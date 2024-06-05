The Lovely Runner starring Byeon Woo-seok and Kim Hye-yoon announces photo essay release: All you need to know 

The recent rom-com K-drama, The Lovely Runner has announced its photo essay release, consisting of photos of various moments from the drama in the form of a book.

The series, which ended on a high a week ago, had fans in all their emotions. To reciprocate the response that they have received from the fans, the production crew has announced its photo essay.

Withmuu, a South Korean company that will be carrying out the distribution of this photo essay, released this news on June 5, 2024, via YouTube as well as X.

Booklog Production announced an official photo essay book for The Lovely Runner drama

A photo essay of a drama is a visual storytelling format that uses a series of photographs to narrate or highlight key moments, themes, and emotions from a drama series or theatrical production. This format combines images with minimal text to convey the essence of the story and its characters. It typically includes Key Scenes, character portraits, thematic elements, narrative captions, etc.

When, where, and how to avail The Lovely Runner photo essay book

The Lovely Runner photo essay will be available as both a photobook and an album book. Pre-orders will start on Friday, June 7, at 12 PM KST on the Withmuu website.

While Withmuu will handle the sales, the production is managed by Booklog Company, which also produced the photobook for the series Hometown Cha-Cha-Cha. It is not clear if the photobook will be available internationally.

The tvN drama, The Lovely Runner became one of the most watched and highest-rated dramas of the year 2024. Running from April 8 to May 28, the drama was a unique love tale of the characters Ryu Sun-jae and Im Sol, played by Byeon Woo-seok and Kim Hye-Yoon respectively.

Another big news from the same day June 5, 2024, is that The Lovely Runner’s OST album set a new record for the highest number of pre-orders achieved by any Korean OST album in history.

This news was announced by the firm, CJ ENM. This album is a huge one, consisting of a whopping 54 tracks including 38 instrumental melodies. It also consists of 10 songs sung by various artists and 6 songs by the boyband in the drama, Eclipse.

The curtains might have been officially shut on The Lovely Runner drama, but the production of the show is making efforts to deliver as much as possible for the loyal fans of the series