"She's actually a loser" — Fans hilariously react to BLACKPINK's Jisoo's character simping over her boyfriend in 'Newtopia'

On February 21, 2025, Prime Video released episode 4 of the latest zombie comedy K-drama, Newtopia, starring BLACKPINK's Jisoo. The Earthquake singer-songwriter takes on the role of Kang Young-joo, a woman going through a shaky relationship with her boyfriend, Lee Jae-yoon (Park Jeong-min), amidst a zombie apocalypse.

Episode 4 shows glimpses of Young-joo falling in love with Jae-yoon begins. The duo's love story is based on the friend-to-lovers trope where Jae-yoon claims Young-joo isn't charming. Moments like Jae-yoon teaching Young-joo how to tie shoelaces after she falls on the streets reflect the lead characters' falling for each other.

Fan reactions to Young-joo's portrayal were filled with amusement. Many shared on social media platforms about Young-joo's dramatic reaction when she realized she liked Jae-yoon. One fan wrote on X:

"I cant stop laughing at youngjoo, she's actually a loser LMFAO"

Beyond the character dynamics, Jisoo's performance has been a focal point of discussion.

"This is why we need more jaejoo couple, THEY ARE SO ADORBS TOGETHER PLEASE," a fan wrote.

"The whole episode just a comedy, youngjoo got rejected by jaeyoon, how could you?" another fan wrote.

"The drama she creates when she discovers she is in love with him lmao I can't with her," another fan added.

Several other fans found Young-joo and Jae-yoon's backstory in Newtopia hilarious and demanded to see more in the upcoming episodes.

"They are getting caught talking back to each other and pretending they don't hear! And making same excuses," a fan said.

"A whole episode full of jaeyoon and youngjoo backstory including the lighter, WE REALLY NEED MORE JAEJOO FLASHBACKS BECAUSE THEY ARE SO ADORABLE," another fan wrote.

"Youngjoo is so petty and I ADORE HER FOR THATTTT," another fan added.

Newtopia starring Jisoo and Park Jeong-min episodes 1 to 4 synopsis

Newtopia is directed by Yoon Sung-hyun and based on Han Sang-woon's novel Influenza. The series masterfully blends romance, fantasy, and zombie comedy genres. The narrative centers on Lee Jae-yoon, a 26-year-old soldier undergoing mandatory military service, and his girlfriend, Kang Young-joo, an engineer.

Their relationship faces challenges due to Jae-yoon's overprotective nature, leading to a breakup just as a zombie outbreak engulfs Seoul. Separated by the chaos, both embark on perilous journeys across the city, determined to reunite amidst the unfolding apocalypse.

Episode 1:

The series opens with Jae-yoon dreaming of his military discharge and reunion with Young-joo. Reality, however, finds him at the onset of his service, struggling with the rigors of military life alongside his platoon mate, Ra In-ho. Concurrently, Young-joo navigates her engineering career, feeling the strain of their long-distance relationship.

Tensions culminated in a mutual decision to part ways in Newtopia episode 1. Unbeknownst to them, a mysterious illness begins to spread in Seoul, setting the stage for the impending crisis.

Episode 2:

As the zombie outbreak intensifies in Newtopia episode 2, both Jae-yoon and Young-joo grapple with their new realities. Jae-yoon, stationed at a military base, faces the challenge of maintaining order among panicked soldiers while confronting the undead.

Young-joo, on the other hand, witnesses the rapid disintegration of societal norms in the city.

Episode 3:

Newtopia episode 3 delves into their separate but parallel journeys. Jae-yoon leads a group of soldiers on a mission to secure resources, showcasing his evolving leadership skills. Young-joo teams up with fellow survivors, utilizing her engineering expertise to navigate the dangers of a city overrun by zombies.

Flashbacks interspersed throughout the episode provide insight into their relationship's history, highlighting moments of joy and the misunderstandings that led to their separation.

Episode 4:

Both protagonists face moral dilemmas as they encounter other survivor groups with conflicting agendas. Jae-yoon's adherence to military protocol is tested when orders clash with his mission to find Young-joo.

Meanwhile, Young-joo confronts the harsh realities of trust and betrayal in a lawless environment. The episode culminates in a cliffhanger, with both characters narrowly escaping life-threatening situations, their determination to reunite stronger than ever.

Newtopia episode 5 will be aired on Prime Video on February 28, 2025. Episode 6 will be released on March 7 and episode 7 on March 14.

