended multiple Paris Fashion Week events for Courregés, fueling speculation about a possible future collaboration or ambassadorship with the luxury brand.

