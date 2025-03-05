"Hope it's not that serious" — Fans concerned to see BLACKPINK's Jisoo limping at the DIOR's Fall/Winter 2025 show at Paris Fashion Week

On March 5, 2025, Jisoo from BLACKPINK showed up at Dior's Fall/Winter 2025 show during Paris Fashion Week. She flaunted a black off-the-shoulder top, a sheer fringe skirt with a belt, and black and white suede heeled boots.

However, some fans noticed that Jisoo seemed to be limping a bit when she walked toward her car after the event. Despite her visible discomfort, she walked towards her fans, waved at them, and even did an Earthquake hand step.

The clip went viral on social media platforms. Many fans expressed their worry and hoped that she'd get better soon.

One fan wrote on X:

"She fell or smthing during/after the show?? cuz she was ok when she arrived. Hope it's not that serious"

Fans expressed concern at the sight of Jisoo limping at the DIOR show.

"The fact she’s still smiling and waving at people even though she’s clearly in pain… my jichu shaylaaaaa," a fan wrote.

"She is still smiling to everyone," another fan wrote.

"She has overseas schedule next hope she recovers quickly," another fan added.

Others stated that the BLACKPINK singer needs to take a break from her hectic schedule to rest and recover.

"Is that why she said she didn't feel well and she's not wearing high heeled boots?" a fan wrote.

"She really needs to take a break right away—pushing herself this hard is just too much for her body to handle," another fan said.

"Nah she needs a break.." another fan added.

BLACKPINK Jisoo drops AMORTAGE along with new K-drama Newtopia

Jisoo's new mini-album, AMORTAGE, dropped on February 14, 2025. It's her first solo project since her single album ME in 2023. The title is a combo of amor, which is Latin for love, and montage, like a collection of love-related feelings and times.

The album has four songs:

Earthquake

Tears

Your Love

Hugs & Kisses

At the same time, Jisoo's second K-drama Newtopia, came out on February 7, 2025. It's based on Han Sangwoon's book Influenza and directed by Yoon Sunghyun. Fans can watch Newtopia on Coupang Play in South Korea and Prime Video.

In addition, BLACKPINK is set to embark on its 2025 world tour, marking the end of a two-year group hiatus.

The tour is scheduled to commence in July, with performances across South Korea, the United States, Canada, Europe, and Japan. Notably, the group will perform at New York's Citi Field on July 26, 2025.

